Tour de France 2024 penalties

Tour de France: Sprinters can be penalized for deviating from their line

The UCI regulates the Tour de France, imposing penalties for riders who violate the rules for road racing, with fines and the loss of UCI points for anything from riding without a helmet to getting into a fistfight.

In 2025, the UCI will impose a 'yellow card' system for repeat offenders to discourage riders from purposely breaking rules and just taking the punishment. Two or more infractions will lead to riders being ejected from the race and suspended for a week, three gets a two-week ban from racing and if riders get six in a year, they can be suspended for 30 days.

The fines and yellow cards can also apply to anyone on the race, including media motorcycle drivers and team staff, too.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was fined and docked 13 points toward the green jersey classification on stage 6 for deviating from his line in the sprint into Dijon, while Astana received four separate fines for helping Mark Cavendish get back after a mechanical late in the stage.

Here is a full list of the fines and punishments for each stage of the 2024 Tour de France.

Stage 2

Christoph Roodhooft (Alpecin-Deceuninck DS) - Breach of regulations regarding vehicle movement during the race (km 14) - 500CHF*

Gianni Meersman (Alpecin-Deceuninck DS) - Failure to respect instructions of commissaires - 200CHF*

Raul Garcia (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) - Inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF

Stage 5

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) relegated for deviation from sprint line - 500CHF* , -13 points in points classification

, in points classification Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Dstny) inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF

Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF

Stage 6:

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) - sheltering in the slipstream of a vehicle - 200CHF*, 40 second penalty, 15 UCI points, -10 points in points classification

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) - sheltering in the slipstream of a vehicle - 200CHF*, 20 second penalty, 15 UCI points, -10 points in points classification

Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana directeur sportif) - 500CHF* for the above and 500CHF* for disposing of waste outside waste zone

for the above and for disposing of waste outside waste zone Mario Aerts (Astana DS) - 500CHF* for disposing of waste outside waste zone

for disposing of waste outside waste zone Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) relegated for deviation from sprint line - 500CHF*, -13 points in points classification