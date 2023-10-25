As it happened: 2024 Tour de France & Tour de France Femmes route unveiled

Refresh

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 Tour de France and 2024 Tour de France Femmes route presentation.

We're around 40 minutes away from the start of the route presentations, which will be streamed live in full.

The Tour de France Femmes route will be unveiled first, followed by the details of the men's route.

Find out how to watch the route presentations with our handy streaming guide.

A little bit of information about the routes has already been made public, of course. The men's race is set to start in Italy with three stages in Tuscany and a final stage in Nice – moved from Paris due to the Olympic Games. The women's race begins with a Grand Départ in the Netherlands with the opening stage and then two half-stages held in the country.

Read our full rundown on all the route rumours for both races here.

Just a few minutes before the route presentation begins!

The presentation is underway in the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

To start things off, the riders are being welcomed onto the stage.

A long line of riders cross the stage as they're introduced to the crowd. Bryan Coquard, Erica Magnali, Kevin Vauquelin, Benoît Cosnefroy, Silvia Persico, Audrey Cordon-Ragot among them and they're still coming...

Adrien Petit, Christine Majerus, Alexander Kristoff, Marta Cavalli, Mark Cavendish, Valentin Madouas, Yara Kastelijn, Felix Gall, Ricarda Bauernfeind...

Superstars Jasper Philipsen, Lotte Kopecky, Jonas Vingegaard, and Demi Vollering round out the procession of riders in attendance today.

A quick chat with the reigning champions Vollering and Vingegaard about winning last year's races but nothing revelatory.

Now it's time for some video highlights.

This is the route presentation but as ever there's a lot of faff and build-up before they actually show off the routes...

ASO president Jean-Étienne Amaury is taking the stage for a speech now.

He's talking about this year's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, boasting about the audiences and thanking law enforcement for keeping the races on track.

ASO have renewed their partnerships with France TV and Le Credit Lyonnais, he confirms. He also says that a new trophy will be created for the Tour in honour of the partnership with LCL. That will be unveiled later.

No sign of the routes just yet, obviously.

Now time to thank Vollering and Vingegaard before another video package of highlights from the Tour de France Femmes...

Marion Rousse and Christian Prudhomme will be on stage to present the route of the women's race shortly...

The new visual of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes! 🤩 The official visual of the #TDFF2024 avec @GoZwift!🤩 Le visuel officiel du #TDFF2024 avec @GoZwift ! 👋 @TDFFRotterdam pic.twitter.com/iXYHN7YdxgOctober 25, 2023 See more

Rousse and Prudhomme take to the stage.

Time for some more chat.

Some talk about the Dutch Grand Départ and now the mayor of Rotterdam, which hosts the opening stage, takes to the stage for a speech.

Speech over and now time for another video, this time around the Netherlands.

Now back to Rousse and Prudhomme for the Tour de France Femmes route!

After the start in the Netherlands, there's a stage to Liège, while the final two days head to Le Grand Bornard and L'Alpe d'Huez!

Here's the route map. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 1, a pan-flat day from Rotterdam to The Hague. (Image credit: ASO)

Another flat day on stage 2, followed by a short time trial on the same day. (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4 – a mini Liège-Bastogne-Liège with an elevation gain of 2,000 metres across the 122km route. (Image credit: ASO)

A flatter day on stage 5 from Bastogne to Amnéville. (Image credit: ASO)

And then into the mid-mountains towards Morteau. (Image credit: ASO)

A mountain-top finish at Le Grand Bornard plays host to the penultimate stage. The final climb measures in at 7km and a 5.1% average. (Image credit: ASO)

And here it is – the finale and the queen stage, with the Col du Glandon and L'Alpe d'Huez on the menu on the 150km stage. This is where the 2024 Tour de France Femmes will be decided. (Image credit: ASO)

The Glandon measures in at 19.7km and 7.2% while the famous finale is 13.8km at 8.1%.

Eight stages in seven days across three countries for a total of 946km.

The race is set to run on a later date next year, from August 12-18.

Now the route for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes has been unveiled, we're onto the men's race and yet another long highlight video of the 2023 edition.

We're still going with the highlights... A much-needed refresher on the events of all of three months ago.

Finally, the highlights are done with and now it's time for Prudhomme to get back on stage and give another speech.

The official poster of the 2024 Tour de France... 💛 From Italy to Nice, here is the official poster of the #TDF2024! 🤩💛 De l'Italie à Nice, voici le visuel officiel du #TDF2024! 🤩👋 @LeTour_Italia | @VilledeNice pic.twitter.com/xQ67If8jc1October 25, 2023 See more

A long talk about the Italian Grand Départ now. The race is set to start in Florence.

Now it's onto Italy's history at the Tour.

And now to introduce the Nice finale. The race finishes there this year due to the Paris Olympics. It's a very rare and special finishing stage with a time trial to round out the three weeks of racing.

We're still waiting for the route unveiling...

Finally, the mayor of Nice has finished his speech and now it's back to Prudhomme.

Here we go! It's the route map of the 2024 Tour de France! (Image credit: ASO)

It'll be a hilly opener on the road from Florence to Rimini as the riders tackle climbs of the Col de Valico Tre Faggi, the Côte de Barbotto, and the Côte de San Leo, among others. Look out for puncheurs, attackers, and GC men to battle over the first yellow jersey of the race. Three stages in Italy to kick things off – the opener from Florence to Rimini, a hilly stage 2 from Cesenatico to Bologna which features the famous San Luca climb of the Giro dell'Emilia, then stage 3's sprint day from Piacenza to Turin. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4 crosses the Alps. A 138km stage from Pinerolo to Valloire takes on the climbs of Sestriere (39.9km at 3.7%), the Col de Montgenèvre (8.3km at 5.9%), and the Col du Galibier (23km at 5.1%). Sprint stages follow on stages 5 and 6 to Saint-Vulbas and Dijon. Stage 7 brings the mid-race time trial – a 25km individual test – from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambert (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8 is another day for the sprinters as the race heads to Combey-les-Deux-Eglises, while stage 9 is the big gravel day, featuring 14 sectors of rough roads across the 199km race around Troyes. The final six gravel sectors are packed into the final 35km, making for a real test for the overall contenders. (Image credit: ASO)

The first rest day of the race comes after the day out on the gravel. The action gets back underway on stage 10 with echelons possibly a factor on the largely flat stage to Saint-Amand-Montrond. The 211km stage 11 is a mid-mountain day to Le Lioran with four climbs packed into the final 50km and a total of 4,350 metres of climbing. Stage 12, meanwhile, looks to be another for the sprinters on the road to Villeneuves-sur-Lot. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 13 is another spring chance in Pau before the race hits the Pyrenees on stage 14. The riders will head 152km from Pau across the Col du Tourmalet (19km at 7.4%), the Hourquette d'Ancizan (8.2km at 5.1%), and the finish at Saint-Lary Soulan (10.6km at 7.9%). (Image credit: ASO)

Another hard Pyrenean stage comes up the next day. Five classified climbs are on the menu, concluding with the finale to Plateau de Beille (15.8km at 7.9%) at the end of 198km of action. A rest day follows on the Monday after the weekend. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 16 looks to be one for the breakaway to battle the sprinters on the road to Nîmes. As the race heads back to the Alps, the riders head into a brutal final week with a finish at Superdévoluy (3.8km at 5.9%) on stage 17. It's not the hardest stage of the Alps but a major challenge and a chance for the GC men to do battle, nonetheless. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 18 from Gap to Barcelonnette is in the Alps but offers a reprieve from the high mountains, with a continuous series of hills making for a nervous day in the saddle and giving potential for further attacks between the bigger mountain stages. A mini but mighty mountain stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 comes on stage 19. It may be only 145km but the climbs of the Col de Vars (18.8km at 5.7%), the Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), and the finisher at Isola 2000 (16.1km at 7.1%) should host a major GC battle. (Image credit: ASO)

The penultimate stage of the Tour is even shorter and sharper, even if it doesn't hit the very high peaks of the Alps. The 133km from Nice to the Col de la Couillole will take in the Col de Braus (10km at 6.6%), the Col de Turini (20.7km at 5.7%), the Col de la Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%), and the Couillole (15.7km at 7.1%). (Image credit: ASO)

If that tough hard final week wasn't enough, then there'll be one last chance for the GC contenders to do their thing on the last day of the race. Nice hosts the finale with a 34km final stage time trial taking in the climbs of La Turbie (8.1km at 5.6%) and the Col d'Eze (1.6km at 8.1%). Is this where the destination of the 2024 yellow jersey will be decided? (Image credit: ASO)

We don't yet have the full profiles for every stage of the Tour with the ASO not releasing all 21 stages.

However, we do have the overview profiles in addition to the full profiles already posted. Here's the first week of the 2024 Tour. (Image credit: ASO)

A look at week two. (Image credit: ASO)

And finally, the closing third week. (Image credit: ASO)

The race, running from Florence to Nice, will take place from June 29-July 21 next year. There will be 3,492km of racing across four nations – Italy, San Marino, France, and Monaco. The race has 25km of racing above 2,000 metres and 27 mountains classified as second, first, or HC.

Prudhomme is now finished speaking about the Tour route and that concludes the presentation!