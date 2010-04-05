Trending

Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire start list

Participants for 58th edition of French stage race

Bbox Bouygues Telecom
1Thomas Voeckler (France)
2Pierrick Fedrigo (France)
3Laurent Lefevre (France)
4Pierre Rolland (France)
5Yury Trofimov (Russia)
6Cyril Gautier (France)

Ag2R-La Mondiale
11Dimitri Champion (France)
12Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukraine)
13Christophe Riblon (France)
14Julien Loubet (France)
15Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
16John Gadret (France)

Francaise de Jeux
21Sébastien Chavanel (France)
22Thibaut Pinot (France)
23Anthony Roux (France)
24Jérémy Roy (France)
25Benoît Vaugrenard (France)
26Arthur Vichot (France)

Caisse d'Epargne
31Christophe Moreau (France)
32Mathieu Drujon (France)
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)
34José Ivan Gutierrez (Spain)
35Angel Madrazo (Spain)
36Arnaud Coyot (France)

Cofidis
41Stéphane Auge (France)
42Guillaume Blot (France)
43Mickaël Buffaz (France)
44Rémi Cusin (France)
45Samuel Dumoulin (France)
46Damien Monier (France)

Team RadioShack
51Lance Armstrong (United States of America)
52Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
53Tiago Machado (Portugal)
54Bjorn Selander (United States of America)
55Jaroslav Popovych (Ukraine)
56José Luis Rubiera (Spain)

Saur-Sojasun
61Yannick Talabardon (France)
62Laurent Mangel (France)
63Julien Simon (France)
64Jean-Marc Marino (France)
65Sébastien Joly (France)
66Cyril Bessy (France)

Cervelo TestTeam
71Inigo Cuesta (Spain)
72Philip Deignan (Ireland)
73Xavier Florencio (Spain)
74Volodymir Gustov (Ukraine)
75Edward King (United States of America)
76Marcel Wyss (Switzerland)

Skil-Shimano
81Yann Huguet (France)
82Alexandre Geniez (France)
83Albert Timmer (Netherlands)
84Thierry Hupond (France)
85Yukihiro Doi (Japan)
86Simon Geschke (Germany)

Bretagne-Schuller
91Jean-Luc Delpech (France)
92Mathieu Halleguen (France)
93Sébastien Duret (France)
94Stéphane Bonsergent (France)
95Florian Vachon (France)
96Laurent Pichon (France)

Big Mat-Auber 93
101Fabien Bacquet (France)
102Saïd Haddou (France)
103Romain Lemarchand (France)
104Julien Mazet (France)
105Maxime Mederel (France)
106Johan Mombaerts (France)

BMC Racing Team
111Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
112Brent Bookwalter (United States of America)
113Steve Morabito (Switzerland)
114Florian Stalder (Switzerland)
115Mathias Frank (Switzerland)
116Jeff Louder (United States of America)

Colnago-CSF Inox
121Manuel Belletti (Italy)
122Federico Canuti (Italy)
123Alan Marangoni (Italy)
124Sacha Modolo (Italy)
125Marcello Pavarin (Italy)
126Filippo Savini (Italy)

Adria Mobil
131Tomasz Nose (Slovenia)
132Kristjan Fajt (Slovenia)
133Marko Kump (Slovenia)
134Mitja Mahoric (Slovenia)
135Blaz Jarc (Slovenia)
136Uros Murn (Slovenia)

Itera Katusha
141Dmitry Kosyakov (Russia)
142Alexander Mironov (Russia)
143Sergey Rudaskov (Russia)
144Alexander Porsev (Russia)
145Andrey Solomennikov (Russia)
146Stanislav Starodubtsev (Russia)