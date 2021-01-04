Women’s cycling: An evergrowing hub of tech, reviews and buying advice

Welcome to the Cyclingnews women’s cycling hub, where you can find all our women’s cycling tech content, from buyer’s guides and hands-on reviews to advice and tips around health, nutrition and training. By no means should you limit yourself to the content we link to here, though. The whole of Cyclingnews is written for everyone, and to make it easier to find, our women's content is collated into our women's cycling news page.

Also, depending on your personal physiology you may or may not feel the need to use women-specific cycling products like bikes, shoes or helmets. However, if you are interested in learning more about what’s out there for women cyclists, or if you’re looking for advice or training tips, then you’ve come to the right place. Be sure to bookmark this page and keep up with new content as it arrives.

Best women’s bikes

(Image credit: Liv)

When choosing your next bike you may find yourself wondering if you should opt for a women-specific design or a unisex bike. There’s plenty of conflicting information online about whether or not women need bikes specifically designed for their bodies, and hopefully, our answer to the age-old question can women ride men’s bikes? will help put some of those queries to rest.

If you’ve got a strong desire to ride a women’s bike, but you’re not sure where to start, you might like our Liv Cycling guide and range overview, as it details all of the bikes offered by this one and only women-for-women bike brand.

Whether or not you decide to opt for a women-specific bike or a unisex one, our round-ups of the best women’s bikes include both versions to help you make the best choice for you.

Women’s bike reviews

Whether you want an opinion on the bike you’re planning to buy, or you’re just interested in following the latest developments in women’s bike tech, you’ll find all of our hands-on women’s bike reviews here. You’ll also find reviews of unisex bikes that have been reviewed from a female perspective.

Right now we’re low on content here, but we’re working hard to bring you more, so keep your eyes peeled.

Best women’s kit

(Image credit: Isadore)

Whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned veteran, you should definitely be investing in some good quality cycling kit, as it not only helps you move freely on the bike, but it will usually come with various features that help you manage your body temperature, wick away sweat to prevent bacterial build-up, protect you from wind and rain, and help to prevent saddle sores.

In most cases, you’ll likely prefer to opt for women-specific cycling kit, since it will be cut to fit the female figure, and in the case of padded shorts or tights, be fitted with a female-specific chamois (optimised to work with the anatomy of women’s nether regions).

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from choosing unisex kit, which by its very nature is designed to be used by anyone. The only things we’d recommend keeping women-specific are padded shorts and tights, for the reason listed above. What’s more, women-specific bib shorts and bib tights will often have some sort of mechanism built into them to make mid-ride toilet breaks a bit easier without having to fully disrobe, and this is certainly something to factor into your decision-making.

Best women’s bike helmets

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Much like saddles, a bike helmet is always a personal choice, whether that’s down to how it looks, how aero it is, or how much it costs. Fit and safety features should always be the priority, and from there you should choose a helmet that you would be happy to be seen in, and which provides the features you need. For example, if you’re a time trialist, you may wish to opt for the most aero helmet, whereas a commuter may prioritise the best possible rotational impact protection.

Best women's cycling shoes

(Image credit: Shimano)

Women-specific cycling shoes are made using a women-specific foot last — the device around which the shoe is shaped and moulded — which takes into account women’s unique physiology.

Women’s feet aren’t scaled-down versions of men’s feet, and they vary in shape, particularly in the ankle, arch, ball, toes and the outer side of the foot. However this all comes down to averages, so go with what works for your body.

Women’s cycling tips

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Here’s where you’ll find advice and tips about everything, from nutrition to training advice, and all the questions you felt too embarrassed to ask.

Again, we’re working hard to build this content, so watch this space.

Women’s gift guides

(Image credit: Rapha)

Looking for awesome gift ideas for the two-wheeled fanatic in your life? We’ve got you covered, whether it’s for Christmas, birthdays, or just because you felt like it. Get her something she’ll actually love and use.