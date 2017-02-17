Jay McCarthy's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Jay McCarthy's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 25 You can see the coloured fleck in the black paint (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 25 A closer look at the seat stays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 25 Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 25 McCarthy's steerer top cap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 25 Dual-sided power readings for the Bora-Hansgrohe man (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 25 S-Works Romin Evo saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 25 A look at the team colours detailing on the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 25 McCarthy rides a 52 frameset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 25 The Di2 junction box is held underneath the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 25 Shrink wrapped cables keep the cockpit tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 25 Supacaz handlebar tape for the Australian (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 25 PRO PLT alloy handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 25 McCarthy opts for a Garmin out-front mount (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 25 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 25 The Dura-Ace crankset is equipped with a 4iiii powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 25 53-39T chaingrings for McCarthy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 25 The S-Works Romin Evo saddle is set forward to it's max limit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 25 McCarthy rolls on Roval CLX50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 25 A fairly short stem compared to the general trend in the peloton of long stems (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe are the only team to ride on S-Works Turbo tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 25 CeramicSpeed provide the headset and bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Jay McCarthy followed his Tinkoff teammate Peter Sagan to Bora-Hansgrohe following the teams' demise at the end of the 2016 season. Peter Sagan alone brought enough WorldTour points to the Pro-Continental outfit to confirm WorldTour status for the German team in 2017, but the World Champion commands a high price and it is rumoured Specialized contributed to the costs of bringing the Slovakian to the team.

Whilst Peter Sagan has a range of custom painted Specialized framesets to choose from, Jay McCarthy rides on the team issue S-Works Tarmac. Although the team frames aren't as eye catching as Peter Sagan's unique designs, the predominantly black frames could be considered one of the classier designs in the WorldTour peloton. Turquoise pinstripe detailing on the frames tubing and forks is complimented with metallic fleck in the black paint and contrasts with the bold white decals.

The Australian rides a compact 52cm frame and is paired with a 106mm stem and 400mm handlebars, both supplied by PRO components, as it the seat post. The standard 172.5mm crankset, 53-39T chainrings and 11-28T Dura-Ace cassette makes up the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset and is paired with a 4iiii powermeter. The Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics expect the Dura-Ace 9100 series groupsets to arrive in time for the spring Classics.

CeramicSpeed provide both the headset and bottom bracket and is a brand becoming more and more prominent in the WorldTour peloton.

Specialized provide the S-Works Romin Evo saddle and the Roval CLX 50mm carbon wheels are paired with S-Works Turbo tubular tyres.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, size 52

Fork: Specialized S-Works FACT carbon

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Stem: PRO PLT alloy, 106mm

Handlebar: PRO PLT alloy, 400m

Tape: Supacaz

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39T with 4iiii powermeter

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Roval CLX50

Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular, 26mm

Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo

Seatpost: PRO Vibe

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.74m

Rider's weight: 63kg

Saddle height from BB: 715mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm

Head tube length: 120mm

Top tube length (effective): 537mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg