Michael Matthews' 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Team Sunweb are one of the four teams to switch frame suppliers - Giant to Cervélo - for this season, and Cyclingnews had an exclusive look at the new bikes at a training camp in Calpe, Spain last month.
Australian sprinter Michael Matthews has historically opted for aero-specific framesets in past seasons, most recently running the latest Giant Propel model. For 2019, the former Tour de France green jersey winner will be racing on the brand new Cervélo S5.
The new Cervélo S5 has all of the classic design features of a high-end, aero racing frameset. However, at the front end of the bike, there are a couple of unusual designs for maximum aero advantages.
First seen in time trial bikes, the S5 features an external steerer head tube, which is also seen on Cannondale's latest aero bike - the SystemSix. The Cervélo S5 takes this one step further by integrating the aero cockpit to include a V-shape design, aiming to improve both aerodynamics at the front end and rider positioning and comfort.
Although Team Sunweb have switched frameset suppliers, the majority of their secondary components suppliers have remained. Shimano provides the team with groupsets and wheels, alongside finishing kit through the company's sister brand Pro Components.
The team has switched tyres for 2019, opting for Continental Competition ALX tubulars over last year's Vittoria offerings.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Michael Matthews' 2019 setup and keep your eyes peeled for all of the tech from the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under later this month.