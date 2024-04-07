Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium bikes: Three different approaches from Kopecky, Balsamo and Georgi

By Josh Croxton
published

Three podium places and three genres of bike as aero, endurance and all-rounder feature

Lotte Kopecky's S-Works Tarmac SL8 from Paris Roubaix
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Jump to:

On the third iteration of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, SD-Worx Protime managed to end the Lidl-Trek dominance and secure their first victory, thanks to their superstar world champion, Lotte Kopecky. 

The Belgian won the sprint from a small group of six after 148.5 km and covered 17 cobbled sectors before the famous lap and a half of the velodrome. She pipped the former world champion, Elisa Balsamo, who finished second; whilst the rising British youngster Pfeiffer Georgi came third. 

