Philippa York Analysis: Tadej Pogačar has made his point at the Giro d’Italia, now he can control rather than crush

By
published

Geraint Thomas, Daniel Martínez and the various running battles of the final week

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 19/05/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Giro d'Italia, Stage 15 - Manerba del Garda - Livingo (Mottolino) - Italy - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Jump to:

Almost seven minutes, and if it had been a more selective week, then it’s quite likely Tadej Pogačar’s lead at the Giro d’Italia would have been more. However, I think that now even he will be satisfied that he can relax a little and watch what happens to those who are left fighting among themselves for the podium places.

That’s not to say he won’t grab another chance of a stage win if it comes along, but it’s most likely he’ll only really commit to another victory if it’s not too costly in terms of energy. He’s made his point that he’s a level above everyone when the road goes uphill, so now he and UAE Team Emirates can control instead of crushing the opposition.

