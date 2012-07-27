USA Cycling Professional Criterium National Championship start list
Provisional starters as of July 27, 2012
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Alex Vanias (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Christopher Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Curtis Winsor (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Christopher Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Cody O'Reilly (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Thomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)
|Johanna Schmidt (Einstein Racing)
|Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy-TWENTY12)
|Alexia Muffat (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore/FCS Cycling)
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore/FCS Cycling)
|Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore/FCS Cycling)
|Sarah Demerly (Fusion Cycling Team)
|Alicia Trevino (Fusion Cycling Team)
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University Cycling Team)
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.com)
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|Katheryn Everts (Real Women Tri)
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com /C4 Cycling)
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com /C4 Cycling)
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|Stephanie Breslin de Sosa (Team Ghisallo/Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc.)
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|Sheila Orem (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|Lex Albrecht (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Emma Grant (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Amy Stauffer (Team Priority Health)
|Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top)
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO-To The Top)
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO-To The Top)
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-To The Top)
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO-To The Top)
