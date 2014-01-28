Pro bike: Andre Greipel’s Ridley Noah Fast

Image 1 of 19 Greipel swapped between bikes depending on his stage chances - for the hillier stages he rode a Helium SL (Image credit: David Rome) Image 2 of 19 And another look at the Ridley 'FAST' technology rear brake (Image credit: David Rome) Image 3 of 19 Blended into the seat stay, the rear brake is easy to look past. If only aerodynamics was based on what the wind could see…. (Image credit: David Rome) Image 4 of 19 More German National Champion stripes for Greipel (Image credit: David Rome) Image 5 of 19 The SRM Power Control 7 head unit records Greipel's winning power (Image credit: David Rome) Image 6 of 19 No headset spacers under this 140mm stem, Greipel's position is extremely aggressive (Image credit: David Rome) Image 7 of 19 Plenty of seat tube is left uncut as Greipel rides a size small frame (Image credit: David Rome) Image 8 of 19 A closer look at the custom paint for the Gorilla (Image credit: David Rome) Image 9 of 19 The integrated 'FAST' brakes definitely provide a unique look (Image credit: David Rome) Image 10 of 19 Deep Campagnolo Bora Ultra 80 wheels were used for the opening Criterium, but Greipel moved to a shallower 50mm wheel after that (Image credit: David Rome) Image 11 of 19 A custom San Marco Regale saddle matches the rest of the bike perfectly (Image credit: David Rome) Image 12 of 19 Large tube profiles that can stand up to a Gorilla (Image credit: David Rome) Image 13 of 19 The rear derailleur wire is routed through the chainstay (Image credit: David Rome) Image 14 of 19 Campagnolo SRM - according to SRM, Greipel produced 1,687 watts to win the final stage. And at US$3,999 for the crank, that's $2.37 per watt recorded (Image credit: David Rome) Image 15 of 19 Campagnolo Super Record EPS, Deda M35 and custom paint - dream bike for many (Image credit: David Rome) Image 16 of 19 We photographed Andre Greipel's bike just before the People's Choice Classic Criterium - an opening event of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: David Rome) Image 17 of 19 We spotted Greipel rolling on these Campagnolo 80th anniversary wheels for most stages, including his win on the final stage in Adelaide City (Image credit: David Rome) Image 18 of 19 And of course, custom paint for Greipel's Helium SL (and his spare Noah Fast too!) (Image credit: David Rome) Image 19 of 19 That silver thing sticking out is the new charging port for Campagnolo EPS internal (Image credit: David Rome)

Andre Greipel, Lotto-Belisol’s lead sprinter has just began his 2014 season with two more Santos Tour Down Under Stage wins, adding to his impressive record tally of 16.

For a man affectionately known as the ‘Gorilla’ and at just over 6ft tall, Greipel’s choice of a small size frame is a little surprising. We’re seeing this become a common trend as sprinters work with the limitations of stock geometry and size down in an effort to get lower and more aggressive. Greipel counters this small frame with a generous 140mm length stem, and a 35mm clamp diameter at the handlebar to counter flex.

Amongst the otherwise black bikes of team Lotto-Belisol, the most recognizable part of Greipel’s bike is the custom paintwork and saddle. Blending his recently earned German National Champion stripes with his nickname – the ‘Gorilla’.

The Ridley Noah Fast frameset is an attention seeker that’s full of wind cheating technology and tube profiles. Most recognizable, the ‘FAST Technology’ in the name refers to the integrated brakes, Ridley claims this is for smoother air-flow and ‘best-in-class’ aerodynamics.

If the custom paintwork and saddle aren’t enough, the rest of the build is nothing but the best. A full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset and the very deep Bora Ultra 80 wheels complete this sprint weapon. Greipel didn’t use such deep wheels for his two stage wins, rather picking a set of 50mm deep Campagnolo 80th anniversary.

Greipel’s bike features the new Campagnolo EPS internal race battery, with the charging point accessible on his seat tube beneath his bidon cage. We suspect this is a modification made by the team’s mechanics, and one likely available on future production models.

Where the rest of the team use Lizard Skins DSP handlebar tape, we noticed Greipel had rather basic cork tape in place, clearly as a personal choice.

While the Noah Fast is Greipel’s pick for sprint stages, we spotted him with the Helium SL for hillier stages, where he wasn’t likely to contest the win. This is clearly a choice of lower weight over aerodynamics, with his Noah Fast weighing in at rather solid 7.5kg. This isn’t rare in the bigger tours, but with the Tour Down Under being a logistical nightmare for most teams, it’s surprising to see such detailed gear support for the German sprinter.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Ridley Noah Fast, size Small

Fork: Ridley Noah Fast, tapered

Headset: internal tapered

Stem: Deda 35, 140mm, -8 degree

Handlebar: Deda M35 Carbon 42cm

Tape: Generic cork, with Lizard Skins plugs

Front brake: Ridley F-brake, Jagwire carbon brake pads

Rear brake: Ridley F-brake, Jagwire carbon brake pads

Brake levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS + Campagnolo chain catcher

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 11-25T

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record

Crankset: SRMCampagnolo 11-speed, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: PF30 (unknown brand)

Battery: Internal Campagnolo race battery, in seattube

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 80

Front tire: Continental Pro Limited 23c

Rear tire: Continental Pro Limited 23c

Saddle: San Marco Regale – custom cover

Seatpost: Ridley integrated

Bottle cages: Tacx Tao (2)

Computer: SRM Power Control 7 (not pictured)

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.84m (6ft .5in)

Rider's weight: 75kg (165lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 760mm

Saddle setback: 67.5mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 700mm

Seat tube length (c-c): 470mm

Tip of saddle to center of bar: 585mm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 110mm

Head tube length: 145mm

Top tube length (effective): 545mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.85kg (17.16lb)