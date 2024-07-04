Tour de France 2024 penalties
A list of infractions that could lead to suspension when 'yellow card' system goes into place in 2025 and other minor punishments
The UCI regulates the Tour de France, imposing penalties for riders who violate the rules for road racing, with fines and the loss of UCI points for anything from riding without a helmet to getting into a fistfight.
In 2025, the UCI will impose a 'yellow card' system for repeat offenders to discourage riders from purposely breaking rules and just taking the punishment. Two or more infractions will lead to riders being ejected from the race and suspended for a week, three gets a two-week ban from racing and if riders get six in a year, they can be suspended for 30 days.
The fines and yellow cards can also apply to anyone on the race, including media motorcycle drivers and team staff, too.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was fined and docked 13 points toward the green jersey classification on stage 6 for deviating from his line in the sprint into Dijon, while Astana received four separate fines for helping Mark Cavendish get back after a mechanical late in the stage.
Here is a full list of the fines and punishments for each stage of the 2024 Tour de France.
Stage 2
- Christoph Roodhooft (Alpecin-Deceuninck DS) - Breach of regulations regarding vehicle movement during the race (km 14) - 500CHF*
- Gianni Meersman (Alpecin-Deceuninck DS) - Failure to respect instructions of commissaires - 200CHF*
- Raul Garcia (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) - Inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF
Stage 5
- Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) relegated for deviation from sprint line - 500CHF*, -13 points in points classification
- Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Dstny) inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF
- Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) inappropriate behaviour - 200CHF
Stage 6:
- Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) - sheltering in the slipstream of a vehicle - 200CHF*, 40 second penalty, 15 UCI points, -10 points in points classification
- Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) - sheltering in the slipstream of a vehicle - 200CHF*, 20 second penalty, 15 UCI points, -10 points in points classification
- Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana directeur sportif) - 500CHF* for the above and 500CHF* for disposing of waste outside waste zone
- Mario Aerts (Astana DS) - 500CHF* for disposing of waste outside waste zone
- Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) relegated for deviation from sprint line - 500CHF*, -13 points in points classification
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.