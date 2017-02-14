Tiago Machado's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX – Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Tiago Machado's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 42 The bottles are marked to differentiate between water and sports drink (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 42 Tacx Deva bottle cages with matching bottles (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 42 A closer look at the seat tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 42 SRAM Red eTap front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 42 The seat tube is shaped around the rear wheel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 42 The bottom bracket butts out of the frame slightly (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 42 A look at the non-driveside crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 42 The integrated handlebars/stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 42 Selle Italia Smootape Gran Fondo handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 42 SRAM don't yet make direct mount brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 42 A neat paint design from Canyon (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 42 Carbon seat rails and a slight setback on the seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 42 Internal cable routing for the brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 42 The hour glass shaped headtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 42 The seat clamp bolt is neatly in the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 42 The handlebar and stem dimensions (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 42 Another look at the crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 42 Tacx bidon and bidon holder combo (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 42 Machado rides 172.5mm cranks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 42 A look at the rear cluster (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 42 A look at the brake track (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 42 Zipp Firecrest 303 wheels and Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 42 53-39 chainrings for Machado (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 42 The crankset is equipped with a Quarq power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 42 Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 42 A simple rubber bung to cover the Di2 cable holes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 42 The wireless groupset looks incredibly tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 42 The batteries are interchangeable between front and rear derailleurs (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 42 A closer look at the rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 42 The bike is equipped with SRAM Red eTap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 42 Integrated aerodynamic bars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 42 Only the brake cables come away from the bars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 42 An outfront Garmin mount keeps the cockpit even tidier (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 42 The Aeroad has a bladed seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 42 Selle Italia SLR Team Edition (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 42 Machado's race number was held on with an old bidon (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 42 Each rider's bike is labelled up (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 42 Machado's race transponder, with colour coordinated electrical tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 42 Look Keo 2 Max carbon (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 42 Some electrical tape to save any valve rattle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 42 SRAM Red eTap shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Team Katusha has certainly changed its make up for the upcoming season. A Swiss registration, a new joint-title sponsor in Alpecin and the arrival of individual time trial World Champion Tony Martin gives the team a fresh new look. Whilst these aspects of the team have changed, the bikes remain much the same from last year's season.

Tiago Machado rides the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX with a combination of Zipp Firecrest 303 wheels, a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Selle Italia provide the saddle and handlebar tape. The finishing kit is Canyon's in-house design made up of a S27 Aero VCLS carbon seatpost and an integrated handlebar and stem combination, the H11 Aerocockpit.

The Zipp wheels are paired with Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres, with the professional peloton issue electrical tape to prevent any unwanted valve rattle.

Although the SRAM groupset provides wireless shifting, Team Katusha-Alpecin are riding a Di2 focussed frameset with the internal cable routing holes bunged up at the rear dropout. With SRAM not manufacturing any direct-mount brakes, the bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount brakes.