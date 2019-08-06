Tour de Pologne stage 4 on Tuesday to be neutralised following Lambrecht's death
Shortened stage will be ridden in commemoration of young Belgian who died on Monday
The organisers of the Tour de Pologne have announced the decision to run a shortened, neutralised version of stage 4 of the race on Tuesday to commemorate Lotto Soudal's Bjorg Lambrecht, who died after crashing on stage 3 on Monday.
"The race organisers, the jury and the teams have made a decision to neutralise the fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne to pay our respects to Bjorg," read a press release issued on Monday night. "The stage route has been reduced to 133.7km and the final laps have been cut to one. Any further decisions regarding tomorrow's stage will be communicated in agreement with Lotto Soudal."
Tour de Pologne race director Czeslaw Lang added: "We are all incredibly shaken by this tragedy. Words fail to describe the emotions that we're all feeling. I share the pain with Bjorg's family, his team and all members of the cycling community. At the same time, I reiterate our full support. Bjorg Lambrecht will forever remain in our memories as an exceptional cyclist and a great man."
All associated events on Tuesday, including a children's race, have been cancelled, the press release said.
