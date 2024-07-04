Tour de France 2024 penalties

By
published

A list of infractions that could lead to suspension when 'yellow card' system goes into place in 2025 and other minor punishments

Tour de France: Sprinters can be penalized for deviating from their line
Tour de France: Sprinters can be penalized for deviating from their line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The UCI regulates the Tour de France, imposing penalties for riders who violate the rules for road racing, with fines and the loss of UCI points for anything from riding without a helmet to getting into a fistfight.

In 2025, the UCI will impose a 'yellow card' system for repeat offenders to discourage riders from purposely breaking rules and just taking the punishment. Two or more infractions will lead to riders being ejected from the race and suspended for a week, three gets a two-week ban from racing and if riders get six in a year, they can be suspended for 30 days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.