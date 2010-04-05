Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire start list
Participants for 58th edition of French stage race
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (France)
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (France)
|3
|Laurent Lefevre (France)
|4
|Pierre Rolland (France)
|5
|Yury Trofimov (Russia)
|6
|Cyril Gautier (France)
|11
|Dimitri Champion (France)
|12
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukraine)
|13
|Christophe Riblon (France)
|14
|Julien Loubet (France)
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
|16
|John Gadret (France)
|21
|Sébastien Chavanel (France)
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (France)
|23
|Anthony Roux (France)
|24
|Jérémy Roy (France)
|25
|Benoît Vaugrenard (France)
|26
|Arthur Vichot (France)
|31
|Christophe Moreau (France)
|32
|Mathieu Drujon (France)
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spain)
|35
|Angel Madrazo (Spain)
|36
|Arnaud Coyot (France)
|41
|Stéphane Auge (France)
|42
|Guillaume Blot (France)
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (France)
|44
|Rémi Cusin (France)
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (France)
|46
|Damien Monier (France)
|51
|Lance Armstrong (United States of America)
|52
|Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
|53
|Tiago Machado (Portugal)
|54
|Bjorn Selander (United States of America)
|55
|Jaroslav Popovych (Ukraine)
|56
|José Luis Rubiera (Spain)
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (France)
|62
|Laurent Mangel (France)
|63
|Julien Simon (France)
|64
|Jean-Marc Marino (France)
|65
|Sébastien Joly (France)
|66
|Cyril Bessy (France)
|71
|Inigo Cuesta (Spain)
|72
|Philip Deignan (Ireland)
|73
|Xavier Florencio (Spain)
|74
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukraine)
|75
|Edward King (United States of America)
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Switzerland)
|81
|Yann Huguet (France)
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (France)
|83
|Albert Timmer (Netherlands)
|84
|Thierry Hupond (France)
|85
|Yukihiro Doi (Japan)
|86
|Simon Geschke (Germany)
|91
|Jean-Luc Delpech (France)
|92
|Mathieu Halleguen (France)
|93
|Sébastien Duret (France)
|94
|Stéphane Bonsergent (France)
|95
|Florian Vachon (France)
|96
|Laurent Pichon (France)
|101
|Fabien Bacquet (France)
|102
|Saïd Haddou (France)
|103
|Romain Lemarchand (France)
|104
|Julien Mazet (France)
|105
|Maxime Mederel (France)
|106
|Johan Mombaerts (France)
|111
|Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (United States of America)
|113
|Steve Morabito (Switzerland)
|114
|Florian Stalder (Switzerland)
|115
|Mathias Frank (Switzerland)
|116
|Jeff Louder (United States of America)
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Italy)
|122
|Federico Canuti (Italy)
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Italy)
|124
|Sacha Modolo (Italy)
|125
|Marcello Pavarin (Italy)
|126
|Filippo Savini (Italy)
|131
|Tomasz Nose (Slovenia)
|132
|Kristjan Fajt (Slovenia)
|133
|Marko Kump (Slovenia)
|134
|Mitja Mahoric (Slovenia)
|135
|Blaz Jarc (Slovenia)
|136
|Uros Murn (Slovenia)
|141
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Russia)
|142
|Alexander Mironov (Russia)
|143
|Sergey Rudaskov (Russia)
|144
|Alexander Porsev (Russia)
|145
|Andrey Solomennikov (Russia)
|146
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Russia)
