USA Cycling Professional National Championships start list
Official starters as of June 24, 2017
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Sunweb
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|7
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|8
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|9
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP
|11
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|12
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|13
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|14
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|21
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|34
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|52
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|53
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|54
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|55
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|56
|Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY20 Pro Cycling
|61
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|62
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|63
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|64
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|66
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|67
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|68
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|69
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|71
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
|72
|Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
|75
|Morgan Miller (USA) CTH Performance Project
|76
|Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) CTH Performance Project
|77
|Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project
|81
|Danielle Clark (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|82
|Sarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|83
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|85
|Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team
|86
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team
|90
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team
|91
|Lori Nedescu (USA)
|92
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Birchwood/GIS
|93
|Hannah Swan (USA) Cycle Haus Racing
|94
|Catierowan Thompson (USA) Eliel Factory Team
|95
|Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|96
|Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|97
|Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
|98
|Jennifer Schuble (USA) Infinity Cycling Team
|99
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) Landis/Trek
|100
|Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|101
|Jessica Edens (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|102
|Ann Mallin (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|103
|Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women‚Äôs Cycling
|104
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. JLVelo
|105
|Catherine Dewberry (USA) Team Belladium p/b Red Kite
|106
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Elevate Racing
|107
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Velo CONCEPT
|108
|Christy Keely (USA) TotalCyclists
|109
|Lauren Dodge (USA) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|110
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|7
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguras RGA
|8
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguras RGA
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|13
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|21
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|22
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|23
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|24
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|25
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|26
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|27
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|28
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|29
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|42
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|43
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|44
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|45
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|46
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|47
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|48
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|51
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|53
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|54
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|57
|Ian Garrison (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|59
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|61
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|64
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Cullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|72
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|73
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|74
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|75
|Brad Neagos (USA) Team Illuminate
|78
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Start Vaxes Cycling Team
|81
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance
|83
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance
|84
|Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance
|91
|Cameron Beard (USA) CCB Velotooler
|92
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Velotooler
|93
|Ansel Dickey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|94
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|95
|John Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler
|96
|Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Velotooler
|97
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|98
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Velotooler
|99
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Velotooler
|101
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|102
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|103
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|104
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|105
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|106
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|111
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|112
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|113
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|114
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|115
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|121
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|122
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|123
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|124
|Ricky Randall (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|125
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|126
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|131
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|132
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|133
|Brant Speed (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|134
|Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|141
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|142
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|143
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|144
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|145
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|146
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy