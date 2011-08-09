Trending

Tour of Utah time trial start order

Start times for the prologue

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:00:00
2Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:01:00
3Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home14:02:00
4Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:03:00
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing14:04:00
6Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:05:00
7Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:06:00
8Dale Parker (Aus) Team Radioshack14:07:00
9Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:08:00
10Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:09:00
11Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:10:00
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:11:00
13William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:12:00
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing14:13:00
15Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:14:00
16Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:15:00
17Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:16:00
18Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:17:00
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack14:18:00
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:19:00
21Christopher Jones (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:20:00
22Lachian Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:21:00
23Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:22:00
24Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:23:00
25Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC14:24:00
26Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:25:00
27Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing14:26:00
28Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:27:00
29Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:28:00
30Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale14:29:00
31Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:30:00
32Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling14:31:00
33Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team14:32:00
34George Bennet (NZl) Team Radioshack14:33:00
35Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:34:00
36Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:35:00
37Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad14:36:00
38Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:37:00
39Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:38:00
40Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC14:39:00
41Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:40:00
42Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing14:41:00
43Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:42:00
44Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:43:00
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:44:00
46Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth14:45:00
47Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling14:46:00
48Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team14:47:00
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack14:48:00
50Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14:49:00
51Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014:50:00
52Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14:51:00
53Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:52:00
54Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio14:53:00
55James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home14:54:00
56Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC14:55:00
57Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14:56:00
58John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing14:57:00
59Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team14:58:00
60Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing14:59:00
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:00:00
62Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:01:00
63Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling15:02:00
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team15:03:00
65Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack15:04:00
66Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:05:00
67Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:06:00
68Bradley White (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:07:00
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15:08:00
70Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:09:00
71Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home15:10:00
72David Gutierrez (Esp) Geox-TMC15:11:00
73Rubens Bertogliati (Sui) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:12:00
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15:13:00
75Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:14:00
76Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:15:00
77Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale15:16:00
78Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:17:00
79Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling15:18:00
80Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team15:19:00
81Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack15:20:00
82Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:21:00
83Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:22:00
84Davide Frattini (Ita) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:23:00
85Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad15:24:00
86Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:25:00
87Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home15:26:00
88Albert Torres (Esp) Geox-TMC15:27:00
89Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:28:00
90Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing15:29:00
91Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:30:00
92Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:31:00
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:32:00
94Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth15:33:00
95Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling15:34:00
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15:35:00
97Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack15:36:00
98Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:37:00
99Pat Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015:38:00
100Scott Zwizanski (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:39:00
101Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad15:40:00
102Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:41:00
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home15:42:00
104Marcel Wyss (Sui) Geox-TMC15:43:00
105Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15:44:00
106Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing15:45:00
107Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team15:46:00
108Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:47:00
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling15:48:00
110Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale15:50:00
111Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing15:52:00
112Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad15:54:00
113Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antio15:56:00
114Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling15:58:00
115Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team16:00:00
116Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team16:02:00
117David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16:04:00
118Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack16:06:00