Giro d'Italia 2017: 10 riders to watch - Video
Giro countdown: 7 days to go!
The Giro d'Italia is now just one week away, and Cyclingnews' countdown continues with this video of 10 riders to watch at the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa.
This special edition of the race has attracted one of the deepest general classification fields in years, and there was no shortage of space in our video for bona fide contenders for the famous maglia rosa.
Vincenzo Nibali leads his new Bahrain-Merida team with number one on his back after winning last year's race – his second victory at his home Grand Tour. Movistar's Nairo Quintana is arguably his biggest rival and is attempting the Giro-Tour de France double this year. He is the only other former winner on the start line after becoming the first Colombian winner in 2014.
Joining them are a host of other candidates hoping to win their first Grand Tour, from those who have previously shone at the Tour de France to those who are still in the early phases of their careers as three-week racers.
Watch the video above to see our pick of riders to watch, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. You can subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel here.
