Tiago Machado's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX – Gallery

A look at the Team Katusha-Alpecin rider's bike for 2017
Team Katusha has certainly changed its make up for the upcoming season. A Swiss registration, a new joint-title sponsor in Alpecin and the arrival of individual time trial World Champion Tony Martin gives the team a fresh new look. Whilst these aspects of the team have changed, the bikes remain much the same from last year's season.
Tiago Machado rides the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX with a combination of Zipp Firecrest 303 wheels, a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Selle Italia provide the saddle and handlebar tape. The finishing kit is Canyon's in-house design made up of a S27 Aero VCLS carbon seatpost and an integrated handlebar and stem combination, the H11 Aerocockpit.
The Zipp wheels are paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres, with the professional peloton issue electrical tape to prevent any unwanted valve rattle.
Although the SRAM groupset provides wireless shifting, Team Katusha-Alpecin are riding a Di2 focussed frameset with the internal cable routing holes bunged up at the rear dropout. With SRAM not manufacturing any direct-mount brakes, the bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount brakes.
