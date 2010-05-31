Mt Hood Cycling Classic start list
Participants as of May 31, 2010
|1
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|6
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|11
|Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|12
|Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|13
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|14
|Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|15
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|20
|Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)
|21
|Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
|22
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|23
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|24
|Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
|25
|Jason Donald (Team Rio Grande)
|26
|Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
|30
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|31
|Chris Lieto (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|32
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|33
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|34
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|35
|Sid Taberlary (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|36
|John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|40
|Matt Bell (Trek Red Truck)
|41
|Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck)
|42
|Nathan Macdonald (Trek Red Truck)
|43
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck)
|44
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck)
|45
|Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck)
|46
|Cory Domingues (Trek Red Truck)
|47
|Geoff O'Toole (Trek Red Truck)
|50
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|51
|Austin Arguello (Team Exergy)
|52
|Jonathan Awerbuch (Team Exergy)
|53
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|54
|Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)
|55
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|56
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|57
|Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
|60
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|61
|Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|62
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|63
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|64
|Joe Holmes (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|65
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens-Berman Cycling)
|66
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens-Berman Cycling)
|67
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|68
|Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|70
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|71
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|72
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|73
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|74
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|75
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|76
|Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|77
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|78
|Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|79
|Dan Macdonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|80
|Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|81
|Ben Chaddoci (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|82
|Josh Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|83
|Mike Northy (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|84
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|85
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|86
|Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|89
|Justin Kerr
|90
|Michael Booth (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
|91
|Benjamin D'Hulst (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
|92
|Dustin Eskelson (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
|93
|Bradley Gehrig (Barbacoa – Mi Duole)
|94
|Travis Sherman (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
|95
|Mike Olheiser (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
|96
|David Talbott (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
|97
|Pavel Stuchlik (Moontoast.com/Tristar)
|98
|Chris Mcneil
|99
|Marsh Cooper
|100
|Sidney Taberlay
|101
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|102
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|103
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|104
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|105
|Peter Carey (OUCH – Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|106
|Evan Hyde (OUCH – Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|107
|David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|108
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|109
|Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
|110
|Shawn Rosenthal (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
|111
|Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team)
|112
|Christopher Mcgarity (Garneau Evolution)
|113
|Matthew O’Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
|114
|Jason Thompson (Garneau Evolution)
|115
|Bill Demong (Cole Sport)
|116
|Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
|117
|Gardie Jackson (Cole Sport)
|118
|Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports)
|119
|Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable/CRCA)
|120
|Chris Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|121
|Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|122
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|123
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|124
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com/Cannondale)
|125
|Shannon Morgan (Bikereg.com/Cannondale)
|126
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles-Draper)
|127
|Trevor Connor (Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles)
|128
|Dylan Sebel (Coastal)
|129
|Andrew Boone (Cyclesoles/Sagebrush)
|130
|Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing)
|131
|Steven Beardsley (Gentle Lovers)
|132
|Carl Decker (Giant)
|133
|Ryan Iddings (Lenovo)
|134
|Shawn Ongers (Lenovo)
|135
|Chris Turner (Los Gatos)
|136
|Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)
|137
|Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
|138
|Shane Buysse
|139
|Ryan Trebon (RideClean/Kona)
|140
|Coulton Hartrich (Santo-MegaCycle)
|141
|Kyle Valenta (Scott’s Cycles)
|142
|Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give p/b Blackbottoms Cyclewear)
|143
|Orion Berryman (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|144
|Joshua Liberles (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|145
|Chris Swan (Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing)
|146
|Michael Creed (Team Type 1)
|147
|Taylor Kneuven
|148
|Gabe Varela (Vertical Earth)
|201
|Patricia Bailey (Total Restoration)
|202
|Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)
|203
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air Concept)
|204
|Sara Fletcher (Bridgetown Velo)
|205
|Trudy Bjornsen (davis bike club)
|206
|Jade Wilcoxson (Flywheel Bicycle Solutions)
|207
|Carrie Eller (Gregg’s Trek)
|208
|Rosalyn Rombauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|209
|Jennifer Wheeler (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|210
|Sally Fraser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|211
|Hilary Billington (Hammer Nutrition)
|212
|Anona Whitley (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycling)
|213
|Christine Chang (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)
|214
|Molly Mullane (Landshark)
|215
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|216
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|217
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|218
|Stephanie Skoreyko (PCIM)
|219
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|220
|Katherine Reinhart (Poplollies)
|221
|Tayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita)
|222
|Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
|223
|Amy Campbell (River City Bicycles)
|224
|Jenni Gaertner (Riverstone Women’s Racing Team)
|225
|Allison Beall (Riverstone Women’s Racing Team)
|226
|Tamara Presser (SLO Nexus – Gym One)
|227
|Karey Miles (TAI/Genr8)
|228
|Anne Donley (Team Evergreen Racing)
|229
|Libby Evans (Therapeutic Assoc./Gen8)
|230
|Marian Jamison (Touchstone Climbing)
|231
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
|232
|Heather Pryor (Touchstone Climbing)
|233
|Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)
|234
|Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)
|235
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|236
|Teri Sheasby
|237
|Kristen Hetzel
|238
|Virginia Sellars
|239
|Christina Smith
|240
|Robin Secrist
|241
|Lisa Turnbull
|242
|Jen Akeroyd
|243
|Mindy Simmons
|244
|Annie Usher
|245
|Lindsay Myers
|246
|Cary Steinman
|247
|Lauren Roschen
|248
|Gabriela Ferrat
|249
|Lana Atchley
|250
|Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Racing Team)
|251
|Laura Brown (Total Restoration Racing Team)
|252
|Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Racing Team)
|253
|Jasmine Glaeser (Total Restoration Racing Team)
