One year on from Tour of the Gila victory, Killips aiming for record on Arizona Trail

By Laura Weislo
published

'I just sat on the stoop and cried,' when UCI announced transgender ban

Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation) wins the Gila Monster and seals the GC victory
Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation) wins the Gila Monster and seals the GC victory (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Professional cyclists are well accustomed to the highs and lows of the sport, but for transgender racer Austin Killips, the 'cruel optimism' that her dedication and intense training could result in a cycling career was crushed when, on July 14, 2023, the UCI announced it was reversing its inclusion policy and instituting an immediate ban on transgender women competing in elite women's races.

Killips had the race of her life at the Tour of the Gila, riding to victory on the final stage and taking home the overall classification, only to face an onslaught of abuse from critics who believe that inclusion of transgender women in women's fields is unfair.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.