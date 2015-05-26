Gallery: The best of Like Bike 2015

Festka is from the Czech Republic and one of the most interesting and engineering-driven young brands we've met in some time. This is the Festka One LT, the superlight range-topping race bike alongside the One RS which prioritises stiffness. This LT weighs a claimed 5.4kg and would cost £10,000 if you ordered one in the same spec. The frame is 700g in size M and the fork is under 300g, giving a sub-kilo frameset. It's available in 24 stock sizes or full custom. This is the personal bike of the company founder, former pro Michael Mourecek. After he retired he didn't ride for four years, then his family got together and said they wanted to buy him a bike to get him riding again and he realised that, aged 30, he'd never chosen his own bike. He looked at loads but couldn't find anything he really wanted so he set up Festka. Five years later he has finally made himself a bike