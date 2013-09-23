UCI Road World Championships U23 men's ITT start list
Official starters, bib numbers and start times (CEST) as of September 22, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|74
|Viktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)
|14:00:00
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Belgium)
|14:01:30
|72
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Poland)
|14:03:00
|71
|Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)
|14:04:30
|70
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|14:06:00
|69
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eritrea)
|14:07:30
|68
|Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|14:09:00
|67
|Zoltan Sipos (Romania)
|14:10:30
|66
|Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
|14:12:00
|65
|Lukas Postlberger (Austria)
|14:13:30
|64
|Johannes Christoffel Nel (South Africa)
|14:15:00
|63
|Davide Martinelli (Italy)
|14:16:30
|62
|Viktor Manakov (Russia)
|14:18:00
|61
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|14:19:30
|60
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Norway)
|14:21:00
|59
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spain)
|14:22:30
|58
|Frederik Frison (Belgium)
|14:24:00
|57
|Lawson Craddock (United States of America)
|14:25:30
|56
|Edison Bravo Manciua (China)
|14:27:00
|55
|Emiljano Stojku (Albania)
|14:28:30
|54
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|14:30:00
|53
|Zydrunas Savickas (Lithuania)
|14:31:30
|52
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Colombia)
|14:33:00
|51
|Cristian Raileanu (Moldovia)
|14:34:30
|50
|Carlos Eduardo Quisphe-Quishpe (Ecuador)
|14:36:00
|49
|Endrik Puntso (Estonia)
|14:37:30
|48
|James Oram (New Zealand)
|14:39:00
|47
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
|14:40:30
|46
|Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
|14:42:00
|45
|Facundo Lezica (Argentina)
|14:43:30
|44
|Abel Kenyeres (Hungary)
|14:45:00
|43
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Norway)
|14:46:30
|42
|Burr Ho (Hong Kong)
|14:48:00
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)
|14:49:30
|40
|Felix Grossschartner (Austria)
|14:51:00
|39
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|14:52:30
|38
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)
|14:54:00
|37
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)
|14:55:30
|36
|Mekseb Debesay (Eritrea)
|14:57:00
|35
|Marcus Christie (Ireland)
|14:58:30
|34
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|15:00:00
|33
|Ilhan Celik (Turkey)
|15:01:30
|32
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|15:03:00
|31
|Nathan Brown (United States of America)
|15:04:30
|30
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)
|15:06:00
|29
|Simone Antonini (Italy)
|15:07:30
|28
|Adrian Alvarado Teneb (Chile)
|15:09:00
|27
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexico)
|15:10:30
|26
|Adil Barbari (Algeria)
|15:12:00
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
|15:13:30
|24
|Szymon Rekita (Poland)
|15:15:00
|23
|Marcus Faglum-Karlsson (Sweden)
|15:16:30
|22
|Yoann Paillot (France)
|15:18:00
|21
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|15:19:30
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|15:21:00
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (France)
|15:22:30
|18
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|15:24:00
|17
|Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)
|15:25:30
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)
|15:27:00
|15
|Michael Vink (New Zealand)
|15:28:30
|14
|Sjors Roosen (Netherlands)
|15:30:00
|13
|Campbell Flakemore (Australia)
|15:31:30
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|15:33:00
|11
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)
|15:34:30
|10
|Jose Luis Rodriguez Aguilar (Chile)
|15:36:00
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|15:37:30
|8
|Rasmus Brandstrup Sterobo (Denmark)
|15:39:00
|7
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|15:40:30
|6
|Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)
|15:42:00
|5
|Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
|15:43:30
|4
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)
|15:45:00
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|15:46:30
|2
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|15:48:00
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|15:49:30
