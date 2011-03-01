On show: North American Handmade Bicycle Show, Part 4

Image 1 of 104 This beautiful Kish titanium townie features a Wound-Up fork, White Industries cranks, and an internally geared rear hub. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 104 Michigan-based Quiring Cycles offers titanium head tubes in a wide range of sizes, including standard 1 1/8", 44mm for straight or tapered steerers (or even 1.5"), and also Lefty-specific ones with integrated bearings. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 104 Quiring showed off this bright titanium full-suspension bike using a Ventana rear end. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 104 Quiring was one of few titanium builders at NAHBS to use a proper BB30 bottom bracket shell. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 104 NAHBS could easily have been called the "Paragon Machine Works Show" judging by how often its bits were seen on frames like this Quiring titanium hardtail. This Quiring titanium hardtail makes liberal use of Cannondale technologies, including the Lefty fork and BB30 bottom bracket. Quiring's Lefty-specific titanium head tube also uses Cannondale's ultra-simple press-fit headset. Gates' thick belt-drive chainring requires a small dimple on this Ti Cycles chain stay. Ti Cycles put the split in the chain stay instead of the seat stay to pass through the Gate carbon belt and an internal cone keeps everything aligned. The design - developed by Ti Cycles' own Dave Levy - is also used by Sean Chaney of Vertigo. Ti Cycles' triangulated rigid fork reminds us of a certain old-school suspension design Ti Cycles showed off this striking 69er. Integrated seatmasts in metallic form were fairly common at NAHBS as seen on this Ti Cycles hardtail. Naturally, Moots fits the Vamoots RSL with its own Open Road titanium stem. Pencil-thin seat stays are included on Moots' Vamoots RSL. Moots includes a PressFit 30 bottom bracket in its new Mooto X RSL titanium 29er. Moots showed off its new Mooto X RSL titanium 29er at this year's NAHBS. The 44mm-diameter head tube as seen on this Moots frame allows for bigger down tubes and top tubes for extra front-end rigidity but also the use of either straight 1 1/8" or tapered steerers depending on which lower headset cup is used. Moots uses wishbone-style seat stays for its new Mooto X RSL. Moots showed off its Mooto X in full-blown 'adventure' form. Check out the sculpted titanium headset spacer on this Moots. Moots' long-running YBB pivotless rear suspension still provides the same benefits as it did years ago. Moots offers optional stem faceplates for mounting a front light. Moots milled out the dropouts on the Vamoots RSL to shave a few extra grams. The Moots Vamoots RSL is the company's lightest road frame. Lots of builders at NAHBS had their own solutions on how to split the seat stay for a belt but few were cleaner looking that this setup from Vertigo - a design originally developed by Dave Levy of Ti Cycles. A bolt is fed in from the bottom and tightens the two tubes over an alignment cone. Brilliant and beautiful. This Vertigo singlespeed 'cross bike is designed around linear-pull rim brakes with no rear cantilever hanger. This Vertigo Cycles 29" titanium hardtail looks to have just the right amount of curves. The 44mm-bore head tube on this Vertigo Cycles allows for a tapered steerer tube to fit with the new Chris King headset. But wait, where's that hydraulic fitting going? Vertigo Cycles principal Sean Chaney fed a titanium hydraulic tube all the way through the frame, starting at the front of the down tube and finishing back on the chain stay. The curved seat stays are a nice touch on this Vertigo titanium hardtail. The front end of this Vertigo townie gets a lift courtesy of a head tube extension and a tall stem. Naturally, the front rack on this Vertigo townie is titanium, too. Vertigo showed off this beautiful titanium town bike. The rear rack on this Vertigo townie doesn't seem to serve much purpose aside from holding the mini U-lock in the dedicated cradle. Cannondale historically has gone up against a lot of resistance in the bike industry for its forward thinking but smaller builders like the ones at NAHBS are far more embracing of non-standard designs. There were lots of Hollowgram cranks spotted on the show floor including on this Vertigo Cycles titanium bike. Vertigo Cycles principal Sean Chaney says this titanium plate-style chain stay section is the best way to get all the tire and chainring clearance he was looking for. Vertigo's Sean Chaney came up with the idea of plugging a tapered steerer into a 44mm-bore head tube so it's no surprise to see one here. The tapered seat tube top on this Vertigo frame blends elegantly into the Moots seatpost. This Vertigo titanium singlespeed frame was also fitted with a trick rear skewer of the company's own design, featuring built-in tension adjusters. Vertigo adds another short section of titanium to reinforce the bottom bracket area. This Vertigo 'Dr. Jon' looks to be a beast of a 29" titanium hardtail - and we mean that in a good way. If the image of B.A. Baracus doesn't conjure the idea of toughness, then we don't know what does. Vertigo includes its own take on 'HTFU' on the top tube of this custom bike. Squint just right and you can almost hear Mr. T yelling. Offsetting the seat tube at the bottom bracket on this Vertigo titanium frame allows for shorter chain stays just like a curved seat tube. Gates' new Centertrack belt was found on several bikes at NAHBS, including this Vertigo 'cross singlespeed. Oh, but wait - hidden inside the Vertigo townie's rear rack are three LEDs. The wire runs through the fender. Vertigo Cycles' Sean Chaney discovered the stock bracket for his child trailer didn't fit on socketed dropouts - so he milled his own out of a block of aluminum. Even the rear rack on this Black Sheep barely uses two straight tubes. Proper BB30 bottom bracket shells like on this Dean road bike were almost completely replaced by PressFit 30 systems at this year's NAHBS. Exogrid's molding process yields a tube with utterly perfect external walls - run your finger over it and there's no noticeable seam at all. Exogrid is back! By replacing strategic chunks with a co-molded internal carbon fiber sleeve, the claim is that an Exogrid tube can deliver the same ride quality as titanium but with a lower weight. Exogrid panels are also visible on the seat stays of this Dean road bike. Builders at NAHBS showed a number of different ways of splitting the driveside seat stay to allow for a belt drive. Here's Dean's approach. This Dean full-suspension titanium frame features sliding rear dropouts, a 44mm head tube (for straight or tapered steerers), and flex built into the chain stays in lieu of conventional pivots. The short aluminum links help keep the rear end in check on this Dean full-suspension frame. One Dean townie was fitted with a special pink Gates belt, designed to help raise funds for the Pablove Foundation. This Dean townie comes equipped with S&S couplers so you can always be sure to have a bike with you when you're on the road. As always, Kent Eriksen's welds are impeccable as seen on this 'cross bike. The front rack on this Black Sheep townie is a bit small to be genuinely useful but hey, it looks spectacular. Black Sheep brought out this usual array of curved-tube titanium creations including this wild townie. Black Sheep uses telescoping chain stays to adjust chain tension on singlespeed setups. Much like Jeff Jones' designs, the Black Sheep truss-style front end is claimed to offer both superb steering accuracy as well as a measure of vertical flex. Black Sheep showed off this swoopy 36er at this year's NAHBS. A wolf in sheep's clothing? How about a Black Sheep in wolf's clothing! Wildly curved bars such as Black Sheep's titanium set were quite popular at NAHBS. Black Sheep's full-suspension design uses a flat chain stay yoke instead of a conventional pivot. Geared or singlespeed setups are easily accommodated on this Black Sheep titanium frame just by swapping hangers. Black Sheep has on display this curvaceous full-suspension titanium machine, complete with a Cannondale Lefty fork. Black Sheep uses an aluminum link that stiffens up the rear triangle and also helps more closely control the rear shock rate. Smaller bolted joints are used on chain and seat stays of this Black Sheep townie instead of conventional S&S couplers for easier packing and travel. The steerer is the only straight tube on the front end of this Black Sheep townie. Clean, purposeful, perfect - behold the rear dropout on this Eriksen disc-equipped 'cross bike. Form Cycles also works with aluminum, steel, and now stainless steel such as on this ultralight Revel road bike with its sub-14lb claimed weight. Once again, the 44mm head tube. Form Cycles pairs it here with a straight 1 1/8" fork. Stainless steel's inherent corrosion resistance allows Form Cycles to leave the back end raw. Extended seat tubes as seen on this Form Cycles road bike seem to be gaining in popularity. S&S couplers on this Form Cycles titanium bike allow for easier traveling. Another hot trend at this year's NAHBS were adventure bikes, or 'monster crossers' - otherwise known as highly versatile rigs with drop bars, 29" wheels and fat tires. Funk Cycles' La Ruta full-suspension titanium frame features a flexible titanium plate behind the bottom bracket shell instead of a conventional main pivot. Funk Cycles' lightweight La Ruta full-suspension design has undergone multiple changes since it was first introduced several years ago. Daryl Funk says his suspension design is stiff enough without an additional swing link but even so, his next move is to box in the forward shock mounts to eliminate flex in that area. Yep, you guessed it - another 44mm head tube. Jim Kish has been building titanium bikes since 1992 and the experience shows. Form Cycles used 5/8"-diameter seat stays and 3/4"-diameter chain stays on this titanium hardtail. This is one trend that will be here for a while: 44mm-bore (more commonly known as zero stack) head tube now accept a wide range of steerer sizes including tapered as seen on this Form Cycles hardtail. Ritchey is still one of very few companies to offer a 'cross-compatible disc fork and there were several in use at NAHBS. No surprises here - small builders at NAHBS have quickly jumped at the opportunity to equip their 'cross bikes with disc brakes front and rear. 44mm-diameter head tubes were widespread at NAHBS such as on the front end of this Eriksen 'cross bike. Once solely used for zero stack fitments on straight 1 1/8" forks, new headsets from Cane Creek and now Chris King also allow for tapered forks to fit, too. Eriksen built this full-suspension frame with a Ventana rear end and ISCG tabs around the bottom bracket shell. This Eriksen full-suspension bike uses another Ventana rear end - a popular option among smaller builders for its wide range of fitment and travel options. Eriksen uses titanium seat stays on the Ventana rear end instead of the standard aluminum ones. This Eriksen titanium road bike weighed just 5.85kg (12.9lb). Better hope the saddle height is right on this Eriksen road bike! Arizona-based Form Cycles built this sleek 29" titanium hardtail with butted tubing and an oversized 44mm head tube. Kish also offers titanium stems. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Vertigo Cycles – the best titanium builder you've never heard of

You could be forgiven if "Vertigo Cycles" hasn't made it on to your short list of titanium bikes you'd like to own as the Portland, Oregon shop does no marketing and the one-man operation of Sean Chaney currently only builds frames for a few weeks a year.

But judging by the quality and creativity of his work on display at NAHBS this year, that's likely set to change.

Case in point is the belt-driven singlespeed 'cross bike with the cleanest - and virtually invisible - method of splitting a seat stay that we've seen using a design originally developed by Dave Levy of Ti Cycles. The two ends are butted against each other and kept in alignment via an internal cone and the single bolt that holds it all together feeds in from inside the socket-style dropout. Up top there's just the slightest chamfer cut into the top of the seat tube but it yields a beautifully subtle transition into the seatpost.

His 29" hardtail sports an offset seat tube for shorter chain stays plus some - ahem - motivational imagery and words etched in-house with a little baking soda solution and just the right voltage. Meanwhile, a second 29" hardtail on display is built with gracefully arced seat stays and the driveside chain stay comprises a thin plate just behind the bottom bracket for extra tire and chainring clearance on the BB30 shell. The internal routing is especially trick for the rear brake, which uses threaded fittings at the front of the down tube and back of the chain stay with a length of titanium hydraulic tubing welded in between.

Not to go unnoticed, either, was Chaney's titanium townie. The matching titanium front and rear racks were elegant enough on their own but Chaney also gutted an LED rear light and embedded the emitters themselves directly into the structure with the power wires being run through the fenders.

Save for the townie, the other bikes were all fitted with 44mm-bore head tubes and mixed-tapered headsets with 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" steerers – no surprise there given that he was the man who came to Cane Creek with the idea more than a year ago.

If you're interested in a Vertigo, you'd best get in quickly – Chaney says he has but four slots remaining for this year's production.

Eriksen moves quickly on disc-equipped 'cross bikes

Not surprisingly, small builders at NAHBS with their shorter build cycles and more flexible production were quick to jump on the new rules surrounding disc brakes on 'cross bikes, with Kent Eriksen showing off a beautifully finished example in titanium.

Though admittedly nothing groundbreaking – what with its Ritchey WCS rigid carbon fibre mountain bike fork and Paragon rear dropouts – we still take this as yet another sign of things to come.

Eriksen also proved that despite all the focus on carbon fibre, titanium bikes still aren't heavy. His one-off ultralight show bike weighed just 5.85kg (12.9lb) though there was one major caveat: the oval-profile seat tube and integrated mast was wholly non-adjustable for height.

As in years past, Eriksen continues to offer full-suspension titanium bikes with Ventana or Yeti rear ends. Options include – but aren't limited to – titanium seat stays and ISCG tabs, not to mention a variety of head tube fitments.

A wolf in sheep's clothing or vice versa?

Fort Collins titanium specialists Black Sheep arrived in Austin with yet another array of wildly curved creations as builder James Bleakly seems almost averse to building with straight tubes.

Highlighting the range was his latest 36" with the giant wheels held together with a swoopy cruiser-style frame, his now-signature truss-style fork, and even a curved seatpost that neatly continues the arc of the seat tube. Are 36" wheels the next big thing? While we'd imagine they would roll over obstacles even easier than 29" ones, our guess is that these massive hoops will remain just a niche market.

Black Sheep also showed off a more conventional full-suspension design with a flex-plate located behind the bottom bracket shell and an aluminum link driving a Fox Racing Shox RP23 rear shock. Bleakly naturally went for suspension up front on this rig, too, via Cannondale's Lefty and 1 1/8" conversion kit.

Perhaps the best display of Black Sheep's creativity, though, was the titanium townie, which again used a curved cruiser-style frame but with a bolt-on rear end – presumably for easier packing and traveling – Bleakly's trick telescoping chain stays to adjust the belt tension, another truss fork, and titanium front and rear racks. Not a bad way to fetch your groceries.

Dean goes for a mix of carbon and titanium

Fellow Colorado builder Dean continues to sing the praises of its new Exogrid road bikes, which are essentially titanium bikes with strategic sections of the tube walls removed and replaced with co-moulded carbon fibre (pictured above).

As was the case with the old Titus bikes that first used the technology, the theory is that an Exogrid frame will provide the same resilient ride quality and springiness of a titanium frame but with less weight and more vibration damping.

Dean's approach uses a less aggressive machining pattern on the treated top tube, down tube, and seat stays but the visual appeal is no less striking.

Sitting on a nearby table was an unbuilt full-suspension design, using a similar pivotless short-travel configuration to the Black Sheep but with conventional tubular chain stays. Also, while Black Sheep's seat tube-mounted linkage is intended to help control the shock rate, Dean's link is solely used to stiffen up the rear end.

Quiring's 29er borrows technology from Cannondale's bag of tricks

Michigan-based builder Scott Quiring's booth highlight was a 29" hardtail cross-country racer that borrowed two key components from Cannondale's feature set. The Lefty fork was found on other bikes at NAHBS but Quiring was one of few to use the matching dedicated head tube for maximal benefit, including the same large-diameter tube for generous weld surface area, directly pressed-in oversized bearings, and even Cannondale's ultralight one-piece stem and steerer.

PressFit 30-compatible bottom bracket shells were also common at NAHBS but Quiring continues to use proper BB30 shells, along with the tighter tolerances and machined-in grooves required to directly install the bearings into the frame.

Moots's Mooto X RSL offers a slimmed-down, race-ready 29er hardtail

According to Moots' Jon Cariveau, the company could have built its lighter-weight Mooto X RSL 29er titanium hardtail with butted tubing to save even more weight but opted for more durable straight-gauge tubing for its greater impact resistance.

Moots did go with thinner walls and larger diameter tubing relative to the standard Mooto X, though, plus a PressFit 30 bottom bracket and 44mm-bore oversized head tube for front-end strength and good steerer tube versatility.

The company also showed off its own interpretation of the monster cross genre with an 'adventure' build of its Mooto X YBB. The go-anywhere, do-anything bike used a standard Mooto X YBB frame – complete with Moots' trademark softail rear end – but matched to flared drop bars, heavily loaded front and rear racks, a rigid carbon fork, a Brooks leather saddle and handlebar tape, a full-length frame pump, and a SRAM X0 2x10 drivetrain paired with Force DoubleTap levers.

Form offers its own take on the 29" titanium hardtail racer

Arizona-based Form Cycles brought a wide range of machines to NAHBS though its Prevail Ti 29er hardtail was perhaps the most interesting. Seeking to shave as much weight as possible, Form went with double-butted tubing, 5/8"-diameter seat stays and 3/4" chain stays, and a 44mm-bore head tube filled out with a tapered-steerer RockShox Reba fork.

Further building on the monster cross trend at NAHBS was the Titanium Viaje, finished off with S&S couplers, a Niner carbon fork, flared drop bars, and an Old Man Mountain rear rack.

La Ruta gets Funky

Daryl Funk's novel La Ruta full-suspension titanium frame carries on into 2011 with several years of refinement under its belt (pictured below). Funk designed the frame specifically for lightweight cross-country racing and as such features a flat titanium plate behind the chain stays in lieu of traditional pivots and a MacPherson strut-style configuration with no extra link at either the top tube or seat tube.

According to Funk, the current design is "stiff enough" though he still plans to box in the forward shock tabs to bolster what he sees is the main source of any lateral movement in the back end.

Ti Cycles carries the 69er torch

Just when you thought mismatched wheel sizes were done for good, Ti Cycles showed off its own interpretation with a burly triangulated fork along with an unusual rear end treatment complete an extended top tube that's capped off just before coming into contact with the rear wheel.

The singlespeed setup allows for chain or belt drive use courtesy of a neatly split driveside chain stay and there's even an integrated seatmast to finish off the truly unique look.

Kish Titanium takes home the prize

Not to go unmentioned is long-time titanium builder Jim Kish, who has been working with the stubborn material since 1992.

The California builder brought three bikes to the show: a fairly traditional 26" singlespeed hardtail with his own segmented rigid steel fork, Paragon sliding dropouts, and a titanium stem; a subtle 700c runabout with an internally geared rear hub, sparkling White Industries aluminum crank, Wound-Up carbon fiber fork, and Paul Components center-pull brakes; and even a 24" BMX cruiser.

Though perhaps lacking some of the flair of other titanium bikes at the show, Kish ultimately won the show judges over at the end of the day, taking home the prize for Best Titanium bike of NAHBS 2011.