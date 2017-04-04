Edvald Boasson Hagen's Tour of Flanders Cervelo R5 – Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Edvald Boasson-Hagen's Cervelo R5 for the Tour of Flanders 2017 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 15 Edvald Boasson-Hagen's spare bike also ran a 54T ROTOR NoQ chainring, but with a silver KMC chain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 15 The unique wrap on the new Cervelo R5 was first seen at the Dubai Tour earlier in the year (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 15 Race ready bidons (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 15 Boasson-Hagen opts for Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 15 Boasson-Hagen's Fizik Antares saddle has had its fair share of use (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 15 The ENVE SES aero handlebars are marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 15 140mm ENVE stem and a CeramicSpeed headset for the Norwegian National Champion (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 15 The twenty-three cobbled sections of the race were marked on the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 15 The contrasting KMC gold chain certainly catches the eye (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 15 The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur is a standard affair, unlike Boasson-Hagen's Dimension Data teammates who are known to run CeramicSpeed jockey wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 15 The cranks feature a 2IN ROTOR powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 15 The Norwegian's spare bike for Flanders was a custom painted Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 15 Edvald Boasson-Hagen runs an 11-28T Shimano Ultegra cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen and other Flanders hopefuls from several different squads share some recon time on the Oude Kwaremont. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alongside the banks of the Schelde river in Antwerp, buses, team cars, fans and riders of the 25 teams lined up for the 101st edition of De Ronde. Amongst the organised chaos of the second Monument of the year, Cyclingnews took a closer look at Norwegian National Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen's Dimension Data team issue Cervelo R5 used in the cobbled Classic.

Usually riding an aero Cervelo S5, Boasson Hagen had a similar setup to his more familiar race bike. The gearing consists of a ROTOR components 54 tooth outer chainring, combined with 175mm cranks and an 11-28 Shimano Ultegra cassette for the Norwegian sprinter. Shifting is provided by a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset, and while Boasson-Hagen's teammates are usually known for utilising CeramicSpeed jockey wheels, Boasson-Hagen opts for a standard Shimano Dura-Ace rear derailleur.

Team Dimension Data's bikes are paired with a combination of ENVE wheels and finishing kit, Fizik saddles, CeramicSpeed headset and bottom bracket and LizardSkins handlebar tape.

Frame: Cervelo R5, size 54

Fork: Cervelo R5

Handlebar: ENVE SES Aero road handlebar, 40cm

Stem: ENVE carbon stem, 140mm

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Cranks: ROTOR 2inPower, 175mm

Outer chainring: ROTOR NoQ, 54T

Wheelset: ENVE SES

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Seatpost: Cervelo R5

Saddle: Fizik Antares V5

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical Measurements:

Rider's height: 1.85m

Rider's weight: 75kg

Saddle height from BB: 770mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm