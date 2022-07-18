Eurobike 2022 roundup: An all-encompassing tech recap

Eurobike is the biggest bike show in Europe, as you can probably imagine from the name. It's truly enormous, spanning multiple halls and multiple floor levels, along with a sizeable outdoor testing area. Brands use it to showcase new and existing tech, bikes, clothing, accessories, and some weird and wonderful miscellaneous stuff too. We spent two days wandering the halls sorting the wheat from the chaff so you can view an easy-to-digest highlight reel.

There are some things that warranted a separate article in their own right, which allowed us to get into the nerdy tech details in a little more detail. These included the introduction of 3D printed chamois pads, the 350TPI criterium-specific tyres from Challenge, and Classified's deal with seven wheel brands. For everything else, we'll furnish you with all the key details below.

If you're not heading to Eurobike then sit back and have a scroll, you might find some surprising things, and if you are, be sure to try and find these things in person.

Brand new tech

This year you'd have been forgiven for thinking Eurobike was an eBike show. While some years there is a flurry of new releases at the show itself, this year brand new gear was a little thin on the ground. Nonetheless, we did manage to weedle a sneak preview of some new wheels from Hunt, a brand new Basso road bike, tyres, and some prototype sunglasses that are currently gracing the youthful face of Tadej Pogačar as he tries to defend his yellow jersey.

Image 1 of 3 Hunt teased a new pair of wheels, the Limitless UD Carbon Spoke. These are 60mm deep... (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3 While these are a little shallower at 48mm (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3 With TaperLock Carbon spokes which are mechanically held and truable, they spin on Hunt's own Sprint SLC hubs (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 3

Wheel brand Hunt didn't have a stand of their own this year, but we did spot them skulking around with some wheel bags, so we cornered them in a dark alley* and got a sneak peek of the new 48 and 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels. These wheels don't officially exist yet, but expect more in the coming weeks. The basic premise is very similar to the current Limitless wheelsets, but this time with stiffer, unidirectional straight pull carbon spokes as opposed to steel.

In addition to these, there's a treat for the proper wheel nerds; a new, better-fitting, stickier rim tape that's been in development for 18 months.

*they asked us to have a coffee with them in the sun and talk about wheels.

Image 1 of 12 Basso's new bike, the Basso Diamante SV, was one of very few new road bikes launched at the show (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 The Diamante SV frame weighs 750g (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 It has a concave rear face to the seatpost (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 Basso has raised the seatstays, to add stability and offset the lower weight (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 This model was equipped with SRAM Red eTap (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 Inside the rear axle, a neat little tool was hidden (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 This one-piece cockpit was a particular highlight (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 It weighs just 330g (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 A step down from the centre section keeps the clean aesthetic once taped, and the hole in the front is for computer mounts (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 Each frame is signed by Alcide Basso (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 It's available in three colours, including this 'candy red' (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12 This raw carbon version with Zipp 353 NSW wheels weighs 6.8kg (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 12

Italian purveyors of extremely lovely looking bicycles are worthy of two unofficial awards as far as we're concerned: Firstly, its stand was home to the smallest and strongest of Italian coffees, and secondly this was the only brand new road bike launch at the show, or at least the only one worth covering; the Basso Diamante SV.

The key points here are that it is an entirely new frame with a longer reach. at 750g in a size 56 the frameset is feathery, but not so much so that there wasn't a sneaky tool hidden in the rear axle. It's available in three colourways and builds using either Shimano or SRAM componentry.

Image 1 of 4 The new Challenge Gravel Grinder keeps the central tread the same, but widens, stiffens and raises the shoulder knobs for better cornering (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 There was also a new set of super-supple criterium-specific tyres (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Tiny dots of shoulder tread help to increase the temperature of the tyre, thus increasing the suppleness and grip in corners (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4 There was also a new width for the popular Strada Bianca - the brand's light-gravel tyre of choice (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 4

Italian tyre brand Challenge had not one but three new tyres to show off; an updated tread for the perennial Gravel Grinder, a wider 45mm version of the all road Strada Biancha, and a hyper-supple new crit tyre featuring a 350tpi sidewall and new rubber compound to compliment the new tread pattern.

Not only that, every tyre from its range was displayed on a series of alarmingly light Schmolke carbon rims, just to add a soupçon of totally unnecessary, but very welcome bling to proceedings.

Image 1 of 5 FSA had plenty of new stuff on show, but undoubtedly the pièce de résistance was the new 12-speed wireless groupset (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 It's a disc-only groupset (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 It's mostly the same as its predecessor in how it functions and looks (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 It's been given a minor aesthetic update (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 But naturally, it's gained an extra sprocket, turning the volume up to 12 (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5

While not launched quite so soon as some things here, the new FSA 12 speed electronic groupset was still making its first in-the-flesh appearance. You can read more about it in our release piece, but the thing that really caught our eye was its use of quick-release hydraulic hose linkages at the brake callipers, making it possible to remove them from the frame for cleaning and servicing, or replacing, without having to bleed the system. Cleaner and easier, which is a clear win in our books.

Image 1 of 7 Onto Lezyne, and this is essentially what you'd get if a tyre plug and an inner tube patch combined (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 It's pushed through the inside of a cleaned tyre, and then this protrusion is snapped off (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 Leaving the inner patch stuck down like so (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 There was also this neat Airtag holder, that fits into a bottle cage (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 And another, which fits beneath a saddle (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 This pocket torque wrench is pretty darn cute (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7 While this travel track pump is a great suitcase solution (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 7

Lezyne treated us to a range of small nifty solutions, the most interesting one for us being a new tyre plug adapted from car tyre technology. They are installed by hand from the inside of a cleaned tyre, and glued in place like a traditional inner tube patch before being snipped off; effectively a 3D tyre boot that is claimed to last the lifetime of the tyre. There were also a couple of AirTag holders, a new pocket torque wrench, and a travel digital track pump.

Recognise these? We spotted them a few weeks ago on the face of Tadej Pogačar. They were here too, but details remain scarce. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Eagle-eyed followers of the Tour may have spotted Tadej Pogačar rocking a new pair of Scicon sunglasses, an as-yet-unnamed prototype. While we don't have any information or a name, we do have a picture, showing vents at the nose bridge and two enormous ones at the eyebrows, presumably to encourage airflow to avoid fogging in hot and humid conditions.

3D printed comfort

Image 1 of 5 It might look like a flattened saddle, but this is in fact a representation of a chamois pad from Endura, who is launching the 'Matrix' 3D printed chamois pad (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 Here is a sheet of the 3D printed lattice, which had different densities throughout (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 Elastic Interface is doing it slightly differently, integrating 3D printed inserts beneath the sit bones of the chamois (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 Elsewhere, Selle Italia has joined the 3D printed saddle game (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5 Its pattern is slightly more stylised than the holes found in other brands (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 5

3D printing technology and saddles are a growing category. Specialized and Fizik have led the charge for a couple of years, but a few pro riders have been using one from Cadex, and now Selle Italia is joining the charge - as per the images above.

However, what's particularly new is 3D printing in chamois pads, which is being pioneered by Elastic Interface and Endura. Endura is a forward-thinking clothing brand from Scotland, while Elastic Interface is one of the world's largest suppliers of chamois pads to the industry. Both look promising, and you can read more about it in our coverage of the 3D printed chamois pads.

Clothing and accessories

Image 1 of 21 Retro design and bold colours were the order of the day at the Briko stand, who (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 ...see what we mean? (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 It appears Briko is trying to bring retro back... we dig it (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 We're excited to try out the brand's new range (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 100% needs no introduction in cycling sunglasses (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Its range grows seemingly by the day... (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 ...but the S3 is still a standout classic (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 The S2 is another classic, shown here in a colourway that almost matches Canyon-SRAM's kits of old (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Remember POC's 'Clarity' tech that sensed light and adjsuted the tint of the lens? This pair from Out-Of works in a similar way (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 There were some not-so-subtle shirts on show (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 And some more more subdued, such as this range of 'grav casual' attire (that's what we're calling it anyway) (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Did someone say gravel casual? These shoes from Quoc really divided the Cyclingnews teams' opinions (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Meanwhile, we all agreed that Fizik's Vento Ferox Carbon gravel shoes are very pretty (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Shimano's RX8 gravel shoes aren't bad either (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Nor in fact are the RX6, also from Shimano (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 What better way to add a dash of colour to your bike than a coloured bottle cage? (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Silca knows the score (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21 Pockets on pockets... pocket-ception? These mesh pockets are actually for race numbers, but they were recently banned by the organisers of the Tour de France (Image credit: Will Jones ) Image 1 of 21

Honourable mentions