Johan Le Bon's Lapierre Xelius SL – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 Johan Le Bon's Lapierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 26 The finishing kit is supplied by PRO components (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 26 The powermeter cranks are marked as prototype (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 26 Le Bon opts for the popular Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 26 No set-back on the seat post and carbon seat rails (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 26 Le Bon is no fan of #SlamThatStem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 26 Carbon PRO Vibe handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 26 The team's sponsors adorn the chainstays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 26 Johan Le Bon's name on the toptube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 26 The Di2 cables are kept tidy coming out of the chainstay (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 26 Shrink wrap keeps the brake and gear cables tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 26 Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 26 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 26 FDJ were the only team running Dura-Ace 9150 cranks at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 26 The team was also equipped with Shimano's new powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 26 The rest of the groupset was Dura-Ace Di2 9070 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 26 A look at the bottom bracket area of the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 26 Le Bon opts for the two-directional climber switch on the tops of his bar (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 26 The 'triple-triangle' design of the LaPierre adds comfort (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 26 The non-drive side crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 26 A profile view of the direct mount brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 26 The standard rubber band Garmin mount for Le Bon (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Johan Le Bon arrived at the Tour Down Under to begin his fifth season in the WorldTour ranks. However, in the first stage of the WorldTour opener, Le Bon crashed out and was unable to finish the race. After visiting hospital for a check up, Le Bon was given the all clear to head back to the team hotel and continue his preparations for the rest of the year.

Le Bon rides a medium Lapierre Xelius and whilst the majority of the groupset is Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2, the French team were the first in the WorldTour peloton to be racing on the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset, including a prototype version of Shimano's first powermeter. It is likely that FDJ will be supplied with the remainder of Shimano's latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.

The finishing kit on the bike is predominantly supplied by Shimano's component brand PRO and the wheels are Dura-Ace C50s partnered with the popular Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. Le Bon opts for a Fizik Arione saddle. The PRO Vibe alloy stem sits upon 20mm of spacers, which is a rarity among the WorldTour peloton's bikes.