BMC riders continue camp in Agoura Hills

Image 1 of 13 BMC Racing Team riders and staff get ready for a team photo. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 2 of 13 Alessandro Ballan on the descent to the ocean. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 3 of 13 Former World Road Champion Alessandro Ballan leads a group along the highway, en route to the ocean. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 4 of 13 Marcus Burghardt tests his legs as he pulls away from the other riders on the climb. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 5 of 13 Current World Road Champion Cadel Evans was close to flying down a descent. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 6 of 13 Pick the odd one ouw: Cadel Evans rainbow jersey really stands out as the group rolls along the flats. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 7 of 13 Jeff Louder and Cadel Evans lead a smaller group of riders up the hills, with some of their teammates already up the road. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 8 of 13 George Hincapie check his email before the ride. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 9 of 13 George Hincapie, the three time USPro Champion, was back on his phone during the ride. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 10 of 13 George Hincapie and Cadel Evans stand out in their one off jerseys during the training ride. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 11 of 13 Worth the ride: BMC riders head down Route 1 along the ocean. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 12 of 13 The BMC Racing Team training ride started out through the horse country outside Agoura Hills. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 13 of 13 Team mechanic Andy Stone cleans a chain after the ride. (Image credit: epicimages.us)

BMC Racing Team’s riders continued to familiarise themselves with one another on the second day of the team’s training camp in California, United States of America. The Professional Continental team enjoyed the costal sights through the Agoura Hills region during their second training ride.

The team camp is the first opportunity BMC Racing Team’s entire roster has been able to ride together in 2010. Several of the team’s riders – including George Hincapie and Cadel Evans – and staff spent time at the Tour Down Under in Australia prior to flying to the USA to attend the camp.

The camp’s second day also saw BMC Racing Team riders Steve Morabito and Alex Moos release footage taken by themselves during the camp’s media day to background music. The footage, which can be seen on YouTube (external link opens in new window), gives an interesting look at the first day, including handheld camera footage taken during the team’s ride.

