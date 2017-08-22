Cycling's best, worst and strangest victory salutes - Gallery

Winning a race is something that every rider strives for and the victory celebration is a chance to revel in the moment, honour your sponsors and pay homage to those close to you. It's an image that will be beamed around the world and may well be slapped across the publicity campaigns of your team's sponsors.
Most riders will opt for the simple punching of the air or lift their arms aloft, wrapped up in the moment of joy. Some riders like to think theirs through a little bit more. Vincenzo Nibali made a nod to his nickname 'the Shark of Messina' with his shark fin celebration on stage 3 of the Vuelta a España.
At the BinckBank Tour earlier this month, Lars Boom sent a very clear message to his team – who did not select him for the Vuelta – a decision that cost him a tidy 1,000 Swiss Francs. Mark Cavendish was sent home from the Tour de Romandie by is team in 2010 for a similar celebration, which he said was a message to those that had been criticising him.
Perhaps the rider with the widest variety of finish line celebrations, thanks largely to his substantial number of wins, is Peter Sagan. In the early part of his career he had a different one each week and this year has seen a revival in his creativity, including a hula celebration at the Tour de Suisse in June.
There are those that celebrate a bit early too, like Erik Zabel at Milan-San Remo in 2004, and Caleb Ewan at the Abu Dhabi Tour earlier this year.
Flick through the gallery above to see some of the best, worst and strangest celebrations in cycling.
