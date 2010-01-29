BMC riders continue camp in Agoura Hills
Riders go training on second day of team camp
BMC Racing Team’s riders continued to familiarise themselves with one another on the second day of the team’s training camp in California, United States of America. The Professional Continental team enjoyed the costal sights through the Agoura Hills region during their second training ride.
The team camp is the first opportunity BMC Racing Team’s entire roster has been able to ride together in 2010. Several of the team’s riders – including George Hincapie and Cadel Evans – and staff spent time at the Tour Down Under in Australia prior to flying to the USA to attend the camp.
The camp’s second day also saw BMC Racing Team riders Steve Morabito and Alex Moos release footage taken by themselves during the camp’s media day to background music. The footage, which can be seen on YouTube (external link opens in new window), gives an interesting look at the first day, including handheld camera footage taken during the team’s ride.
