SRAM unveils its Red 22 11-speed hydraulic, mechanical group

Image 1 of 26 SRAM Red 22 has three brake options: one mechnical plus hydraulic rim and hydraulic disc (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 26 SRAM Force 22 is 11-speed as a mechanical-only group (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 26 The 700 Hydro R rim caliper (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 26 The SRAM Red 22 rear derailleur (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 26 The Red 22 WiFli rear derailleur accepts cassettes up to 32t (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 26 The SRAM Red mechanical brake calipers carry over from Red 2012 (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 26 SRAM Red Hydro R hydraulic disc caliper (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 26 SRAM Red 22 Hydro R rim caliper from the back (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 26 SRAM Red 22 Hydro R rim caliper (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 26 SRAM Red 22 Quarq power meter from the back (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 26 SRAM Red 22 has a number of crank options, including an integrated Quarq power meter (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 26 The SRAM Red 22 mechanical shifter shares ergonomics and features with Red 2012, with the notable exception of the 11th gear (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 26 The XG-1190 11-speed cassette (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 26 After Campagnolo and Shimano went first, now this one, too, goes to 11 (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 26 The SRAM Red 22 Hydro R hydraulic shift/brake lever (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 26 The SRAM Red 22 Yaw front derailleur (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 26 The 700 Hydro R lever is 10-speed (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 26 SRAM insists on 160mm rotors for road use. This is the 700 Hydro R disc caliper (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 26 The Yaw front derailleur allows for use of the full cassette without trim adjustment (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 26 Force 22 crankset (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 26 The Force 22 levers can't be used with 10-speedd derailleurs, SRAM says (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 26 Force 22 WiFli rear derailleur (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 26 The Connectamajig allows for internal routing connections and is not intended as a travel-bike coupler (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 26 The Red 22 11-speed chain has a new PowerLock (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 26 The SRAM Red 22 GXP crankset (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 26 The XG-1190 cassette adds a 16-tooth cog (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

SRAM will go 11-speed with new SRAM Red 22 and Force 22 road groupsets, with hydraulic rim and hydraulic disc brakes as options for the top-end group. For those wanting to add hydraulic brakes to an existing 10-speed system, SRAM announced new S-700 hydraulic levers that can be paired to S-700 hydraulic rim or disc calipers and any 10-speed SRAM group.

Prices and weights of all components are listed at the bottom of this article. SRAM can already claim to be the lightest and cheapest (in most countries) top-end 11-speed group.

SRAM claim all the new 11-speed groups to be "trim-free", meaning you can use the full width of the cassette on either chain ring without adjusting the front derailleur or getting chain rub on the derailleur cage. In all cassette options from 11-25 to 11-28, what’s new is the 16-tooth cog, which makes for single-tooth differences from the 11 up to the 17. An 11-32 WiFli option will also be available.

BikeRadar tested all the new Red 22 groups over a few days and a few thousand vertical feet in California. Be sure to read our first ride review of the Red 22 hydraulic group with rim brakes after reading the details on each group below. Reviews of the Red 22 mechanical group and the Red 22 hydraulic group with disc brakes will come tomorrow.

SRAM Red 22: first top end group to include hydraulic braking

With Red 22, SRAM has planted its flag as the first major component company with an integrated hydraulic brake road group. While Shimano and Campagnolo have continued to expand their electronic shifting offerings, SRAM has stayed the course with mechanical shifting across the board.

With Red 22 mechanical, SRAM has also notched the claim to the lightest and (in most markets) least expensive top-end 11-speed group of the Big Three. A complete Red 22 mechanical group weighs a claimed 1,747g, compared to 1,885g for Campagnolo’s Super Record and 2,016g for Shimano’s Dura-Ace 9000.

Red 22 shares a Yaw front derailleur, rear derailleur, crank options — including an integrated Quarq power meter — cassette options and chain across the mechanical and hydraulic configurations.

The Red 22 mechanical shifters are quite similar to current Red 2012 in ergonomics and function, with the exception of course being the 11th indent. The rest of the mechanical group follows suit: it's Red 2012 technology tuned for 11-speed.

The Red 22 hydraulic shifter is largely identical to the mechanical shifter with the exception of the extended upper hood body that houses the hydraulic cylinder.

Designed to work with any wheel and any caliper-brake road frame, the Red 22 Hydro R caliper harnesses the power and modulation of a hydraulic system in a relatively svelte package. At a quick glance, the Hydro R calipers might not leap out visually for someone not looking for them. The Red 22 Hydro R disc brakes, however, are a substantial departure for road bicycles, requiring purpose-built frames and disc wheels. Both are fully sealed systems, which SRAM claims will prevent contamination and deterioration over time.

The Hydro R disc calipers us 19mm front and 18mm rear pistons, with 160mm rotors that SRAM says are required for road use, or 140mm rotors for cyclo-cross.

The Hydro R rim calipers have a quick release and a barrel adjuster, lending familiarity in feel and function with mechanical calipers. The disc calipers, however, have no tool-free adjustment option.

Both are open systems, which means the brake fluid can expand from heat without affecting brake performance.

For their proclaimed benefits, the hydraulic systems also add weight, about 104g for the Hydro R rim system and 463g for the Hydro R disc, when you take into account the rotors and the additional weight of the wheel for the latter. Arguably, the frames could also increase in weight to account for the additional stability required at the fork leg and rear triangle.

SRAM Force 22 does not have any hydraulic options. The mechanical 11-speed group receives all the functionality of the Red 22 mechanical group, with slightly heavier materials and a lower cost.

The Red 22 and Force 22 components are not compatible with SRAM’s 10-speed groups.

10-speed hydraulic options

For those wanting to add hydraulic braking to an existing 10-speed group, however, SRAM will have the S-700 hydraulic levers, road calipers and disc calipers. This is not a complete group.

While SRAM says it will work with any SRAM 10-speed group, it will work best with a 2012 Red group that has a Yaw front derailleur because of the two-position left shifter. (Many front derailleurs have trim options to adjust the front derailleur in addition to shifting between the small and large chain rings.)

Prices and weights

Red 22 Mechanical

RED 22 Shift/Brake Levers € 556 £499.99 $625 280g (pair) RED 22 Front Derailleur (Chain spotter included) € 128 £114.99 $144 69g (Braze-on) 10g (Chain spotter) RED 22 Short Cage Rear Derailleur € 333 £299.99 $375 145g RED 22 Crankset GXP (BB not included) € 420 £379.99 $472 609g RED 22 Crankset BB30 (BB not included) € 460 £415.99 $517 557g RED Quarq 22 Power Meter GXP (BB not included) € 1,845 £1,599.99 $2,045 778g RED Quarq 22 Power Meter BB30 (BB not included) € 1,890 £1,649.99 $2,095 - BB GXP (Ceramic) € 196 £189.99 $220 105g BB BB30 (Ceramic Bearings) € 196 £189.99 $220 53g RED Aero Link Brake Calipers € 327 £299.99 $368 240g Cassette XG-1190 (11-25) € 312 £284.99 $351 151g RED 22 Chain PC (114 links) € 56 £49.99 $63 242g

Complete group (with GXP cranks): £2,120 $2,618 1,747g

Red 22 hydraulic parts

Post Spacer Set - 20 S (Front 180/Rear 160) € 18 £14.99 $20 Post Spacer Set XX - 20 S (Front 180/Rear 160) € 47 £39.99 $53 IS Bracket - 0 IS (Front 160/Rear 140) € 18 £14.99 $20 Disc Brake Pads Stainless/Sintered, SRAM Road (1 set) € 23 £19.99 $26 HS1 Rotor 140mm or 160mm € 39 £34.99 $44 HSX Rotor 140mm or 160mm (includes Ti rotor bolts) € 64 £59.99 $72 Disc Brake Hydraulic Hose Kit SRAM Road Black 2000mm € 39 £33.99 $44 RED 22 Hydro R Disc shifter and caliper (Rotor & Bracket sold separately) - Front or Rear €499 £429.99 $561 449g (per wheel: shifter, caliper, hose, 160mm rotor RED 22 Hydro R Rim shifter and caliper - Front or Rear €430 £389.99 $484 387g (per wheel: lever, caliper, 600mm hose)

S-700 Hydraulic Shifters and Brakes

Shifter and Hydraulic Disc Brake (Rotor & Bracket sold separately) - Front or Rear €354 £294.99 $398 495g (per wheel: lever, caliper, hose, 160mm HSX rotor) Shifter and Hydraulic Rim Brake Rear Shift Rear Brake - Front or Rear €254 £232.99 $286 422g (per wheel: lever, caliper, 600mm hose)

Force 22 Mechanical

Shift/Brake Lever Set Force22 11-speed Rear Yaw Front € 417 £379.99 $469 307g (pair) Front Derailleur Force22 Yaw Braze-on with Chain Spotter € 56 £54.99 $63 79g (Braze-on) 10.2g (Chain spotter) Rear Derailleur Force22 Short Cage 11-speed € 105 £109.99 $118 178g Crank Set Force 22 GXP € 285 £259.99 $321 820.8g Crank Set Force 22 BB30 € 321 £292.99 $361 755.5g BB GXP € 33 £29.99 $37 105g BB BB30 € 33 £29.99 $37 53g Brake Set Force Front & Rear € 160 £149.99 $180 280g Cassette PG-1170 € 100 £90.99 $113 231g Chain PC 1170 € 51 £44.99 $57 256g

Complete group (with GXP cranks): £1,121 $1,358 2149.7g

