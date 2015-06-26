Trending

Spanish national championships time trial start list

Official men's starters as of June 26, 2015

Start list

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Aser Éstevez18:00:00
2David Francisco18:01:00
3Martin Lestido18:02:00
4Oscar Sanchez18:03:00
5Jorge Cubero18:04:00
6Cristian Astals18:05:00
7Jesus Rubio18:06:00
8Peio Goikoetxea18:07:00
9Noel Martín18:08:00
10Sergio Miguez18:09:00
11Ivan Martinez18:10:00
12Raúl Martinez De Morentin (Lizarte)18:11:00
13Francisco Javier Molina Cantero18:12:00
14Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)18:13:00
15Eloy Teruel (Murias Taldea)18:14:00
16Jose Vicente Toribio (Matrix Powertag)18:15:00
17Juan Carlos Ramirez (Keith Mobel - Partisan)18:16:00
18Oscar Gonzalez (Efapel)18:17:00
19Aritz Bagues (Murias Taldea)18:18:00
20Arnau Sole (Burgos BH)18:19:00
21Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)18:20:00
22Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)18:21:00
23Víctor De La Parte (Team Vorarlberg)18:22:00
24Diego Rubio (Efapel)18:23:00
25Imanol Erviti (Movistar)18:24:00
26José Antoni De Segovia (Louletano–Ray Just Energy)18:25:00
27Albert Torres (Team Ecuador)18:26:00
28Alejandro Marque (Efapel)18:27:00
29Jon Ander Insausti (Murias Taldea)18:28:00
30Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)18:29:00
31Igor Merino (Burgos BH)18:30:00
32Jesus Herrada (Movistar)18:31:00
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)18:32:00
34Jonatan Castroviejo (Movistar)18:33:00