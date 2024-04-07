Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium bikes: Three different approaches from Kopecky, Balsamo and Georgi

On the third iteration of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, SD-Worx Protime managed to end the Lidl-Trek dominance and secure their first victory, thanks to their superstar world champion, Lotte Kopecky.
The Belgian won the sprint from a small group of six after 148.5 km and covered 17 cobbled sectors before the famous lap and a half of the velodrome. She pipped the former world champion, Elisa Balsamo, who finished second; whilst the rising British youngster Pfeiffer Georgi came third.
The full overview of the day's events - including Kopecky's mid-race mechanical - can be found in our excellent race report written by our race team, but here we're going to focus on the bikes. At the end of Paris-Roubaix, the organisers kindly prop the bikes up on a makeshift podium inside the velodrome and leave them for tech nerds like us to get up close with, take pictures of, and generally just gawp at.
Naturally, the winning bike of Lotte Kopecky is the one we care about most; the share of real estate her bike has been given in this article is evidence of that, but all three bikes here have just podiumed at the hardest one-day stage race in the calendar, so we also found it interesting to compare the differing approach each team has taken with their equipment choice.
Kopecky raced and won on the Specialized Tarmac SL8 S Works, whilst Balsamo rode Trek's Domane model. Third-placed Pfeiffer Georgi was aboard the Scott Foil. Interestingly, there were three different genres of road bike on the podium. An all-rounder, an endurance bike, and an out-and-out aero bike which we examine below.
As we predicted in our tech predictions, and then had confirmed by Specialized a few days later, Kopecky opted for the S-Works Tarmac SL8, notably shunning the Roubaix for its namesake race despite that bike having won the race 7 times in its 20-year history. The Tarmac is an all-rounder race bike; striking a best-of-both-worlds balance between lightweight and aero.
Meanwhile, 2nd place Balsamo was on the Domane, Trek's endurance-focussed bike, with its wider tyre clearance and bump-smoothing Isospeed Decoupler technology. With that said, it was the 'RSL' (Race Shop Limited) version which bears more aggressive geometry akin to a race bike than the Domane SLR 9 I reviewed in 2023.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In third place, Pfeiffer Georgi was on the Scott Foil, a bike that gives no doubt about its aero credentials with its deep profiled tubes and one-piece cockpit.
Up close with Lotte Kopecky's Paris-Roubaix-winning bike
Elisa Balsamo's Paris-Roubaix Femmes bike
Pfeiffer Georgi's Paris-Roubaix Femmes bike
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*