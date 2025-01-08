'We were always limited before, now the potential is massive' – Ralph Denk on a new ceiling and choosing Red Bull over the Middle East

By
published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO talks first six months of project with energy drinks giant and how investing in development is in their 'DNA'

Denk speaking at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s official launch back in June
Denk speaking at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's official launch back in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Half a year after Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's launch, CEO Ralph Denk is assured he made the right choice, opting to sell a 51% controlling stake in his team's management companies to the energy drinks giant, despite receiving interest from the Middle East. 

Denk retained his decision-making powers as team boss in the landmark deal but feels freed up from the previous financial limitations that, at times, prevented him from "guiding the team the right way", with much more budget to invest in the current squad and development. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.