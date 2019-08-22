Colorado Classic 2019 - Start List
Official starters for the UCI 2.1 women's race held from August 22-25
2019 Colorado Classic official start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
|2
|Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
|3
|Anna Christian (USA) Team USA
|4
|Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
|5
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
|6
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|22
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|23
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|24
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|25
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|26
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
|32
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|33
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|34
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|42
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|44
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|52
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|53
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|54
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|55
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|56
|Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|62
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|63
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|64
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|65
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|72
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21
|73
|Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
|74
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
|75
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
|76
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|82
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|83
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|84
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|85
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|86
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|92
|Hannah Shell (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|93
|Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|94
|Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|95
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|96
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
|102
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
|103
|Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
|104
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation
|105
|Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation
|106
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|112
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
|113
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
|114
|Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
|115
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
|116
|Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED
|122
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|123
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|124
|Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Claudia Behring (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|132
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|133
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|134
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|135
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|136
|Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential
|142
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
|143
|Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential
|144
|Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
|145
|Jane Tullis (USA) Lux-Flexential
|146
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|152
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|153
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|154
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|155
|Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|156
|Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
