Jay McCarthy's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
A look at the Bora-Hansgrohe team bike
Jay McCarthy followed his Tinkoff teammate Peter Sagan to Bora-Hansgrohe following the teams' demise at the end of the 2016 season. Peter Sagan alone brought enough WorldTour points to the Pro-Continental outfit to confirm WorldTour status for the German team in 2017, but the World Champion commands a high price and it is rumoured Specialized contributed to the costs of bringing the Slovakian to the team.
Whilst Peter Sagan has a range of custom painted Specialized framesets to choose from, Jay McCarthy rides on the team issue S-Works Tarmac. Although the team frames aren't as eye catching as Peter Sagan's unique designs, the predominantly black frames could be considered one of the classier designs in the WorldTour peloton. Turquoise pinstripe detailing on the frames tubing and forks is complimented with metallic fleck in the black paint and contrasts with the bold white decals.
The Australian rides a compact 52cm frame and is paired with a 106mm stem and 400mm handlebars, both supplied by PRO components, as it the seat post. The standard 172.5mm crankset, 53-39T chainrings and 11-28T Dura-Ace cassette makes up the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset and is paired with a 4iiii powermeter. The Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics expect the Dura-Ace 9100 series groupsets to arrive in time for the spring Classics.
CeramicSpeed provide both the headset and bottom bracket and is a brand becoming more and more prominent in the WorldTour peloton.
Specialized provide the S-Works Romin Evo saddle and the Roval CLX 50mm carbon wheels are paired with S-Works Turbo tubular tyres.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, size 52
Fork: Specialized S-Works FACT carbon
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: PRO PLT alloy, 106mm
Handlebar: PRO PLT alloy, 400m
Tape: Supacaz
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39T with 4iiii powermeter
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Roval CLX50
Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular, 26mm
Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo
Seatpost: PRO Vibe
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.74m
Rider's weight: 63kg
Saddle height from BB: 715mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm
Head tube length: 120mm
Top tube length (effective): 537mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg
