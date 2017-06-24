Trending

USA Cycling Professional National Championships start list

Official starters as of June 24, 2017

Guarnier wins US pro road championships: podium

Guarnier wins US pro road championships: podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Sunweb
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
8Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
9Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP
11Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
12Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
13Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
14Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
21Heather Fischer (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
22Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
23Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
24Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
25Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
31Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
32Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
34Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
35Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling
36Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
41Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
52Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
53Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
54Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
55Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
56Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY20 Pro Cycling
61Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
62Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
63Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
64Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
66Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation
67Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
68Danielle Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
69Nicole Pressprich (USA) Amy D. Foundation
71Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
72Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
75Morgan Miller (USA) CTH Performance Project
76Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) CTH Performance Project
77Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project
81Danielle Clark (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
82Sarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
83Jennifer Wakeman (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
85Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team
86Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team
90Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team
91Lori Nedescu (USA)
92Jennifer Hale (USA) Birchwood/GIS
93Hannah Swan (USA) Cycle Haus Racing
94Catierowan Thompson (USA) Eliel Factory Team
95Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
96Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
97Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
98Jennifer Schuble (USA) Infinity Cycling Team
99Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
100Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
101Jessica Edens (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
102Ann Mallin (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
103Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women‚Äôs Cycling
104Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. JLVelo
105Catherine Dewberry (USA) Team Belladium p/b Red Kite
106Emily Newsom (USA) Team Elevate Racing
107Amber Neben (USA) Team Velo CONCEPT
108Christy Keely (USA) TotalCyclists
109Lauren Dodge (USA) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
110Beth Ann Orton (USA)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
7Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguras RGA
8Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguras RGA
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
11Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
13Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
14Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
16Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare
21Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
22Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
23Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
24Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
25Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
26Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
27Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
28Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
29Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
30Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
31Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
32Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
33Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
35Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
37Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
38Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
39Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
40Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
41Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
42Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
43Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
44Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
45TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
46Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
47John Murphy (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
48Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
51Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
52William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
53Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
54Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
57Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
59Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
61Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
64Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Cullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
72Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
73Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
74Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
75Brad Neagos (USA) Team Illuminate
78Jake Silverberg (USA) Start Vaxes Cycling Team
81Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance
83Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance
84Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance
91Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
92Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Velotooler
93Ansel Dickey (USA) CCB Velotooler
94Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
95John Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler
96Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Velotooler
97Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
98Cory Small (USA) CCB Velotooler
99Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
101Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
102Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
103Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
104Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
105Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
106Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
111Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
112Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
113Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
114Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
115Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
121Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
122Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
123Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
124Ricky Randall (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
125Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
126Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
131Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
132Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
133Brant Speed (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
134Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
141Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
142Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
143Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
144George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
145Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
146Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development

 

Related Articles

US Pro: Contenders line up in Knoxville to vie for stars and stripes - Preview

 