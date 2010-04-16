Tour of the Philippines start list
2010 participants
|1
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi)
|2
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi)
|3
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi)
|4
|Julius Diaz (Phi)
|5
|Cris Joven (Phi)
|6
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi)
|7
|Tots Oledan (Phi)
|11
|Baler Ravina (Phi)
|12
|Mark Guevarra (Phi)
|13
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi)
|14
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi)
|15
|Renato Sembrano (Phi)
|16
|Mark Bonzo (Phi)
|17
|Jay Tolentino (Phi)
|21
|Victor Espiritu (Phi)
|22
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi)
|23
|Merculio Ramos (Phi)
|24
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi)
|25
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi)
|26
|Nikko Cortez (Phi)
|27
|Daniel Asto (Phi)
|31
|Joel Calderon (Phi)
|32
|Tomas Martines (Phi)
|33
|Emelito Atilano (Phi)
|34
|Oscar Rendole (Phi)
|35
|Joseph Millanes (Phi)
|36
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi)
|37
|Jason Garillo (Phi)
|41
|Henry Rambayong (Phi)
|42
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi)
|43
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi)
|44
|Rommel Vargas (Phi)
|45
|Noel Bomalay (Phi)
|46
|Richard Oliver (Phi)
|47
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi)
|51
|Margarito Platilla (Phi)
|52
|Benjamin Rana (Phi)
|53
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi)
|54
|Gino Bomalay (Phi)
|55
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi)
|56
|Dennis Suz (Phi)
|57
|Gregor Vincent Mangete (Phi)
|61
|Davadilla Warren (Phi)
|62
|Benito Lopez (Phi)
|63
|Michael Ochoa (Phi)
|64
|Bryant Sepno (Phi)
|65
|Oscar Fronda (Phi)
|66
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi)
|67
|Dennis Ungria (Phi)
|71
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi)
|72
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi)
|73
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi)
|74
|Nino Surban (Phi)
|75
|Michael John David (Phi)
|76
|Renier Clauna (Phi)
|77
|Louie Embalsado (Phi)
|81
|Santy Barnachea (Phi)
|82
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi)
|83
|Ray Martin (Phi)
|84
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi)
|85
|Randy Olog (Phi)
|86
|Ryan Serapio (Phi)
|87
|Larry Barnachea (Phi)
|91
|Bernard Luzon (Phi)
|92
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi)
|93
|Orly Villanueva (Phi)
|94
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi)
|95
|Dolor Leal (Phi)
|96
|Dominador Marana (Phi)
|97
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi)
|101
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn)
|102
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn)
|103
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|104
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn)
|105
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn)
|106
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn)
|107
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn)
|111
|D Erdenebayar (Mgl)
|112
|A Naranbat (Mgl)
|113
|N Khangarid (Mgl)
|114
|B Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
|115
|Kh Purevsuren (Mgl)
|121
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA)
|122
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA)
|123
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA)
|124
|Allen Travis (RSA)
|125
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|126
|James Ball (RSA)
|127
|Clinton Barrow (RSA)
|131
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin)
|132
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin)
|133
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin)
|135
|Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin)
|136
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin)
|141
|David McCann (IRI)
|142
|Rasoul Barati (IRI)
|143
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha)
|144
|Alex Coutts (GBr)
|145
|Wen Chen Lin (Tpe)
|161
|Timo Scholz (Ger)
|162
|Mazid Karmers (Ned)
|163
|Sascha Damrow (Ger)
|164
|Lex Nederlof (Ned)
|165
|Vincent Ang (Sin)
|166
|Aruya Rounsauath (Lao)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy