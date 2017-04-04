Trending

Edvald Boasson Hagen's Tour of Flanders Cervelo R5 – Gallery

A detailed look at the Norwegian champion's ride for De Ronde

Edvald Boasson-Hagen's Cervelo R5 for the Tour of Flanders 2017

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Edvald Boasson-Hagen's spare bike also ran a 54T ROTOR NoQ chainring, but with a silver KMC chain

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The unique wrap on the new Cervelo R5 was first seen at the Dubai Tour earlier in the year

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Race ready bidons

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Boasson-Hagen opts for Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Boasson-Hagen's Fizik Antares saddle has had its fair share of use

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The ENVE SES aero handlebars are marked for ease of setup

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
140mm ENVE stem and a CeramicSpeed headset for the Norwegian National Champion

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The twenty-three cobbled sections of the race were marked on the stem

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The contrasting KMC gold chain certainly catches the eye

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur is a standard affair, unlike Boasson-Hagen's Dimension Data teammates who are known to run CeramicSpeed jockey wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The cranks feature a 2IN ROTOR powermeter

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Norwegian's spare bike for Flanders was a custom painted Cervelo S5

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Edvald Boasson-Hagen runs an 11-28T Shimano Ultegra cassette

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Edvald Boasson Hagen and other Flanders hopefuls from several different squads share some recon time on the Oude Kwaremont.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alongside the banks of the Schelde river in Antwerp, buses, team cars, fans and riders of the 25 teams lined up for the 101st edition of De Ronde. Amongst the organised chaos of the second Monument of the year, Cyclingnews took a closer look at Norwegian National Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen's Dimension Data team issue Cervelo R5 used in the cobbled Classic.

Usually riding an aero Cervelo S5, Boasson Hagen had a similar setup to his more familiar race bike. The gearing consists of a ROTOR components 54 tooth outer chainring, combined with 175mm cranks and an 11-28 Shimano Ultegra cassette for the Norwegian sprinter. Shifting is provided by a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset, and while Boasson-Hagen's teammates are usually known for utilising CeramicSpeed jockey wheels, Boasson-Hagen opts for a standard Shimano Dura-Ace rear derailleur.

Team Dimension Data's bikes are paired with a combination of ENVE wheels and finishing kit, Fizik saddles, CeramicSpeed headset and bottom bracket and LizardSkins handlebar tape.

Frame: Cervelo R5, size 54
Fork: Cervelo R5
Handlebar: ENVE SES Aero road handlebar, 40cm
Stem: ENVE carbon stem, 140mm
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Cranks: ROTOR 2inPower, 175mm
Outer chainring: ROTOR NoQ, 54T
Wheelset: ENVE SES
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Seatpost: Cervelo R5
Saddle: Fizik Antares V5
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical Measurements:
Rider's height: 1.85m
Rider's weight: 75kg
Saddle height from BB: 770mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 680mm