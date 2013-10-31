14 Belgian teams apply for Continental UCI licenses

Image 1 of 2 The Telenet-Fidea cyclo-cross team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 The Lotto Belisol Ladies team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Royal Belgian Cycling Federation (KBWB/RVLB) announced today that it has accepted the applications of 14 men's team for the UCI Continental level in 2014.

Four of the teams consist primarily of cyclo-cross riders: BKCP-Powerplus, Kwadro-Stannah, Telenet-Fidea and Sunweb-Napoleon Games. Newcomers are Cibel-Aliplast, International Cycling Team, Veranclassic-Doltcini and the Vastgoedservice Cycling Team, while Color Code – Biowanze, Josan-To Win, Team 3M, T.Palm – Pôle Continental Wallon, Verandas Willems and Wallonie-Bruxelles Credit Agricole seek renewal.

Two women's teams were on the list of applicants: Lotto Belisol Ladies and Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro Duo.

Team 3M also released its full 2014 roster of 19 riders: Jaap de Man, Gertjan De Vos, Tom Devriendt, Gerry Druyts, Gregory Franckaert, Jimmy Janssens, Egidijus Juodvalkis, Sebastian Pot, Joren Segers, Christophe Sleurs, Timothy Stevens, Dylan Van Zijl, Jens Vandenbogaerde, Tim Vanspeybrouck, Stef Vanzummeren, Emiel Vermeulen, Jens Schuermans, Melvin Van Zijl and Michael Vingerling.