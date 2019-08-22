Trending

Colorado Classic 2019 - Start List

Official starters for the UCI 2.1 women's race held from August 22-25

The group comes back together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

2019 Colorado Classic official start list

Team USA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
2Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
3Anna Christian (USA) Team USA
4Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
5Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
6Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA

Rally UHC Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
12Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
13Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
14Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling

Canyon-Sram Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
22Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
24Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
25Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
26Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing

Cogeas Mettler Look
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
32Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
33Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
34Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
42Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
44Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Swapit Agolico
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico
52Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
53Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
54Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
55Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
56Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico

BePink
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
62Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
63Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
64Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
65Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink

Sho-Air Twenty20
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
72Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21
73Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
74Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
75Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
76Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25

Hagens Berman-Supermint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
82Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
83Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
84Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
85Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
86Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint

DNA Pro Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
92Hannah Shell (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
93Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
94Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
95Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
96Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling

Amy D Foundation
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
102Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
103Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
104Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation
105Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation
106Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation

Fearless Femme
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
112Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
113Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
114Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
115Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
116Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme

Durango-Specialized IED
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED
122Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
123Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
124Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED

ALP Cycles Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Claudia Behring (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
132Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
133Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
134Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
135Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
136Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing

Lux-Flexential
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential
142Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
143Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential
144Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
145Jane Tullis (USA) Lux-Flexential
146Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential

Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
152Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
153Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
154Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
155Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
156Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires