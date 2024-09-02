Vuelta a España humble pie - Ben O'Connor makes his rivals and critics eat a slice of humility before week three showdown

By
published

Philippa York analyses the tactical battle as Roglič, Mas and Landa try but fail to crack the Australia

2024 Vuelta a España race leader Ben O&#039;Connor
2024 Vuelta a España race leader Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven days ago the Vuelta a España was shocked by the excellence of Ben O’Connor and the error of judgement of every other GC contender and their respective teams that allowed the Australian to take an almost four minute lead into the first rest day. 

Yet with so many summit finishes remaining, the indications were that O’Connor would gracefully slip down the standings and by the second rest day a more normal hierarchy would be re-established. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 