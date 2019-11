On show: North American Handmade Bicycle Show, Part 10

Image 1 of 154 The titanium head tube on Strong's 'cross bike is beautifully machined. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 154 Andrews King Cage showed off its steerer-mounted bottle cage bracket. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 154 Parlee's "Tour" variant includes clearance and fittings for center-pull brakes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 154 Parlee can even add rack and fender mounts to its high-end carbon machines according to customer requests. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 154 Parlee's Z1 Tour variant blends the high performance of the company's top-end machine but with a little more versatility. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 154 Paul Components' center-pull brakes were a hot commodity at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 154 Paul Components offers its tidy chainguide in several fitments including bottom bracket and seat tube mount. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 154 Paul Components' twin pull lever connects two brakes to a single lever. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 154 This tidy Paul Components bit allows lights and computers to mount directly atop the steerer tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 154 Paul Components' clever design lends generous cargo capacity to just about any bike with front rack mounts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 154 Paul Components' new seatpost uses a machined top and a two-bolt head. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 154 Philosophy's range of bags looked very impressive at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 154 Pitz says this dropout is structurally sound but it looks a tad dicey to us. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 154 Pitz says this disc-equipped steel 'cross bike has already been successfully raced on the Italian national circuit. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 154 Rapha now has a collection of keen looking bags. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 154 Naturally, Rapha's new bags includes some keen detailing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 154 Rapha's recently introduced casual and commuter garments are not only fashionable but also rather functional. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 154 Rapha's signature jerseys are offered in a wide range of colors. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 154 Rapha's new pro-level jersey features a much sleeker fit. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 154 A Parlee track bike? Sure, why not? (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 154 Parlee's track bikes include this simple yet elegant rear-entry horizontal dropouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 154 Ligor came to town with this steel track bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 154 Milwaukee Bicycle Co. provided the Hayes Bicycle Group with this steel hardtail frame on which to hang its goods at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 154 Boulder, Colorado builder Mosaic brought a fleet of bikes to NAHBS including this steel 'cross bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 154 Mosaic's 29" titanium hardtail was one of the more performance oriented bikes at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 154 This lugged steel Mosaic track bike boasted some keen lugwork. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 154 Mosaic outfitted this bike with carved lugs and an extended head tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 154 Fastback seat clusters like on this Mosaic were all over the place at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 29 of 154 Mosaic flipped a 203mm brake caliper adapter upside down for use with a 140mm front rotor. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 30 of 154 Mosaic split the seat stay on this bike to allow a belt to pass through. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 31 of 154 Like many builders at NAHBS, Mosaic included a disc-equipped 'cross bike in its collection of display bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 32 of 154 MRP offers its 1.X chain guides in a variety of different colors. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 33 of 154 Panda was one of several builders using wood or bamboo for its bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 34 of 154 Paragon's slick new singlespeed dropouts adjust drivetrain tension with almost no change in bottom bracket height while the pivoting setup helps ensure both sides stay even with each other. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 35 of 154 Paragon offers custom faceplates to small builders. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 36 of 154 Optional extended head tubes on Parlee frames allow for a taller handlebar height without having to resort to a monster stack of headset spacers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 37 of 154 Parlee's modular monocoque frames boast impressive interior wall finishes but even so, they still can't hold a candle to the company's upper-end tube-to-tube joints for cleanliness. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 38 of 154 Parlee fits its track bikes with this tidy seat stay bridge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 39 of 154 The rear pockets on Rapha's new pro-level jersey features mesh internal walls to help prevent overheating. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 40 of 154 The matching Rapha pro shorts use a slimmer chamois and wide leg bands. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 41 of 154 Rol will also offer deep-section carbon clinchers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 42 of 154 Strong's carbon road frame uses an integrated seatmast. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 43 of 154 Carl Strong built this titanium 'cross bike with an integrated mast so there's no chance of seatpost slippage. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 44 of 154 Sylvan Cycles continues to preach the merits of its wooden bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 45 of 154 Syncros previewed its new fast-rolling FLavor tires at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 46 of 154 True Fabrication built this 6"-travel 29er with a Ventana rear end. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 47 of 154 True Fabrication subbed in one cherry bomb on this cherry blossom tree. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 48 of 154 True Fabrication's booth included this nicely painted singlespeed. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 49 of 154 Vincero's novel bottle design uses a magnetic mount. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 50 of 154 Watson Cycles showed off this rugged snow bike at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 51 of 154 The sleeved seat cluster on this Watson Cycles snow bike looks impressively burly. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 52 of 154 Watson Cycles used not just a wooden deck but also capped the tube ends with wooden plugs. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 53 of 154 Wheel Fanatyk used White Industries guts for its amazing wooden-spoked wheel at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 54 of 154 Wheel Fanatyk says it's actually going to put this wooden wheel into production. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 55 of 154 White Brothers' new Loops suspension fork uses the latest evolution of the company's magnetic valve damper design. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 56 of 154 White Industries says the quick-release pedal inserts in its special crankarms are handy for travel bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 57 of 154 White Industries now offers a dedicated 15mm thru-axle front hub. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 58 of 154 Carl Strong showed off his (almost) new full carbon fiber road frame at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 59 of 154 Strong's carbon frame uses fully replaceable dropouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 60 of 154 Rol wouldn't confirm as much but both its deep-section clincher and tubular wheels look to use Corima rims. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 61 of 154 Rol's catalog of road wheels continues to grow with new shallow-section carbon tubulars and clinchers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 62 of 154 Neat pivoting dropouts and a split seat stay are found on the rear end of this Rosene. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 63 of 154 New builder Rosene showed off this gorgeous lugged stainless steel singlespeed. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 64 of 154 Rosene included a beautiful raised logo on its stainless steel bike at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 65 of 154 The seat cluster on this Rosene uses a combination of lugged and fillet brazed construction. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 66 of 154 Sampson previewed a new cassette design that integrates the driver and cogs in one unit and allows for giant axles and bearings. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 67 of 154 Sampson also previewed its Stratics CL crank with hollow carbon fiber arms and a retail price of US$699 with bottom bracket. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 68 of 154 Sampson's new Stratics C8 pedal is claimed to weigh just 95g apiece thanks to a composite body and titanium spindle. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 69 of 154 Sampson says its new System 1 is ideally suited for triathletes, long-distance riders and marathon mountain bike events thanks to its pit-friendly interchangeable sleeve design. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 70 of 154 Sarto says that some of its carbon frames can also be built with custom geometry. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 71 of 154 The Liger lives in Sarto's uniquely painted time trial bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 72 of 154 Sarto's Vipera was striking in red, white, and black. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 73 of 154 Scrub moves into the brake pad market with fitments for most common makes and models. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 74 of 154 Scrub latest metal matrix rotors use aluminum center sections for those who want to go lighter but can't quite afford the company's magnesium-bodied rotors. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 75 of 154 Selle Royal has brought back its old Contour saddle design. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 76 of 154 Strawberry went minimal this year with a single blue-and-white road frame at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 77 of 154 Wound-Up is early to the game with disc-ready 'cross forks - this one was actually originally built for tandem use. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 78 of 154 Annoura brought this lugged criterium bike all the way from Japan for NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 79 of 154 Boo Cycles founder Nick Frey is himself a professional road racer so it's no surprise to something like this included in the range. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 80 of 154 Boo Cycles uses tightly wound rubber straps to compress the hand wrapped carbon fiber joints during the curing process, then sands everything smooth. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 81 of 154 Brooks once only did its leather saddles in black and various shades of brown but now there are lots of colors to choose from, too, along with matching leather bar tape. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 82 of 154 Brooks' new slimline leather grips are offered in various hues to suit your build. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 83 of 154 This tidy Brooks leather seat pack looks to be just the thing to finish off that classic build. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 84 of 154 Brooks' leather shoulder bags are expensive but they should also last for years. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 85 of 154 Effetto Mariposa says its new Zot! Instantly polymerizes its Caffelatex sealant solution to help plug bigger holes and tears. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 86 of 154 Caletti made good use of an old Chimay cork. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 87 of 154 Caletti brought this keen looking road racer to NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 88 of 154 Japanese cycling clothing company CCP made a return visit to NAHBS with an assortment of leather gloves and keen looking urban commuting wear. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 89 of 154 Cinelli is widely known for its standard cork tape but also offers bar wraps in a number of other shapes and textures. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 90 of 154 Retro grouches rejoice! Cinelli is bringing back some old classic bars, including this Giro d'Italia bend. The company is still debating whether to make them 26.0mm or 26.4mm diameter, though. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 91 of 154 This Cinelli series of bar tape features a grippier surface for better purchase, especially in wet conditions. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 92 of 154 Cinelli also has this harder-to-find skull-themed tape if you're so inclined. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 93 of 154 Cinelli has reopened the old tooling for some of its classic bars and stems such as this timeless X/A model. The company hasn't decided whether to produce them with 26.4mm clamp diameters for heritage or 26.0mm ones for enhanced compatibility. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 94 of 154 Cole's spoked wheels use freely rotating aluminum barrels to seat the spoke heads in the hub flange, saying they allow for more precise spoke alignment and higher tensions. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 95 of 154 In addition to a variety of spoked wheels, Cole also offers this trispoke model. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 96 of 154 Boo Cycles' hand wrapped carbon fiber joints allows for a lot of creativity. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 97 of 154 Boo Cycles sources its raw materials from Vietnam and uses a special processing treatment that it says prevents cracking. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 98 of 154 Annoura also showed this cream-colored singlespeed urban bike complete with an intriguing threaded/threadless stem. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 99 of 154 Annoura says this set of motorized rollers is designed to help track racers warm up their legs before events. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 100 of 154 Matt Appleman's handbuilt carbon fiber road frame was tucked in the corner of NAHBS' new builder area. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 101 of 154 Matt Appleman says his exterior carbon fiber overlay is inspired by DNA's helical structure with the strand spacing adjusted depending on how much reinforcement he wants in a particular area. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 102 of 154 Arundel may be best known for its carbon fiber bottle cages but it was its motorized derny bike that drew all the attention at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 103 of 154 Arundel is working on some new accessories, including this classically styled floor pump with wooden handle and armored gauge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 104 of 154 The head on Arundel's upcoming floor pump uses a secure, threaded head with a thumbwheel for faster attachment and removal. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 105 of 154 Arundel is also developing a new saddle with full carbon fiber construction and leather covers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 106 of 154 Carbon fiber keeps things light on Arundel's new saddle but it's the surprisingly flexible shell (a la fi'zi:k's Aliante Twin Flex) that looks the most interesting to ride. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 107 of 154 Bamboosero's reach is twofold: on the one hand, the unique construction and natural materials made for easier and cheaper assembly for local developing areas while there's also a more refined range for those that simply want something more unique. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 108 of 154 Sliding dropouts on Bicycle Innovations' striking downhill bike allow for tunable handling. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 109 of 154 Bicycle Innovations had the only true downhill bike at this year's NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 110 of 154 The top tube-mounted linkage both controls the shock rate while also helping to stiffen the single-pivot rear swingarm. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 111 of 154 Interestingly, Bicycle Innovations uses a carbon fiber top tube on its downhill bike in an effort to shave a few grams from the otherwise all-steel frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 112 of 154 Bilenky Cycle Works is best known for its more classic builds but it also does more racing-oriented stuff, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 113 of 154 Boo Cycles fitted one of its NAHBS bikes with this novel one-piece bar and stem made of handwrapped carbon fiber and bamboo. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 114 of 154 Boo Cycles is using these rather elegant looking bottle mounts on its bamboo frames. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 115 of 154 Columbus is working hard to improve inventories of its highly sought-after XCr stainless steel tubing along with new shapes such as this chain stay. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 116 of 154 Cyfac was one of several bigger companies to display at NAHBS. The top-end Absolu features custom sizing, a tapered head tube, a BB30 bottom bracket, and optional internal routing for Shimano Dura-Ace Di2. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 117 of 154 Among Cyfac's multitude of options for its flagship Absolu model is a broad palette of paint choices. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 118 of 154 This small-wheeled utility/travel bike was among the interesting offerings displayed in the Gallus booth at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 119 of 154 Gaulzetti brought this TIG-welded aluminum road racer, built with Dedacciai tubing and featuring a 44mm head tube, BB30 bottom bracket shell, an integrated seatmast and internal wiring for the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 120 of 154 The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 battery is cleanly attached to the back of the seatmast on this Gaulzetti. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 121 of 154 Guru's new Dynamic Fit Cycle can adjust the rider's position while they're riding - and the integrated Computrainer measures power output throughout so changes can be instantly evaluated for performance, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 122 of 154 Guru offers a wide range of road and time trial/triathlon bikes built from carbon fiber, titanium, aluminum, or steel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 123 of 154 Guru went full stealth for its time trial/triathlon bike at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 124 of 154 Guru took the typically mundane concept of a replaceable derailleur hanger and turned it into a styling element on its titanium road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 125 of 154 Rather than leave it just plain grey, Guru dressed up its titanium road bike at NAHBS with a keen half-masked white paint job. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 126 of 154 Steve Hampsten (Andy's brother) built this S&S titanium road bike for California-based cycling journalist Bruce Hildenbrand. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 127 of 154 Hampsten showed an impressive collection of bikes at NAHBS, incluidng this lugged steel dirt road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 128 of 154 This Hampsten TIG-welded road bike is ready for the wet with its long-reach brake calipers and full fenders. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 129 of 154 Hampsten built this steel road bike with Columbus Max tubing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 130 of 154 Hampsten's titanium frame fabrication is now done completely in-house. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 131 of 154 The extended seat tube on this Hampsten titanium frame adds an interesting look. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 132 of 154 The Hayes Bicycle Group commissioned a few custom frames to show off its parts at NAHBS, including this intriguing dirt jumper. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 133 of 154 Hayes Bicycle Group's dirt jumper show frame sported an interesting chain stay bridge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 134 of 154 HED was on hand at NAHBS this year touting its wide-profile C2 family of wheels. Based on what we've seen from other companies, the idea is catching on. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 135 of 154 FSA's latest Afterburner mountain bike crankset retains the hollow-forged aluminum arms but adds a carbon fiber chainring spider. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 136 of 154 New builder Foresta brought this clean-looking lugged steel road bike to NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 137 of 154 Cyfac claims its unique stay treatment lends a smoother ride than either traditional or wishbone layouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 138 of 154 The Cyfac Absolu top tube sports a slight channel down the upper surface. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 139 of 154 A tidy mini-rack is fitted to the front end of this Cyfac randonneur machine. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 140 of 154 Cyfac also offers more traditional machines such as this lugged steel randonneur bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 141 of 154 Not surprisingly, Cyfac's full-carbon road tandem was remarkably light, especially with this high-zoot build kit. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 142 of 154 Demon was one of the new builders at NAHBS, arriving in Austin with this fetching dirt jumper frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 143 of 154 Demon was new to NAHBS but we suspect it won't be the last we've heard of them. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 144 of 154 This DeSalvo was one of a few singlespeed road bikes seen at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 145 of 154 This titanium DeSalvo 'cross bike should last some lucky user a lifetime. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 146 of 154 The carefully masked logo lends a unique look while requiring minimal paint. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 147 of 154 This DeSalvo looks to be a nice way to get around town with its internally geared rear hub, full fenders, upright positioning, and internal brakes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 148 of 154 DeSalvo also showed off this neat titanium singlespeed 29er with a slightly bowed top tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 149 of 154 New builder Dornbox modeled this steel road racer after a Hollywood racecar. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 150 of 154 The inside of Enve Composites' new 'cross chain stays features a stiffening rib down the center. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 151 of 154 Enve Composites now offers builders ready-made carbon fiber stays for 'cross bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 152 of 154 Effetto Mariposa adds a giant 10-60Nm torque wrench to its range for 2011 with sturdy steel construction and a trick flip-flop reversible head. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 153 of 154 fi'zi:k's shoes are finally beginning to ship to dealers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 154 of 154 Curtis Inglis is a one-man builder but he commands two brands: Retrotec and Inglis. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

We wrap up our coverage of the 2011 North American Handmade Bicycle Show with a final image gallery of some the best things we saw on the show floor that we haven't yet shown you.

We may not have managed to cover everything that was on display at NAHBS this year but we came pretty close. So sit back, relax, and set aside a good chunk of time.

Next year's show heads back west to Sacramento, California - we'll see you there.

