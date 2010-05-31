Trending

Mt Hood Cycling Classic start list

Participants as of May 31, 2010

Elite men
1Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
2Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
10Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
11Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
12Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
13Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
14Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
15Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
20Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)
21Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
22Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
23Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
24Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
25Jason Donald (Team Rio Grande)
26Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
30Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
31Chris Lieto (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
32James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
33Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
34Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
35Sid Taberlary (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
36John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
40Matt Bell (Trek Red Truck)
41Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck)
42Nathan Macdonald (Trek Red Truck)
43Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck)
44Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck)
45Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck)
46Cory Domingues (Trek Red Truck)
47Geoff O'Toole (Trek Red Truck)
50Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
51Austin Arguello (Team Exergy)
52Jonathan Awerbuch (Team Exergy)
53Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
54Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)
55Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
56Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
57Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
60Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
61Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
62Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
63Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
64Joe Holmes (Hagens Berman Cycling)
65Kennett Peterson (Hagens-Berman Cycling)
66Phil Elsasser (Hagens-Berman Cycling)
67Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
68Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
70Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
71Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
72Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
73Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
74Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
75Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
76Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
77Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
78Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
79Dan Macdonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
80Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
81Ben Chaddoci (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
82Josh Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
83Mike Northy (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
84Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
85Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
86Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
89Justin Kerr
90Michael Booth (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
91Benjamin D'Hulst (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
92Dustin Eskelson (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
93Bradley Gehrig (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
94Travis Sherman (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
95Mike Olheiser (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
96David Talbott (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
97Pavel Stuchlik (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
98Chris Mcneil
99Marsh Cooper
100Sidney Taberlay
101Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
102Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
103Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
104Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
105Peter Carey (OUCH – Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
106Evan Hyde (OUCH – Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
107David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
108Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
109Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
110Shawn Rosenthal (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
111Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
112Christopher Mcgarity (Garneau Evolution)
113Matthew O’Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
114Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
115Bill Demong (Cole Sport)
116Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
117Gardie Jackson (Cole Sport)
118Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports)
119Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable/CRCA)
120Chris Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
121Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
122Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
123James Williamson (Bike Religion)
124Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com/Cannondale)
125Shannon Morgan (Bikereg.com/Cannondale)
126Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles-Draper)
127Trevor Connor (Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles)
128Dylan Sebel (Coastal)
129Andrew Boone (Cyclesoles/Sagebrush)
130Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing)
131Steven Beardsley (Gentle Lovers)
132Carl Decker (Giant)
133Ryan Iddings (Lenovo)
134Shawn Ongers (Lenovo)
135Chris Turner (Los Gatos)
136Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)
137Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
138Shane Buysse
139Ryan Trebon (RideClean/Kona)
140Coulton Hartrich (Santo-MegaCycle)
141Kyle Valenta (Scott’s Cycles)
142Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give p/b Blackbottoms Cyclewear)
143Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
144Joshua Liberles (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
145Chris Swan (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
146Michael Creed (Team Type 1)
147Taylor Kneuven
148Gabe Varela (Vertical Earth)

Elite women
201Patricia Bailey (Total Restoration)
202Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)
203Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)
204Sara Fletcher (Bridgetown Velo)
205Trudy Bjornsen (davis bike club)
206Jade Wilcoxson (Flywheel Bicycle Solutions)
207Carrie Eller (Gregg’s Trek)
208Rosalyn Rombauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
209Jennifer Wheeler (Hagens Berman Cycling)
210Sally Fraser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
211Hilary Billington (Hammer Nutrition)
212Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
213Christine Chang (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
214Molly Mullane (Landshark)
215Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
216Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
217Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
218Stephanie Skoreyko (PCIM)
219Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
220Katherine Reinhart (Poplollies)
221Tayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita)
222Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
223Amy Campbell (River City Bicycles)
224Jenni Gaertner (Riverstone Women’s Racing Team)
225Allison Beall (Riverstone Women’s Racing Team)
226Tamara Presser (SLO Nexus – Gym One)
227Karey Miles (TAI/Genr8)
228Anne Donley (Team Evergreen Racing)
229Libby Evans (Therapeutic Assoc./Gen8)
230Marian Jamison (Touchstone Climbing)
231Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
232Heather Pryor (Touchstone Climbing)
233Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)
234Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)
235Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
236Teri Sheasby
237Kristen Hetzel
238Virginia Sellars
239Christina Smith
240Robin Secrist
241Lisa Turnbull
242Jen Akeroyd
243Mindy Simmons
244Annie Usher
245Lindsay Myers
246Cary Steinman
247Lauren Roschen
248Gabriela Ferrat
249Lana Atchley
250Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Racing Team)
251Laura Brown (Total Restoration Racing Team)
252Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Racing Team)
253Jasmine Glaeser (Total Restoration Racing Team)