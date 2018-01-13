Yukiya Arashiro's Merida Reacto – Gallery

While the updated 2018 Merida Reacto was first seen back in June at the Criterium du Dauphine, Arashiro receives an updated paint job and new chainrings on a bike that is otherwise very similar to last season.
Bahrain-Merida used SRM Origin cranksets in their debut season and the German power meter company have updated the crankset for 2018 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series chainrings, resulting in a gucci, black and raw carbon unit.
During 2017, Bahrain-Merida finished their Merida framesets in a red, gold, but predominantly metallic blue base colour design. For 2018, the team switches the metallic blue base colour for a more contrasting black, which not only matches the crankset but the Dura-Ace groupset and Fulcrum Speed raw carbon wheels and allows the additional colours to pop out on the bike.
Arashiro chooses to pair his aero frameset with the equally wind cheating Vision Metron 5D integrated handlebar and stem combination, which is only wrapped with tape on the drops and left bare on the tops for maximum aerodynamic performance.
Italian saddle specialists Prologo provide Bahrain-Merida with saddles, customised with bands of team colours on the rear of the seat.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Arashiro's 2018 bike.
Full specification
Frame: Merida Reacto CF4
Fork: Merida Reacto Superlite full carbon tapered fork
Critical measurements
Rider’s weight: 64kg
Rider’s height: 1.7m
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 705mm
Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (c): 525mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.26kg
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Origin with integrated power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings