UCI Road World Championships U23 men's ITT start list

Official starters, bib numbers and start times (CEST) as of September 22, 2013

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
74Viktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)14:00:00
73Yves Lampaert (Belgium)14:01:30
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Poland)14:03:00
71Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)14:04:30
70Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)14:06:00
69Meron Teshome Hagos (Eritrea)14:07:30
68Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)14:09:00
67Zoltan Sipos (Romania)14:10:30
66Feritcan Samli (Turkey)14:12:00
65Lukas Postlberger (Austria)14:13:30
64Johannes Christoffel Nel (South Africa)14:15:00
63Davide Martinelli (Italy)14:16:30
62Viktor Manakov (Russia)14:18:00
61Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)14:19:30
60Truls Engen Korsaeth (Norway)14:21:00
59Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spain)14:22:30
58Frederik Frison (Belgium)14:24:00
57Lawson Craddock (United States of America)14:25:30
56Edison Bravo Manciua (China)14:27:00
55Emiljano Stojku (Albania)14:28:30
54Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)14:30:00
53Zydrunas Savickas (Lithuania)14:31:30
52Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Colombia)14:33:00
51Cristian Raileanu (Moldovia)14:34:30
50Carlos Eduardo Quisphe-Quishpe (Ecuador)14:36:00
49Endrik Puntso (Estonia)14:37:30
48James Oram (New Zealand)14:39:00
47Louis Meintjes (South Africa)14:40:30
46Bruno Maltar (Croatia)14:42:00
45Facundo Lezica (Argentina)14:43:30
44Abel Kenyeres (Hungary)14:45:00
43Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Norway)14:46:30
42Burr Ho (Hong Kong)14:48:00
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)14:49:30
40Felix Grossschartner (Austria)14:51:00
39Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)14:52:30
38Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)14:54:00
37Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)14:55:30
36Mekseb Debesay (Eritrea)14:57:00
35Marcus Christie (Ireland)14:58:30
34Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)15:00:00
33Ilhan Celik (Turkey)15:01:30
32Alexander Cataford (Canada)15:03:00
31Nathan Brown (United States of America)15:04:30
30Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)15:06:00
29Simone Antonini (Italy)15:07:30
28Adrian Alvarado Teneb (Chile)15:09:00
27Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexico)15:10:30
26Adil Barbari (Algeria)15:12:00
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)15:13:30
24Szymon Rekita (Poland)15:15:00
23Marcus Faglum-Karlsson (Sweden)15:16:30
22Yoann Paillot (France)15:18:00
21Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)15:19:30
20Ryan Mullen (Ireland)15:21:00
19Alexis Gougeard (France)15:22:30
18Rafael Reis (Portugal)15:24:00
17Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)15:25:30
16Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)15:27:00
15Michael Vink (New Zealand)15:28:30
14Sjors Roosen (Netherlands)15:30:00
13Campbell Flakemore (Australia)15:31:30
12Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)15:33:00
11Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)15:34:30
10Jose Luis Rodriguez Aguilar (Chile)15:36:00
9Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)15:37:30
8Rasmus Brandstrup Sterobo (Denmark)15:39:00
7Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)15:40:30
6Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)15:42:00
5Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)15:43:30
4Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)15:45:00
3Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)15:46:30
2Damien Howson (Australia)15:48:00
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)15:49:30