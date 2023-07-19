Cyclingnews Awards: Cycling socks

Yes, there are important performance factors when choosing your cycling kit. You'll need the best cycling jerseys and the best cycling shorts for sure, but let's be honest, it's all about the socks. The height is a hotly debated topic, but in my eyes the taller the better, that way you get even more ridiculous tan lines that you can struggle to explain away when you're on the beach.

I'm not going to pretend that socks, outside the realm of aero-optimised models that will actually save you a few watts, are as important to performance as something like tyres, but for whatever reason cyclists put a great deal of importance on them. As such, they definitely fall into the 'look fast; feel fast' category. More than that, though, they have to fit well, stay up, and last more than a couple of washes.

I've been slowly working through a small mountain of socks since the onset of autumn last year to bring you guides to the best winter cycling socks and the best cycling socks for summer, and from those guides, there are some clear winners. The margins aren't so clear-cut as with other categories, but they are still the best of the bunch nonetheless.

The winners

Best overall, summer

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The winning recipe for a very good pair of summer cycling socks is simple: Well made, won't fall down, keep their shape in the wash, and not crazy expensive. The Rapha Pro Team Socks tick all of these boxes and come in multiple heights and various attractive colours.

I opt for the extra tall version, and they only come in a smaller range of colours, but the standard height comes in a wide array. They've never shown a hint of falling down, even when vanity has seen me oil my legs for a sunny ride. They hug the foot perfectly, and while they're not the most breathable they are easily breezy enough for the hottest days out. They are also durable, which is important. I've had a pair for seven years and only stopped wearing them because I lost one of the pair.

Best overall & Best value, winter

(Image credit: Will Jones)

dhb Trail Merino Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These are my favourite winter cycling socks so much so they actually take home two awards in the form of Best Overall and Best Value. They are my go-to winter cycling socks despite being one of the least thick of the bunch. They are technically MTB socks, but despite what the Bicycle Industrial Complex may tell you it is possible to wear the wrong genre socks and not suffer any catastrophic fate. Why are these the best, though?

Clever design, for a sock. The sole and front of the cuff are thicker than the upper foot and the rear. This adds wind protection to the ankle and helps reduce conductive loss through the sole without adding unnecessary bulk, which is especially important if you're still using your summer shoes on colder rides.

They also have a high (60%) merino content, and come in as the cheapest of the socks I had on test over the winter. If that's not a win-win I don't know what is.

Best value, summer

(Image credit: Will Jones)

At half the price of the Rapha Pro Team Socks, the Aeron Tall from Wiggle's in-house brand presents a compelling case. Fashionably tall, well-fitting, and well-made, if you want a solid pair of socks they'll do you no harm. The toe stitching is a little bulbous, so may be an annoyance if you have a very close-fitting toe box, but there's very little to criticise perhaps outside of aesthetics; unlike other pairs, the colour choices are limited and relatively plain.

Honourable mentions

(Image credit: Will Jones)

In much the same way as the Velocio Signature Jersey from our list of the best cycling jerseys, the Velocio Signature Wool socks are a big favourite of mine because they work well in such a wide range of temperatures, as well as being supremely comfortable.

The merino content means they're happy on chilly spring or autumn mornings, but aren't so insulating that when the sun finally gets up that you end up with horribly sweaty feet. They'd be my go-to for a multi-day trip. too, as they are more stink-resistant.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you can't go for a pair of dedicated winter cycling shoes then waterproof cycling socks are a real game-changer if you ride in the wet a lot. In my experience, they are more or less created equal, and as you can usually pick a pair of Humvee socks up for under £30 they are a great entry into the world of dry-footed riding.

As with all waterproof cycling socks, they are more bulky, and noticeably less breathable (and so sweaty), but the trade-off is a much warmer experience. These are slimmer in profile than the other options I've tested though, so more likely to fit inside your shoes without having to size up a smidge. For gravel riding, where the chance of deep puddles is higher and you're less likely to be using mudguards, I find them hugely useful on days after rain.