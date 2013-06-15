Santos North Western Tour start list - Women
Provisional starters as of June 15, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lisa Barry (Vic)
|2
|Lisa Keeling (ACT)
|3
|Tanya Matthewson (Vic)
|4
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Judith Louise Betts (SA)
|6
|Brittany Lindores (Qld)
|7
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|8
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
|10
|Rebecca Heath (Vic)
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|12
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld)
|13
|Jenny Fay (NSW)
|14
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (NSW)
|15
|Imogen Vize (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|16
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld)
|18
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|19
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT)
|20
|Laura Meadley (ACT)
|21
|Alex Nicholls (ACT)
|22
|Emma Viotto (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|23
|Vanessa McDonald (NSW)
|24
|Kendelle Hodges (Vic)
|25
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|26
|Marissa Madden (NSW)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy