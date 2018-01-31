Trending

Fumiyuki Beppu's Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited – Gallery

Custom aero machine celebrates Japan Cup

Image 1 of 26

Fumiyuki Beppu's Project One Trek Madone 9

Fumiyuki Beppu's Project One Trek Madone 9
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 26

An interface port for the Di2 system sits on the down tube

An interface port for the Di2 system sits on the down tube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 26

While the top tube decoration appears to be Japanes, it is actually 'Je sais que je peux' - French for I know I can

While the top tube decoration appears to be Japanes, it is actually 'Je sais que je peux' - French for I know I can
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 26

The Madone has a unique seat clamp system

The Madone has a unique seat clamp system
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 26

A look at the Madone's proprietry rear brake

A look at the Madone's proprietry rear brake
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 26

More camo design is located on the rear of the seat tube

More camo design is located on the rear of the seat tube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 26

Trek have integrated a speed sensor on the non-drive side of the chain stay

Trek have integrated a speed sensor on the non-drive side of the chain stay
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 26

Trek-Segafredo run Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series pedals

Trek-Segafredo run Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 26

Clearances are tight with the new dual-sided power meter from Shimano

Clearances are tight with the new dual-sided power meter from Shimano
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 26

Bontrager's finishing kit extends to Beppu's Serrano RXL saddle

Bontrager's finishing kit extends to Beppu's Serrano RXL saddle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 26

A look at the front end of the bike

A look at the front end of the bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 26

Trek's IsoSpeed decoupler improves comfort on the bike

Trek's IsoSpeed decoupler improves comfort on the bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 26

Bontrager provide all of the bike's finishing kit, including the computer mount

Bontrager provide all of the bike's finishing kit, including the computer mount
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 26

An inlet for the gear and brake cabling keeps things relatively neat at the front of the bike

An inlet for the gear and brake cabling keeps things relatively neat at the front of the bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 26

Race Shop Limited is Trek's athlete collaboration project and the vanguard of their product line up

Race Shop Limited is Trek's athlete collaboration project and the vanguard of their product line up
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 26

Beppu's predominantly black design celebrates the Japan Cup

Beppu's predominantly black design celebrates the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 26

The bike has full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 electronic shifting

The bike has full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 electronic shifting
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 26

Bontrager's Aeolus 5 wheels are the brand's mid-depth aero race wheels

Bontrager's Aeolus 5 wheels are the brand's mid-depth aero race wheels
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 26

Trek-Segafredo are one of several WorldTour teams using the Shimano R9100-P crankset based power meter in 2018

Trek-Segafredo are one of several WorldTour teams using the Shimano R9100-P crankset based power meter in 2018
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 26

Beppu runs standard 53/39 chainrings

Beppu runs standard 53/39 chainrings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 26

Bontrager's XXX bottle cage are claimed to weigh just 19g each

Bontrager's XXX bottle cage are claimed to weigh just 19g each
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 22 of 26

The camo design also appears on the underside of the top tube

The camo design also appears on the underside of the top tube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 23 of 26

Beppu's stem measured in at 125mm (c-c)

Beppu's stem measured in at 125mm (c-c)
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 24 of 26

DT Swiss provide the internals to the Bontrager hubs

DT Swiss provide the internals to the Bontrager hubs
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 25 of 26

The Madone has become famous for the aero flaps at the front end of the bike that smooths air flow

The Madone has become famous for the aero flaps at the front end of the bike that smooths air flow
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)
Image 26 of 26

The Aeolus wheels are paired with Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres

The Aeolus wheels are paired with Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres
(Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)

Japanese domestique Fumiyuki Beppu has been racing with Trek-Segafredo (formerly Trek Factory Racing) since the 2014 season. Prior to that he spent his first three years and the subsequent two seasons with Discovery Channel and RadioShack respectively.

To celebrate the Japan Cup one-day race, Trek created this limited edition finish on their top of the line aero frame, the Madone. Beppu’s frameset is one of a limited run of one hundred framesets, exclusively available in Japan.

The predominantly black frame features a grey disruptive pattern design on the inside of the forks, stays and main frame triangle. On the top tube, 'Je sais que je peux' - French for 'I know I can' - sits in white decals, looking deceptively like Japanese calligraphy.

For 2018, Trek-Segafredo have switched from SRM power meters to Shimano’s unit, which works seamlessly with the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset equipped on Beppu’s machine.

Trek’s component wing Bontrager provides the finishing kit for Beppu’s Madone including the Aeolus 5 wheels, XXX bottle cages, Serrano RXL saddle, Pro Blendr stem and Race Light handlebars.

Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at Beppu’s Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited.

Frame: Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited in custom Japan Cup colours

Fork: Trek Madone KVF full carbon

Front brake: Trek Madone Aero integrated
Rear brake: Trek Madone Aero integrated
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39
Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus 5 TLR
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Bontrager Race Light, 420mm
Stem: Bontrager Pro Blendr, 125mm
Tape/grips: Bontrager Cork Tape
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Bontrager Serrano RXL
Seat post: Trek Madone Micro-adjust carbon seat mast with cap, 25mm offset
Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX bottle cage

Critical measurements

Rider’s height: 1.80m
Saddle height from bb (c-t): 735mm
Tip of saddle nose to bars: 555mm
Bicycle weight: 7.26kg