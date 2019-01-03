Michael Matthews' 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Michael Matthews' 2019 Cervelo S5 for Team Sunweb (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 2 of 29 The Di2 interface port is located in the handlebar end (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 3 of 29 The paint design on the new Cervelo framesets features a red to white fade with silver Cervelo decals (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 29 Team Sunweb will be using Sigma computers for the 2019 season (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 5 of 29 Like many modern aero framesets, the Cervelo S5 uses a wedge clamp system (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 6 of 29 A look at Matthews' cockpit setup (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 7 of 29 The busy paint design makes the most of Team Sunweb's colours (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 8 of 29 Matthews' bike is equipped with RT-800 discs instead of Dura-Ace versions (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 9 of 29 Matthews is running 160mm at the front and 140mm rotors on the rear (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 10 of 29 A look at the rear disc brake caliper and 140mm rotor (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 11 of 29 The team's secondary sponsors adorn the seat and chain stays of the bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 12 of 29 The seat tube of the S5 follows the curve of the rear wheel for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 13 of 29 An oversized bottom bracket area improves power transfer (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 14 of 29 The down tube of the frame also features a small cutaway section to improve airflow around the wheel and frame area (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 15 of 29 Michael Matthews uses standard 172.5mm crank arms (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 16 of 29 The saddle features a large cutout section for improved comfort (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 17 of 29 Matthews runs a Pro Stealth carbon saddle (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 18 of 29 Matthews runs thumb sprint satellite shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 19 of 29 Another look at Matthews' cockpit setup (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 20 of 29 Matthews runs a 54/39 chainring combination (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 21 of 29 Shimano R9150 Di2 electronic derailleurs provide the front and rear shifting on the Cervelo (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 22 of 29 All of the Team Sunweb Cervelo framesets feature rider name decals on the top tube (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 23 of 29 The 2019 Cervelo S5 features an external steerer system as opposed to a traditional internal steerer (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 24 of 29 The integrated front end of the bike includes a cockpit system, which aims to improve aerodynamics and comfort (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 25 of 29 Team Sunweb are one of several teams in the WorldTour to use a Shimano power meter system (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 26 of 29 Cervelo's new S5 frameset is available as a disc-only brake system (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 27 of 29 As well as switching frameset supplier, Team Sunweb have also switched from Vittoria to Continental tyres (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 28 of 29 The team stick with their Shimano groupsets and wheels with Matthews opting for 40mm rims for a training camp in Spain during December (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 29 of 29 Another look at the external steerer design (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

The 2019 WorldTour kicks off in a few weeks at the Tour Down Under, with the first sightings of the four new frame partnerships in the top rung of the sport, alongside several new tech partnerships.

Team Sunweb are one of the four teams to switch frame suppliers - Giant to Cervélo - for this season, and Cyclingnews had an exclusive look at the new bikes at a training camp in Calpe, Spain last month.

Australian sprinter Michael Matthews has historically opted for aero-specific framesets in past seasons, most recently running the latest Giant Propel model. For 2019, the former Tour de France green jersey winner will be racing on the brand new Cervélo S5.

The new Cervélo S5 has all of the classic design features of a high-end, aero racing frameset. However, at the front end of the bike, there are a couple of unusual designs for maximum aero advantages.

First seen in time trial bikes, the S5 features an external steerer head tube, which is also seen on Cannondale's latest aero bike - the SystemSix. The Cervélo S5 takes this one step further by integrating the aero cockpit to include a V-shape design, aiming to improve both aerodynamics at the front end and rider positioning and comfort.

Although Team Sunweb have switched frameset suppliers, the majority of their secondary components suppliers have remained. Shimano provides the team with groupsets and wheels, alongside finishing kit through the company's sister brand Pro Components.

The team has switched tyres for 2019, opting for Continental Competition ALX tubulars over last year's Vittoria offerings.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Michael Matthews' 2019 setup and keep your eyes peeled for all of the tech from the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under later this month.

Frameset: Cervélo S5, size 54

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 with satellite sprint shifters

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 54/39 chainrings and 172.5mm crank arms

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Cervélo S5, 400mm handlebar width, 130mm stem (0mm spacers)

Tape/grips: Pro

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Pro Stealth 152

Seat post: Cervélo S5

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0