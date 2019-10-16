The Cyclingnews guide to 2019-2020 UCI women's team transfers

The so-called silly season is well under way as riders and teams make future plans, changes and transfers ahead of the 2020 season. In fact, 2020 marks a particularly special year whereby the UCI will launch the brand new two-tiered teams system that will change the landscape of professional women's cycling.

The two levels of teams are classified as WorldTeams and Continental Teams, and the transfer market is swirling with possibilities as riders and management reach contract agreements.

There was much controversy and speculation as to how many women's teams could feasibly make the jump up to the top tier given the new financial requirements that include a minimum salary along with social insurances and benefits.

The UCI had hoped for five WorldTeams in 2020, and were pleasantly surprised to receive eight applications: Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo.

Bowls Dolmans – the current number-one women's team in the world – submitted an application, but had it declined. Applicants must be able to offer a four-year guarantee – however, the team's title sponsors, Boels Rental and Dolmans, announced at the World Championships that they would end sponsorship of the team after the 2020 season.

WNT-Rotor stated that they had applied for a WorldTeam licence, but the team was not among the eight squads on the UCI list.

WORLDTEAMS (applicants)

Alé BTC Ljubljana

In: Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling), Mavi Garcia (Movistar Team Women)

Out: Chloe Hosking (Rally UHC), Jelena Eric (Movistar Team Women), Romy Kasper (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Soraya Paladin (CCC-Liv), Karlijn Swinkels (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Marjolien Van 'T Geloof (Drops),

Extended:

Canyon-SRAM

In:

Out:

Extended: Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Ella Harris

CCC-LIV

In: Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini)

Out:

Extended: Marianne Vos, Valerie Demey, Evy Kuijpers, Sabrina Stultiens

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

In: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB)

Out: Greta Richioud (Hitec Products-BikeSport), Coralie Demay (La Charente Maritime)

Extended: Stine Borgli, Clara Copponi, Eugenie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maelle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel, Shara Gillow

Mitchelton-Scott

In: Jessica Roberts, Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini),

Out:

Extended: Annemiek van Vleuten, Grace Brown, Lucy Kennedy, Moniek Tenniglo, Gracie Elvin, Jessica Allen, Georgia Williams, Sarah Roy

Movistar Team Women

In: Katrine Aalerud (Virtu Cycling), Sofia Bertizzolo (Virtu Cycling), Jelena Eric (Ale Cipollini), Barbara Guarischi (Virtu Cycling),

Out: Roxane Fournier (Casa Dorada), Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Malgorzata Jasinska (Casa Dorada)

Extended: Aude Biannic, Alicia Gonzalez Blanco, Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, Laurdes Oyarbide Jimenez, Paula Patino, Gloria Rodriguez, Alba Teruel,

Team Sunweb

In: Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB), Wilma Olausson, Anna Henderson (Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm)

Out: Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo),

Extended: Susanne Andersen, Floortje Mackaij, Pernille Mathiesen, Julia Soek, Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann, Liane Lippert, Juliette Labous, Franziska Koch, Pfeiffer Georgi

Trek-Segafredo

In: Lucinda Brand (Sunweb), Elynor Backstedt

Out:

Extended: Lizzie Deignan, Ellen Van Dijk

CONTINENTAL TEAMS

Bigla Pro Cycling

In: Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor), Niamh Fisher-Black

Out: Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Julie Leth (WNT-Rotor)

Extended: Elise Chabbey

Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

In: Lonneke Uneken (Hitec Products-Birk Sports)

Out:

Extended: Anna van der Breggen, Chantal Blaak, Karol-Ann Canuel, Skylar Schneider

InstaFund La Prima

In: Gillian Ellsay (Rally-UHC), Gabrielle Traxler (Charente-Maritime), Rachel Langdon, Claire Cameron, Ngaire Barraclough, Sonia Taylor, Elizabeth Gin

Out:

Extended: Anna Talman, Isabella Bertold, Beth-Ann Orto, Esta Bovill, Kristen Kit

Lotto Soudal Ladies

In: Lone Meertens (Keukens Redant), Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling), Arianna Fidanza (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria), Teuntje Beekhuis (Biehler Pro Cycling Team), Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport)

Out: Chantal Hoffman (retired)

Extended:

Parkhotel Valkenburg

In: Romy Kasper (Ale Cipollini), Anouska Koster (Virtu Cycling), Hanna Nilsson (BTC City Ljubljana), Karlijn Swinkels (Ale Cipollini), Nancy van der Burg (Jos Feron Lady Force), Amber van der Hulst

Out: Sofie De Vuyst (Mitchelton-Scott), Roxanne Knetemann (Retired), Meike Winkel (retired), Janine van der Meet (Retired)

Extended: Lorena Wiebes, Ann Sofie Duyck, Demi Vollering, Femke Marcus, Esther van Veen, Sylvie Swinkels

Rally UHC Cycling

In: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini), Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint), Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint),

Out: Gillian Ellsay (Instafund La Prima), Kristi Lay (retired), Abigail Mickey (retired)

Extended: Allison Beveridge, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok, Heidi Franz, Megan Jastrab, Sara Poidevin, Emma White, Sara Bergen

WNT-Rotor

In: Julie Leth (Bigla Pro Cycling)

Out: Clara Koppenburg (Bigla), Janneke Ensing (Mitchelton-Scott)

Extended: Claudia Koster, Kirsten Wild, Lisa Brennauer, Aafke Soet, Laura Asencio