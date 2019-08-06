Lotto Soudal ride in tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht at Tour de Pologne

Image 1 of 39 Lotto Soudal line across the finish line of stage 4 for a moment of silence in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Fans wave Bjorg Lambrecht's bib no. 143 during the neutralised Tour de Pologne stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 "For Bjorg" written across the road - Lotto Soudal lead the peloton out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht - Tour de Pologne stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 39 "For Bjorg" written across the road - Lotto Soudal lead the peloton out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht - Tour de Pologne stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht - Tour de Pologne stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 39 The peloton rode a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne out of respect for the loss of Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) who died during an accident on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Fans wave Bjorg Lambrecht's bib no. 143 during the neutralised Tour de Pologne stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Commemorate Bjorg Lambrecht (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Sander Armee (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Enzo Wouters (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Jelle Wallays (BEL - Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Commemorate Bjorg Lambrecht (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - John Lelangue - Enzo Wouters (BEL - Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton through neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Movistar at the front of a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 39 Trek-Segafredo take their turn at the front of a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 39 Deceuninck-QuickStep move to the front of a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 Lotto Soudal start a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Lotto Soudal riders and staff at the start of stage 4 that was neutralised in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 39 The peloton line up to start a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Lotto Soudal riders and staff arm-in-arm at the start of a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 The peloton during a neutralised stage 4 in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 The peloton riding a neutralised stage 4 in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 The peloton riding a neutralised stage 4 in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Team Ineos take a turn on the front of the neutralised stage 4 in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton over the finish line at Kocierz in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 The peloton ride a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Tour de Pologne: Stage 4 was neutralizes out of respect to Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal who died in stage 3 due to an accident (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Tour de Pologne: Stage 4 was neutralizes out of respect to Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal who died in stage 3 due to an accident (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton through neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton through neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton through neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton through neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Supporters and fans wave Bjorg Lambrecht's bib no. 143 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 In memory of Bjorg Lambrecht - Riders, staff and event organisers at stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne wore black ribbons out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Riders, staff and event organisers at the Tour de Pologne wear black ribbons out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 Riders, staff and event organisers at the Tour de Pologne wear black ribbons out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Riders, staff and event organisers at the Tour de Pologne wear black ribbons out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 39 Riders, staff and event organisers at the Tour de Pologne wear black ribbons out of respect for Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne out of respect for their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne out of respect for their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 39 Lotto Soudal lead a neutralised stage 4 at the Tour de Pologne out of respect for their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht who died in an accident during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 39 Lotto Soudal line across the finish line of stage 4 for a moment of silence in memory of their teammate Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Pologne on Tuesday carried out its daylong tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal), who died on Monday afternoon after a crash during stage 3, with his teammates crossing the stage 4 finish line in Kocierz ahead of the rest of the field.

A finishing arch, made entirely of black and bearing Lambrecht's name and Pologne race number 143, was erected at the top of a long wooded climb deep in the countryside of southern Poland.

Ahead of the peloton, the six Lotto Soudal riders rode to within 50 metres of the finish, then dismounted and stood, arms round each other in a long line across the narrow hill road for another minute's silence.

Then, to scattered applause from the dozens of fans waiting at the summit, the six remounted and headed through the finish area to the privacy of the Lotto Soudal team bus, situated a few metres further on at the top of the climb.

"This homage was something we had to do today," race organiser Czeslaw Lang told reporters afterwards. "The public came here, too, to pay their respects."

Lang also confirmed that stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne will proceed as normal, but he suggested that Pologne's usually high-octane and noisy post-stage ceremonies could be toned down in continuing respect for cycling's loss.

Following Lambrecht's fatal accident on stage 3, the UCI, race organisers and the teams decided late on Monday to suspend normal racing and instead treat the stage as an homage to the Belgian rider.

Tuesday's stage was reduced from 173 kilometres to 135 kilometres, with the final ultra-steep ascent originally planned substituted by a straightforward uphill climb to a hilltop hotel and spa where the finish was situated.

As had been the case at the stage 4 start, once again at the finish in Kocierz, there were no post-stage ceremonies or festivities. Instead, the race MC, dressed in a sombre suit rather than his usual bright yellow race gear, provided a low-key running commentary on images shown of the race on a giant outdoor screen as the peloton slowly approached. Also out of respect to the rider, the logos of the Tour de Pologne on the TV screen, also usually in fluorescent yellow, were changed to black.

During the four-hour stage through rolling terrain, team after team took to the front for a few kilometres in the warm, dry day, keeping the pace at a steady 30-35 kph as planned. But as was also planned, with the stage neutralised, there were no attacks or racing, simply a steady march to pay homage to Lambrecht.

On the roadside, occasionally fans held up pieces of paper or a white sheet with Lambrecht's race number and name daubed on, whilst in the final kilometre, TVs at the finish switched to a full-screen image of the last known photo of Lambrecht, taken yesterday morning at the stage 3 start in Chorzow's Slaski stadium.

In the final 10 kilometres on Tuesday, Jumbo-Visma took the penultimate turn before swinging off and letting Lotto Soudal riders pedal ahead of the bunch and up the final climb to the finish.

After the minute's silence, most riders simply turned around and descended to the team buses down the road they had come up, mostly located a few kilometres away on the far side of the hill.

A decision on whether Lotto Soudal will continue in the remainder of the Tour de Pologne has yet to be made, but a team staff source says it will be taken by Wednesday at the latest.

Normal racing for the Tour de Pologne will resume on Wednesday, a 155-kilometre hilly leg from the Wielizcka salt mine to the town of Bielsko-Biala, identical to stage 5 last year that ended with a reduced bunch sprint. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) continues as race leader.