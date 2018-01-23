Davide Cimolai's Lapierre Aircode SL 900 - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Davide Cimolai's 2018 Lapierre Aircode SL 900 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 21 FDJ opt for Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages for their team bikes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 21 A closer look at the rear brake on the Aircode (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 21 Cimolai's bike was setup with the 24mm versions of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels and paired with Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 21 The Aircode has direct mount brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 21 Lapierre are known for their triple triangle frame designs and the Aircode is no different (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 21 More and more framesets now come with proprietry seat posts (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 21 A look at the non-drive side Shimano power meter unit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 21 Cimolai runs a few millimeters of spacers under the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 21 A look at the arodynamic front profile of Cimolai's French bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes front and rear for the Italian (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 21 Cimolai chooses a Nago C3 Nack saddle from the Prologo lineup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 21 FDJ's bikes are equipped with ful Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 21 Cimolai runs a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-30 cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 21 FDJ were the first WorldTour team to begin using Shimano power meters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 21 Garmin out-front mounts for the French team in 2018 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 21 Distinctive white handlebar tape comes from Shimano's sister company PRO (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 21 Cimolai chooses to have the tape wrapped tightly together resulting in chunky looking handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 21 We measured Cimolai's stem as 110mm although it is clearly marked as 105mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 21 As is common with sprinters, Cimolai runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 21 Naturally, the Prologo saddle features carbon rails (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

FDJ debuted the updated Aircode model last summer ahead of Arnaud Demare’s victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France. At the Tour Down Under the majority of the French WorldTour team have been riding the aero specific model from Lapierre.

FDJ pair their frames with components almost entirely from Shimano or their sister company PRO components. Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels are complemented with Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres and the bike is equipped with a Dura-Ace R9150 electronic groupset.

At the 2016 Tour de France, FDJ were the first WorldTour team to trial Shimano’s power meter. Now commercially available, FDJ are one of six WorldTour teams with the Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter at their disposal.

PRO provides all Cimolai’s cockpit including the stem, handlebars and tape and the French team have partnered with Italian brand Prologo for their saddles in 2018.

As is common with sprint specialists, Cimolai opts to run satellite shifters on the drops of the handlebars for ease of shifting during a sprint finale.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Cimolai’s bike.

Frame: Lapierre Aircode SL 900

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: PRO Vibe Aero, 420mm

Stem: PRO Vibe, 105mm (measuring 110mm)

Tape/grips: PRO Sport Control Team

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 Nack

Seat post: Lapierre Aircode

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider’s height: 1.85m

Saddle height from BB (c-t): 795mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 550mm

Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 590mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.28kg