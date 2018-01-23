Davide Cimolai's Lapierre Aircode SL 900 - Gallery

FDJ debuted the updated Aircode model last summer ahead of Arnaud Demare’s victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France. At the Tour Down Under the majority of the French WorldTour team have been riding the aero specific model from Lapierre.
FDJ pair their frames with components almost entirely from Shimano or their sister company PRO components. Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels are complemented with Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres and the bike is equipped with a Dura-Ace R9150 electronic groupset.
At the 2016 Tour de France, FDJ were the first WorldTour team to trial Shimano’s power meter. Now commercially available, FDJ are one of six WorldTour teams with the Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter at their disposal.
PRO provides all Cimolai’s cockpit including the stem, handlebars and tape and the French team have partnered with Italian brand Prologo for their saddles in 2018.
As is common with sprint specialists, Cimolai opts to run satellite shifters on the drops of the handlebars for ease of shifting during a sprint finale.
Frame: Lapierre Aircode SL 900
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24 Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular Handlebars: PRO Vibe Aero, 420mm Stem: PRO Vibe, 105mm (measuring 110mm) Tape/grips: PRO Sport Control Team Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 Nack Seat post: Lapierre Aircode Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements
Rider’s height: 1.85m Saddle height from BB (c-t): 795mm Seat tube length (c-t): 550mm Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 590mm Total bicycle weight: 7.28kg
