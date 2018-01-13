Yukiya Arashiro's Merida Reacto – Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Yukiya Arashiro's 2018 Merida Reacto (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 27 The Fulcrum Speed 55T wheels are paired with Continental tubulars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 27 A look at Arashiro's cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 27 For 2018, Bahrain-Merida have switch to a black base colour on their bikes as opposed to the dark metallic blue from last season (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 27 A look at the rear brake, which is positioned underneath the bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 27 The Merida Reacto seatpost features a rubber insert that helps dampen road vibrations, increasing comfort and reducing fatigue (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 27 The brake position on the bike results in a neat rear end (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 27 A look at the carbon shelled Fulcrum hubs (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 27 As with other aero bikes, the seat clamp in a wedge style system located in the top tube and seat tube junction (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 27 Arashiro runs an 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 27 The SRM power meter is paired with a SRM speed sensor, which is located on the fork arm (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 27 Several WorldTour teams run Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 27 A quick release barrell adjuster allows the rear brake to be released (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 27 Arashiro opts for Vision Metron integrated handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 27 Bahran-Merida are equipped with team edition Prologo saddles (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 27 These are the first SRM Origin cranksets we've seen with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 27 Despite the updated chainrings, Arashiro is still running Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 27 The Di2 cable for the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur exits directly out of the back of the chain stay (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 27 Bahrain-Merida's bikes are running Dura-Ace chains (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 27 The 2018 Merida Reacto sees smaller seat stays than its predecessor (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 27 Colour coordinated Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 27 A closer look at the SRM Origin crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 27 Arashiro opts for satellite shifter buttons on the drops of his handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 27 The custom finished gold SRM PC-8 headunit wasn't available to be shot with the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 27 The internal cable routing of the frame runs through the downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 27 The top tube on the Reacto features a central peak (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 27 A number 1 sticker marks Arashiro's race bike over the spare bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

In his 11th season as a professional, Japanese rider Yukiya Arashiro begins his 2018 campaign as he did in the previous season at the Tour Down Under.

While the updated 2018 Merida Reacto was first seen back in June at the Criterium du Dauphine, Arashiro receives an updated paint job and new chainrings on a bike that is otherwise very similar to last season.

Bahrain-Merida used SRM Origin cranksets in their debut season and the German power meter company have updated the crankset for 2018 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series chainrings, resulting in a gucci, black and raw carbon unit.

During 2017, Bahrain-Merida finished their Merida framesets in a red, gold, but predominantly metallic blue base colour design. For 2018, the team switches the metallic blue base colour for a more contrasting black, which not only matches the crankset but the Dura-Ace groupset and Fulcrum Speed raw carbon wheels and allows the additional colours to pop out on the bike.

Arashiro chooses to pair his aero frameset with the equally wind cheating Vision Metron 5D integrated handlebar and stem combination, which is only wrapped with tape on the drops and left bare on the tops for maximum aerodynamic performance.

Italian saddle specialists Prologo provide Bahrain-Merida with saddles, customised with bands of team colours on the rear of the seat.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Arashiro's 2018 bike.

Full specification

Frame: Merida Reacto CF4

Fork: Merida Reacto Superlite full carbon tapered fork

Critical measurements