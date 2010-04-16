Trending

Tour of the Philippines start list

2010 participants

American Vinyl LPGMA
1Irish Valenzuela (Phi)
2Ronnel Hualda (Phi)
3Nilson Mangahis (Phi)
4Julius Diaz (Phi)
5Cris Joven (Phi)
6Fredinand Pablo (Phi)
7Tots Oledan (Phi)

Batang Tagaytay
11Baler Ravina (Phi)
12Mark Guevarra (Phi)
13Sherwin Carrera (Phi)
14Ronald Gorrantes (Phi)
15Renato Sembrano (Phi)
16Mark Bonzo (Phi)
17Jay Tolentino (Phi)

7-Eleven Racing Team
21Victor Espiritu (Phi)
22Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi)
23Merculio Ramos (Phi)
24Ericsson Obosa (Phi)
25Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi)
26Nikko Cortez (Phi)
27Daniel Asto (Phi)

Smart
31Joel Calderon (Phi)
32Tomas Martines (Phi)
33Emelito Atilano (Phi)
34Oscar Rendole (Phi)
35Joseph Millanes (Phi)
36Nicanor Guanzon (Phi)
37Jason Garillo (Phi)

Camsur Water Sports Complex
41Henry Rambayong (Phi)
42Jonathan Rombaon (Phi)
43Jomer Villamayor (Phi)
44Rommel Vargas (Phi)
45Noel Bomalay (Phi)
46Richard Oliver (Phi)
47Ronnel Berbasal (Phi)

Camsur Lagos Del Rey
51Margarito Platilla (Phi)
52Benjamin Rana (Phi)
53Camilo Bantayan (Phi)
54Gino Bomalay (Phi)
55Emmanuel Opena (Phi)
56Dennis Suz (Phi)
57Gregor Vincent Mangete (Phi)

Tanduay T5
61Davadilla Warren (Phi)
62Benito Lopez (Phi)
63Michael Ochoa (Phi)
64Bryant Sepno (Phi)
65Oscar Fronda (Phi)
66Carlos Nadyahan (Phi)
67Dennis Ungria (Phi)

Air21 Team
71Arnel Quirimit (Phi)
72Reynaldo Navarro (Phi)
73Jeffrey Monton (Phi)
74Nino Surban (Phi)
75Michael John David (Phi)
76Renier Clauna (Phi)
77Louie Embalsado (Phi)

Extra Joss
81Santy Barnachea (Phi)
82Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi)
83Ray Martin (Phi)
84Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi)
85Randy Olog (Phi)
86Ryan Serapio (Phi)
87Larry Barnachea (Phi)

Wow Fiesta Team
91Bernard Luzon (Phi)
92Alfredo Asuncion (Phi)
93Orly Villanueva (Phi)
94Ninoy Bolleser (Phi)
95Dolor Leal (Phi)
96Dominador Marana (Phi)
97Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi)

Shimano Racing
101Shinri Suzuki (Jpn)
102Hidenori Nodera (Jpn)
103Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
104Yoshinori Iino (Jpn)
105Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn)
106Junpei Murakami (Jpn)
107Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn)

Snow Leopard
111D Erdenebayar (Mgl)
112A Naranbat (Mgl)
113N Khangarid (Mgl)
114B Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
115Kh Purevsuren (Mgl)

DCM Team
121Jeremy Maartens (RSA)
122Pieter Seyffert (RSA)
123Stefano Maiorana (RSA)
124Allen Travis (RSA)
125Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
126James Ball (RSA)
127Clinton Barrow (RSA)

OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
131Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin)
132Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin)
133Choon Huat Goh (Sin)
135Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin)
136Kee Meng Ang (Sin)

Giant Asia Racing Team
141David McCann (IRI)
142Rasoul Barati (IRI)
143Prajak Mahawong (Tha)
144Alex Coutts (GBr)
145Wen Chen Lin (Tpe)

CCN Sportwear - Colossi
161Timo Scholz (Ger)
162Mazid Karmers (Ned)
163Sascha Damrow (Ger)
164Lex Nederlof (Ned)
165Vincent Ang (Sin)
166Aruya Rounsauath (Lao)