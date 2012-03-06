NAHBS 2012 part 4: Naked, Yipsan's and Steve Rex classics

Image 1 of 174 Soulcraft's Holy Roller singlespeed in flat grey with a 44mm head tube, rocker dropouts, and a PressFit 30 bottom bracket. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 174 Too much green on this Shamrock Cycles city bike? We don't think so. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 174 Framebuilders have started moving the rear triangle split away from the dropout on belt-equipped bikes such as this Shamrock Cycles city bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 174 Nicely done rear brake routing on this Shamrock Cycles city bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 174 Internal routing cleans up the lines on this Shamrock Cycles city bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 174 Shamrock Cycles integrates a lock holder into the back of the rear rack on its awesome city bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 174 The rear rack and fender on this Shamrock Cycles city bike looks thoroughly integrated into the structure but they're actually very easily removable without needing tools. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 174 The monochrome paint makes for a striking appearance on this Shamrock Cycles city bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 174 Shamrock Cycles built this city bike using lots of tricks learned over the years, including easily removable racks and fenders, internal wiring for the front and rear lights, and a silent-running Gates belt drive. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 174 Soulcraft returned to NAHBS after a brief hiatus with this stealthy steel road racer built with internally routed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 174 Soulcraft dresses up the wiring ports on this steel road racer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 174 Soulcraft's two-piece disc caliper mount lends a minimal look to the rear end of this mountain bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 174 A split seat stay allows for belt drive compatibility on the rear end of this Soulcraft. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 174 Soulcraft builder Sean Walling tells us Bruce Gordon is resurrecting his legendary Rock n' Roll tires in cooperation with Panaracer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 174 Soulcraft's new Dirtbomb is designed for medium-sized 700c tires to yield a versatile runabout that's more capable than a road bike but not as cumbersome as a full-blown 29er. Geometry is closer to that of a 'cross bike and options include everything from singlespeed and geared builds, flat or drop bars, touring configurations, and disc or linear-pull brakes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 174 Soulcraft's pivoting rear dropouts are compact and tidy. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 174 This Soulcraft Dirtbomb is built with Paul Components' new Minimoto short-arm linear-pull brake. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 174 Soulcraft principal Sean Walling uses wishbone-style seat stays on his new Tradesman stock 29er hardtail to make it a bit easier to build. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 174 Soulcraft's new Tradesman production 29er steel hardtail is built with a 44mm head tube for use with tapered steerers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 174 Soulcraft has added a new stock mountain bike model called Tradesman with standard geometry, a wishbone rear end, and a head tube decal instead of a proper badge. Retail cost for the frame is US$1,450 - a reasonable amount for a handbuilt chassis like this. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 174 The ornate railing on Shamrock Cycles' city bike front rack should help keep boxes from falling over the edge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 174 The front rack on this Shamrock Cycles city bike is big and stout but also easily removable should you decide you want to go for a longer spin sans cargo. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 174 The single-arm fender mount is a nice touch on this Shamrock Cycles city bike. Note the internally routed wire for the rear light as it bridges the chain stay and fender, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 174 We love the little water bottle mount details from Shamrock Cycles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 174 Shamrock Cycles dresses its bikes up with these intricate head tube badges. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 174 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 174 This Sarto time trial bikes looks subtle enough from this side (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 174 This tricolore paint job pays homage to Sarto's Italian roots. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 29 of 174 Why would Sarto bring a DeLorean to NAHBS, you ask? Well, to go along with the company's new stainless steel bikes, of course. Duh. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 30 of 174 Italian framebuilder Sarto was making a big push at NAHBS with a small army of bikes - and yes, a real DeLorean. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 31 of 174 Richard Sachs sometimes receives criticism for his seemingly unchanging bikes but he feels there's nothing wrong with timeless designs that always work. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 32 of 174 Intricate paintwork from Shamrock Cycles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 33 of 174 Like most of the builders at NAHBS, Shamrock Cycles can do full-blown race bikes, too, not just art bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 34 of 174 Ultra-clean lugwork from Shamrock Cycles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 35 of 174 The oil-free Gates drive belt doesn't really require a guard but Shamrock Cycles has included one anyway. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 36 of 174 Leather washers in between the chain guard and frame protect the paint from metal-on-metal contact. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 37 of 174 Shamrock Cycles dresses up the Crankbrothers stem with a custom paint job. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 38 of 174 Shamrock Cycles even includes a semi-integrated seatmast on this 'cross racer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 39 of 174 The rear brake cable is run through the top tube on this Shamrock Cycles 'cross racer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 40 of 174 Shamrock Cycles built this 'cross machine as a "pure race bike" with oversized Columbus PegoRichie tubing, a 44mm-diameter head tube, PressFit 30 bottom bracket shell, top tube-routed cables, a semi-integrated seatmast, and no water bottle mounts. Claimed weight as pictured is 7.94kg (17.5lb). (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 41 of 174 Shamrock Cycles built this 'cross racer with a 44mm-diameter head tube for use with a tapered Enve Composites carbon fork. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 42 of 174 Lugged stems weren't quite as prevalent at NAHBS as in years past but they still add a nice finishing touch to lugged frames. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 43 of 174 If this paint scheme doesn't immediately say 'Richard Sachs' to you, you haven't been paying attention. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 44 of 174 A small gusset lends some extra strength to the front end of Soulcraft's Holy Roller 29er. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 45 of 174 Italian builder Zullo once again made the trip overseas to NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 46 of 174 Look familiar? This front rack design is a further evolution of the sunflower bike Yipsan did last year, this time painted in purple and white and sporting a few additional details. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 47 of 174 Yipsan brazed this chain guard directly to the frame on this townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 48 of 174 Another subtly included logo on this Yipsan cafe racer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 49 of 174 An elegant collection of curves provides the support structure for the banana seat on this Yipsan cafe racer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 50 of 174 Yipsan Bicycles showed off this amazing cafe racer at NAHBS, inspired by an old Schwinn Stingray. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 51 of 174 Yipsan Bicycles builder Renald Yip always brings his A-game to NAHBS and is deserving of more attention than he's currently getting. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 52 of 174 Yipsan Bicycles creator Renald Yip often includes these custom freehub spacers on his custom bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 53 of 174 This head tube styling is a Winter Bicycles signature. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 54 of 174 Yipsan builder Renald Yip incorporated this logo into the sides of the front rack. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 55 of 174 Yipsan builder Renald Yip created this beautiful - and functional - townie for his wife. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 56 of 174 Both a cable and rear wheel lock are integrated into this Yipsan townie. Note the way the cable stores inside the frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 57 of 174 The front shifter placement on this Yipsan tourer isn't terribly ergonomic but it's simple and direct. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 58 of 174 Many builders at NAHBS such as Renald Yip of Yipsan Bicycles were incorporating fender stays into overlying rack structures. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 59 of 174 This Yipsan touring bike only got more interesting the more you looked at it with novel front shifter positioning (it's on the seat tube), S&S couplers, 650b wheels and tires, custom front and rear racks, and a custom lugged stem. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 60 of 174 Pivoting rocker dropouts on this Yipsan 650b touring bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 61 of 174 Steel frame builders such as Renald Yip of Yipsan Bicycles have figured out that using longer disc tabs spreads the load out over a greater area, thus still allowing for slimmer fork blades. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 62 of 174 Yipsan added this simple and elegant steering lock into the front of its townie to facilitate cargo loading. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 63 of 174 The rear derailleur and brake lines are fed directly into the dual top tubes on this Yipsan townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 64 of 174 Yipsan nicely combines the rear derailleur exit port and the rearmost mounting point for the chain guard on this townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 65 of 174 This Winter Bicycles track bike looks set to hit the velodrome. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 66 of 174 Winter Bicycles gave its stainless steel runabout a unique seat cluster treatment. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 67 of 174 Check out the integrated light mount from Winter Bicycles. Note the internally routed wiring, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 68 of 174 Austin, Texas-based True Fabrications brought along this steel 'cross bike to NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 69 of 174 This was Sean Walling's first real stab at using stainless steel tubing and he says he's not entirely happy with the weld beads this go around - meaning they're only going to get better from what's already quite impressive here. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 70 of 174 This Soulcraft stainless steel all-road bike looked all-business in matte silver and black. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 71 of 174 Soulcraft builder Sean Walling opted for a segmented steel fork on this stainless steel all-road creation at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 72 of 174 Tidy dropouts are used on this Soulcraft stainless steel all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 73 of 174 Soulcraft builder Sean Walling says he's doing more and more all-road bikes with room for big tires and lots of clearance. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 74 of 174 Small-batch builders haven't ignored trends in bicycle technology, as seen on this Soulcraft 44mm-diameter head tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 75 of 174 Soulcraft's Holy Roller 29er steel hardtail looks resplendent in pink. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 76 of 174 Check out the cable routing and the custom front housing stop on this True Fabrications 'cross bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 77 of 174 True Fabrications was among several builders opting to use a mechanical-to-hydraulic converter. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 78 of 174 The NAHBS crowd seems to be migrating toward chain stay-mounted disc tabs as seen on this True Fabrications all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 79 of 174 Nicely filed long-point, low-profile lugs on this Winter Bicycles machine. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 80 of 174 Winter Bicycles showed off this elegant stainless steel runabout at NAHBS with polished fenders and an integrated front light. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 81 of 174 Winter Bicycles displayed this lovely randonneur chassis at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 82 of 174 Want to get into framebuilding? United Bicycle Institute is a good place to start. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 83 of 174 True Fabrications left the middle part of this bike unpainted to show off the stainless steel tubing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 84 of 174 Wishbone seat stays on this True Fabrications all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 85 of 174 True Fabrications built this all-road bike with longer-than-usual chain stays so that the rider didn't feel perched right atop the rear wheel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 86 of 174 True Fabrications builder Clark Davidson says the owner of this bike is really tall, thus the incredibly long head tube on this all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 87 of 174 Soulcraft is now offering thru-axle rear dropouts on custom frames. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 88 of 174 Paragon Machine Works can find its bits built into a majority of the bikes at NAHBS. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 89 of 174 The fork crown on this Naked fat-tired road bike is nice in and of itself but look closer at how the brake mounts are attached. Awesome. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 90 of 174 There's just the hint of extra decoration on the brazed dropouts of this second Naked machine. Note the cable routing, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 91 of 174 Swoopy. Curvy. Beautiful. Naked. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 92 of 174 Check out the way the seat stays flow almost seamlessly from the top tube on this Naked bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 93 of 174 Naked's Sam Whittingham didn't bother with separate stays for the rear fender, instead integrating the structure into the rear rack assembly. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 94 of 174 Sam Whittingham of Naked Bicycles integrated the front light right into the stem extension - clean and functional. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 95 of 174 Naked Bicycles builder Sam Whittingham and his assistant, trials rider Aran Cook, rode their NAHBS show bikes from Eureka, California all the way to Sacramento. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 96 of 174 The low-slung swoopiness of this Naked creation looks great and also offers lots of standover clearance. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 97 of 174 This is perhaps the most conventional machine we've seen from Naked at NAHBS but it's no less stunning to look at. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 98 of 174 A mix of polished and blasted surfaces make up the graphics on this Naked Bicycles all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 99 of 174 The extra lengthwise bit on this Naked all-road bike's head tube adds nothing in terms of structure but it's beautiful nonetheless. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 100 of 174 Slick wingnuts secure the rear wheel on this Panda Bicycles singlespeed. Note how the dropout is split to allow the belt to slip into the rear triangle, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 101 of 174 Panda Bicycles also showed off this white belt-drive singlespeed. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 102 of 174 Panda Bicycles uses inside-outside steel lugs for additional bonding strength and also to help ensure the bamboo tube walls don't collapse at the highest stress points. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 103 of 174 Panda Bicycles' steel and bamboo creations included this baby blue townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 104 of 174 Panda Bicycles doesn't seek out the straightest and most uniform-looking bamboo tubes for its bikes, preferring instead to let the natural beauty shine through. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 105 of 174 A couple of additional holes and some extra-flexible Nokon housing makes for neat cable routing on this Naked all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 106 of 174 The integrated seatmast on this Naked all-road bike uses an Eriksen head. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 107 of 174 The rear brake cable is internally routed and exits right at the back of the seat tube on this Naked all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 108 of 174 Naked builder Sam Whittingham integrated the front lowrider mount right into the fork blades. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 109 of 174 Check out Naked's subtle logo on this double-plate crown. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 110 of 174 Belt tension on this Naked Bicycles machine is first adjusted by loosening the locking bolt (accessed with an Allen wrench from the back) and then turning the knurled barrel. Simple and elegant. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 111 of 174 A hugely popular segment at NAHBS were fat-tired road bikes with generous clearances and longer-reach brakes for all-day exploring of paved, dirt, and gravel roads. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 112 of 174 As always, builders at NAHBS are ahead of the curve in terms of market trends. 650b wheels and tires are just now entering into the conversation in the mass market but they were plentiful at NAHBS for both pavement and dirt. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 113 of 174 The bell is built into the side of a nicely fillet brazed stem on this MAP Bicycles 650b tourer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 114 of 174 Wiring is run through the fender on this MAP Bicycles 650b tourer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 115 of 174 A rear light is built right into the back of the seat tube on this MAP Bicycles tourer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 116 of 174 This MAP Bicycles touring bike is ready for the long haul. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 117 of 174 Portland, Oregon-based MAP Bicycles showed off this well finished 650b touring bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 118 of 174 Ever wonder where you can get some of those cool hand-drawn illustrations of bikes and parts? Looks like Jon Grant's your man. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 119 of 174 MAP Bicycles fitted the front end of this machine with old-school Mafac center-pulls. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 120 of 174 There were no flimsy chain guard mounts to be found at NAHBS. MAP Bicycles uses a stout two-point system here. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 121 of 174 MAP Bicycles fits these elegant cut-out dropouts on its amazing stainless runabout. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 122 of 174 Yep, correct again: 650b wheels and tires on this MAP Bicycles townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 123 of 174 There's nothing quite like the sound of a brass bell as used on this MAP Bicycles townie. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 124 of 174 Fillets are ususually covered by paint but we appreciate being able to view MAP Bicycles' handiwork here. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 125 of 174 Weight weenies need not apply on these incredible custom wraparound fenders used by MAP Bicycles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 126 of 174 The front end of this MAP Bicycles townie shows a mix of fillet and lugged brazing techniques. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 127 of 174 This MAP Bicycles townie was one of our favorites for its unabashed industrial style. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 128 of 174 MAP Bicycles is based in Portland, Oregon so they know a thing or two about riding in the wet. Check out the awesome coverage of these custom wraparound fenders. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 129 of 174 What size wheels do you think MAP Bicycles used for this creation? You guessed it - 650b. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 130 of 174 Intricate paint has been a defining trademark of Zullo's NAHBS bikes and this year was no different. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 131 of 174 Paragon Machine Works has added several thru-axle dropouts to its catalog. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 132 of 174 Richard Sachs continues to impress at NAHBS with his timeless steel race bikes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 133 of 174 Check out the way the seat stays butt up against the bottom of the seat binder clamp on this Steve Rex creation. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 134 of 174 Ultra-sleek internal rear brake cable routing from Steve Rex. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 135 of 174 Alternative bikes are always prevalent at NAHBS but as Steve Rex demonstrates, traditional road racing bikes are still popular, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 136 of 174 A popular technique at NAHBS was logos made using contrasting surface treatments. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 137 of 174 Tektro is a name often associated with less expensive brake options but these levers have a distinctly classic look. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 138 of 174 Anniversaries are always a good occasion and bling and Steve Rex celebrates his 25th year of building bikes and frames with this gorgeous stainless steel wonder. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 139 of 174 Sacramento local Steve Rex is among a growing crop of frame builder making use of the latest stainless steel tubing options. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 140 of 174 Steve Rex builds frames using a wide range of materials, including this road racer with carbon fiber main tubes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 141 of 174 Steve Rex says he does most of his commuting on this machine. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 142 of 174 Traditional fender stays are eliminated in favor of a dual-purpose lowrider rack on this Steve Rex bike. Check out the polished fenders with the painted center stripe, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 143 of 174 NAHBS is always good for showing what's available in high-end bags, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 144 of 174 Rivet offers its saddles in either black, brown, or white. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 145 of 174 A nicely placed logo tucked inside Rivet's new leather saddles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 146 of 174 Rivet offers leather saddles with rails and frames made in either titanium or chromoly steel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 147 of 174 Rivet is a new leather saddle company based in Sacramento, California, designed to offer a feel somewhere in between Brooks and Selle Anatomica. Pricing is relatively reasonable, too, and they're even relatively light for the genre as well. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 148 of 174 Wires are internally routed on this Steve Rex all-road bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 149 of 174 The rear end of this Steve Rex all-road bike is clean and purposeful. Note the full-sized frame pump tucked in along the non-driveside seat stay. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 150 of 174 Lugs don't start out looking like this. Steve Rex had to spend a lot of time with a few jeweler's files to generate this look. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 151 of 174 The white paint is plain but the detailing on these Steve Rex lugs is still fantastic. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 152 of 174 In case you're wondering about the name, 'Reeb' is 'beer' spelled backwards. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 153 of 174 Reeb uses these tidy split slider dropouts for its steel singlespeed. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 154 of 174 "Beer and bikes" is what Oskar Blues does, according to employee Chad Melis, and the company's new Reeb steel singlespeeds help the company live up to that motto. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 155 of 174 Steve Potts also displayed this titanium singlespeed with slider dropouts and S&S couplers for traveling. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 156 of 174 Steve Potts is still building beautiful bikes after all these years. His name may not be on many bikes but his influence on the world of mountain bikes is greater than many know. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 157 of 174 Steve Potts left this fork raw to show off his brazing chops. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 158 of 174 We love how the extended nose of this Steve Potts disc mount perfectly follows the line of the hydraulic hose. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 159 of 174 Steve Potts builds his rigid 29er fork with an ultra-short axle-to-crown length instead of making compromises to accommodate a possible switch to suspension. Potts says that in his experience, few riders actually stray away from the rigid fork, anyway. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 160 of 174 Steve Potts uses these long disc caliper mounts to spread the load over a greater length of tubing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 161 of 174 Framebuilding legend Steve Potts showed off this fully rigid titanium 29er. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 162 of 174 Paragon Machine Works offers an enormous selection of dropout designs for the handbuilt market. In fact, we couldn't fit them all into the frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 163 of 174 Now this is how you mount a chain guard. Rebolledo's stout anchors provide a solid foundation for minimal movement. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 164 of 174 Polished surfaces lend some visual contrast on this Rebolledo runabout. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 165 of 174 The front rack on this Rebolledo offers a big shelf and stout four-point mounting for carrying cargo. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 166 of 174 Rebolledo also gave this road bike a custom stem painted to match. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 167 of 174 Rebolledo adds a splash of color to the base of this seat lug. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 168 of 174 These little details would identify this bike as a Rebolledo even without the head tube badge. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 169 of 174 This Rebolledo road bike has standard-reach calipers but still enough clearance for full fenders. Wide-range triple gearing makes for extra versatility, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 170 of 174 We counted at least a dozen 650b-wheeled bikes at NAHBS, including this Rebolledo. NAHBS has been a reliable indicator of upcoming industry trends so you can expect to see this format from the bigger brands soon enough. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 171 of 174 A delicate rear brake housing stop is built into the back of this Rebolledo. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 172 of 174 Mauricio Rebolledo says he built this 650b townie for an ex-tech exec who wanted something with modern features but a classic look. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 173 of 174 Neat leather snap-on straps secure this Jackville bag to the front of this Rebolledo bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 174 of 174 These Paragon Machine Works pivoting dropouts aren't entirely new but the post mount disc caliper tabs are, though. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

And the hits keep on coming – we're not even close to the end of our image bank from this year's North American Handmade Bicycle Show and the quality of the bikes on display hasn't let up, either. Included is this round-up are Naked Bicycles' latest stunners, amazingly creative bikes from the mind of Yipsan's Renald Yip, Steve Rex's 25th anniversary machines, a look at Steve Potts' timeless mountain bikes, and more.

There's still more to come in the days ahead, too – probably best not to schedule any time-intensive meetings at work this week.