Santos North Western Tour start list - Women

Provisional starters as of June 15, 2013

 

Bicycle Superstore
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lisa Barry (Vic)
2Lisa Keeling (ACT)
3Tanya Matthewson (Vic)
4Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)

Bike Bug
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Judith Louise Betts (SA)
6Brittany Lindores (Qld)
7Sarah Roy (NSW)
8Ellen Skerritt (Qld)

Holden Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
10Rebecca Heath (Vic)
11Shannon Malseed (Vic)

Specialized Securitor
#Rider Name (Country) Team
12Cassandra Dodd (Qld)
13Jenny Fay (NSW)
14Trudy Van Der Straaten (NSW)
15Imogen Vize (NSW)

Pensar SPM Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
16Ruth Corset (Qld)
17Jenelle Crooks (Qld)
18Katrin Garfoot (Qld)

Suzuki-Bontrager
#Rider Name (Country) Team
19Ailie Mcdonald (ACT)
20Laura Meadley (ACT)
21Alex Nicholls (ACT)
22Emma Viotto (ACT)

Individual entries
#Rider Name (Country) Team
23Vanessa McDonald (NSW)
24Kendelle Hodges (Vic)
25Jessica Mundy (SA)
26Marissa Madden (NSW)