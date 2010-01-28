BMC Racing Team hit the road in California

Image 1 of 14 The training ride rolls through Agoura Hills. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 2 of 14 Allesandro Ballan faces the media. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 3 of 14 BMC Racing Team are clearly enthusiastic about their prospects for the 2010 season. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 4 of 14 Marcus Burghardt talks with the media (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 5 of 14 World Champions Ballan and Evans (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 6 of 14 Cadel Evans is ready to get started. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 7 of 14 Evans heads down one of the hills on the ride. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 8 of 14 Evans turns the tables on the photographers. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 9 of 14 As expected, Cadel Evans was the centre of attention for the gathered media (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 10 of 14 George Hincapie talks to the media about his team and his clothing. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 11 of 14 Hincapie shows off his new Stars and Stripes kit. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 12 of 14 Hincapie chats with John Lelangue on the training ride. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 13 of 14 Sports Director John Lelangue went along on the ride. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us) Image 14 of 14 Directors LeLangue and Sayers meet with Team President Jim Ochowicz before the ride. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us)

BMC Racing Team has hit the roads around Agoura Hills, California for a final tune-up for the 2010 season. Fresh from a strong start at the Tour Down Under, marquee signings Cadel Evans and George Hincapie joined Alessandro Ballan and the rest of their new colleagues for a training ride on Wednesday.

The US-registered Professional Continental squad recently secured much-hoped-for wild card status from the International Cycling Union (UCI) and will accordingly be invited to the full list of ProTour and Historical calendar races. Given the strength contained within their ranks will be a force as they head towards the Spring Classics with Hincapie and Ballan at the head of the squad.

World Champion Evans confirmed yesterday that he will head to the Giro d'Italia for the first time in eight years determined to secure another spell in the race leader's jersey. Already showing good condition in South Australia at the Tour Down Under last week, Evans' enthusiasm for the new season was mirrored by his teammates as they spun their legs out at the camp north-west of Los Angeles.

