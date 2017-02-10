Johan Le Bon's Lapierre Xelius SL – Gallery

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 cranks and prototype powermeter spotted
Johan Le Bon arrived at the Tour Down Under to begin his fifth season in the WorldTour ranks. However, in the first stage of the WorldTour opener, Le Bon crashed out and was unable to finish the race. After visiting hospital for a check up, Le Bon was given the all clear to head back to the team hotel and continue his preparations for the rest of the year.
Le Bon rides a medium Lapierre Xelius and whilst the majority of the groupset is Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2, the French team were the first in the WorldTour peloton to be racing on the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset, including a prototype version of Shimano's first powermeter. It is likely that FDJ will be supplied with the remainder of Shimano's latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.
The finishing kit on the bike is predominantly supplied by Shimano's component brand PRO and the wheels are Dura-Ace C50s partnered with the popular Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres. Le Bon opts for a Fizik Arione saddle. The PRO Vibe alloy stem sits upon 20mm of spacers, which is a rarity among the WorldTour peloton's bikes.
