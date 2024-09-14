'I took a pay cut to go to Visma-Lease a Bike' - Simon Yates ensures no regrets with transfer to super team

Brit to have 'open role' at Dutch outfit but happy to work for others at new team as he leaves Jayco-AlUla after 11 years

Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) starting his 2024 season at the Tour Down Under
Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) starting his 2024 season at the Tour Down Under with the home team (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Simon Yates has revealed that he took a pay cut to join Visma-Lease a Bike from Jayco-AlUla, with the Brit not wanting to miss the opportunity to join one of cycling's 'super teams' as he enters the twilight years of his career.

For Yates, 32, it was a chance he couldn't resist, having rarely been offered as attractive a move during his 11 years on the Australian Greenedge outfit, which is now operating as Jayco-AlUla

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.