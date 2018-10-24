Cyclingnews' guide to 2018-2019 UCI Women's Teams - Transfers

Elizabeth Deignan celebrates a WorldTour win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's that time of year when riders and teams are sorting out contracts that will decide who will race for which team in 2019. Teams are hiring fresh talent, while riders are either set to stay with their current programmes or look for opportunities elsewhere.

There will be some changes to the rider/team market as Wiggle High5 and UnitedHealthcare are set to fold, and new teams Trek Factory Racing and One Pro Cycling open up rosters. Cyclingnews has put together a 2018-2019 transfer chart so that you can easily keep track of where each rider will be racing next season.

Arguably the biggest signing is that of former world champion Lizzie Deignan to the new Trek Factory Racing team from Boels Dolmans.

Deignan won't start racing until later in the 2019 season, as she's currently away from competition expecting her first child in September, but the new team will also include Lotta Lepistö, who moves from Cervelo Bigla, and Ellen van Dijk and Ruth Winder, who both come across from Sunweb.

Another former world champion – Marianne Vos – will lead the new women's CCC-sponsored team, although it's a continuation of her current Waowdeals setup rather than a move, and will retain a number of the squad's current riders, including Britain's Dani Rowe and Sabrina Stultiens of the Netherlands, as well as having signed Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio from Cervelo Bigla.

While Wiggle High5 will no longer exist, a number of the team's riders have found places elsewhere for next year, including Emilia Fahlin, who moves to FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, and Lucy Garner, who has a spot with Hitec Products-Birk Sport in 2019.

Check back for the latest transfer updates via this Cyclingnews chart.