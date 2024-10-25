How to keep your cycling social through the winter

By
published

With the group rides being limited by early nights, and many of us venturing indoors to train, how can we keep our cycling social during this time?

Illustration picture shows winter weather with melting snow during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Thursday 27 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: David Stockman / Getty Images)

With more and more riders venturing indoors for their cycling over the winter, it can be at times difficult to remain social in the virtual cycling world. However it’s important to keep the social aspect of things; we are social animals after all, and with new technology comes new ways to keep things social.

Zwift: Your Ultimate Guide

Indoor riding can be quite solitary, but there are ways to make it more social with a bit of effort (Image credit: Zwift)
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.