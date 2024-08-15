'It's a race that is always decided in the mountains' - Sepp Kuss back on track for Vuelta a España title defence

US rider committed to leadership role this year as Roglič now a true rival that 'gives a different focus' to GC battle

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 17 Overall race winner Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey reacts after the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 21 a 1015km stage from Hipdromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid Paisaje de la Luz UCIWT on September 17 2023 in Madrid Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma savours the red jersey in Madrid after winning the overall of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

2023 was a banner year for Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike). In fact, the US rider did more in one year than many riders do in a career. He went from climbing domestique to Vuelta a España champion and in the process added his name to several records, as well as helping his team become the first-ever group to sweep all three Grand Tours. 

Landing in Lisbon, Portugal this week to begin his defence of the Vuelta, Kuss took part in a Visma-Lease a Bike virtual press conference to talk about a recent illness that kept him away from the Tour de France, winning Vuelta a Burgos last week, facing long-time former teammate Primož Roglič as a competitor, and staying consistent with his low-key character after the rigors of major accolades from a year ago.

