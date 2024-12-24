'Descending is road cycling's last mystique' - Safa Brian on keeping up with the pros and embracing cycling's raw beauty

By
published

From a bike messenger to descending full gas with Tom Pidcock, the South African defines cycling's unquantifiable pleasures

Safa Brian descending in the Dolomites
The South African explored some of the Dolomites' breathtaking descents during a recent trip (Image credit: KASK)

There's a high likelihood that even if you've never heard of the name Safa Brian, you've seen him ride a bike. His daring riding style sees him tackle descents across the world at breakneck speed in a bid to remind his audience not just of cycling's raw beauty but also that less is almost certainly more. 

Brian Wagner, better known as 'Safa Brian', has been shaped by a life that has revolved around bikes, even if he was nearly 30 by the time he clipped into the pedals of a road bike for the first time. 

