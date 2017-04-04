Edvald Boasson Hagen's Tour of Flanders Cervelo R5 – Gallery
A detailed look at the Norwegian champion's ride for De Ronde
Alongside the banks of the Schelde river in Antwerp, buses, team cars, fans and riders of the 25 teams lined up for the 101st edition of De Ronde. Amongst the organised chaos of the second Monument of the year, Cyclingnews took a closer look at Norwegian National Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen's Dimension Data team issue Cervelo R5 used in the cobbled Classic.
Related Articles
Usually riding an aero Cervelo S5, Boasson Hagen had a similar setup to his more familiar race bike. The gearing consists of a ROTOR components 54 tooth outer chainring, combined with 175mm cranks and an 11-28 Shimano Ultegra cassette for the Norwegian sprinter. Shifting is provided by a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset, and while Boasson-Hagen's teammates are usually known for utilising CeramicSpeed jockey wheels, Boasson-Hagen opts for a standard Shimano Dura-Ace rear derailleur.
Team Dimension Data's bikes are paired with a combination of ENVE wheels and finishing kit, Fizik saddles, CeramicSpeed headset and bottom bracket and LizardSkins handlebar tape.
Frame: Cervelo R5, size 54
Fork: Cervelo R5
Handlebar: ENVE SES Aero road handlebar, 40cm
Stem: ENVE carbon stem, 140mm
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Cranks: ROTOR 2inPower, 175mm
Outer chainring: ROTOR NoQ, 54T
Wheelset: ENVE SES
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Seatpost: Cervelo R5
Saddle: Fizik Antares V5
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical Measurements:
Rider's height: 1.85m
Rider's weight: 75kg
Saddle height from BB: 770mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy