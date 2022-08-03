Bikes with Shimano 105 Di2: who has them and what’s their availability?

With Shimano 105 going 12-speed electronic in its latest R7100 guise, Shimano now rivals SRAM in the depth of its 12-speed electronic groupset line-up.

But when even Geraint Thomas was running 11-speed Dura-Ace Di2 at the grand départ of the Tour de France in Copenhagen this year, you know that actually getting a bike with a 12-speed Shimano groupset attached is not that simple.

The availability of Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2 groupsets is still poor, almost a year after their launch. It looks as if the big brands aren’t committing to 105 Di2 until they’re sure they can get enough groupsets to equip thousands of bikes.

That means that you’re more likely to find 105 Di2 with smaller builders, who don’t need the volume of groupsets of the large brands. Smaller direct sales brands can also pivot their production a lot more easily if availability does increase, and building to order means that they don't need a huge stock of 105 Di2 groupsets to start shipping bikes.

What does Shimano 105 Di2 offer?

Shimano 105 Di2 R7100 shares many of the features of Shimano’s higher-end 12-speed groupsets, including semi-wireless shifting, with a central battery to power the derailleurs and a wireless connection from the shift levers.

It comes in hydraulic disc brake guise, and with 50-34t or 52-36t chainsets only. But all the options we've found have a 50/34t, suggesting that semi-compact chainrings may still not be available. You can pair the chainset with either an 11-34t in-series cassette or a non-series 11-36t which gives you more range than either Dura-Ace or Ultegra 12-speed.

Here’s a run-down of Shimano 105 Di2 equipped bikes and the availability date stated by brands on their sites - if there is one.

Bikes with Shimano 105 Di2 and their availability

Ribble CGR Ti When titanium meets gravel Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t Wheels: Mavic Allroad Disc Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Allround 40mm

Ribble is a UK direct sales brand, but will also ship to the US and other countries. It has a dedicated site for Germany (opens in new tab). There's a range of Ribble bikes available with Shimano 105 Di2, including the titanium CGR Ti, Endurance SL Disc, Endurance SL e electric road bike and aero Ultra SL R.

The CGR Ti is an all-road bike with the clearance for wider tyres, with the standard spec including Mavic Allroad wheels with Schwalbe G-One Allround 40mm tyres. The finishing kit on the standard build comes from Ribble's in-house brand 'Level'.

Although all sizes show immediate availability, the actual delivery date for the CGR Ti and Ribble's other bikes is shown as October 2022. Since Ribble builds to order, you can select your own spec for many of the components, including wheels and saddle.

Bianchi Aria A carbon fibre aero bike from the Italian icons Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t Wheels: Fulcrum R818 DB Tyres: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro 28mm

The Aria is Bianchi's mid-level aero race bike and it's offered with 105 Di2 alongside Ultegra Di2, SRAM Rival eTap AXS and mechanical Shimano 11-speed mechancal builds. Unlike Bianchi's flashier aero bikes, there's no cable integration so the brake hoses run externally at the cockpit.

If you don't like celeste, there are blue/grey and black paint colour options available as well. Bianchi isn't expecting availability until early 2023.

Wilier Zero SL Wilier's race-ready all-rounder Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-36t Wheels: Wilier NDR38KC carbon disc Tyres: Vittoria Rubino 28mm

The Wilier Zero SLR is the brand's pro-level lightweight aero bike with a price tag to match. The Italian brand now sells the Zero SL with the same frame geometry and features but using a lower spec carbon for a more affordable bike and it includes a 105 Di2 option.

Wilier quotes a frame weight of 930g and a fork weight of 370g for the Zero SL, so it's still no heavyweight. You get in-spec carbon wheels and internal cabling along with clearance for tyres up to 28mm.

There's nothing about availability or timescales on Wilier's site.

Orro Venturi STC A pure aero bike from the British brand Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t Wheels: Fulcrum R800 DB Tyres: Continental Grand Sport Race 28mm

UK brand Orro has a range of its bikes with 105 Di2, including this Venturi aero bike and the Orro Gold STC (opens in new tab) endurance bike. Both are available immediately in a few sizes with limited stock from Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle in the US and the UK.

Both bikes come with a compact chainset and the in-series 11-34t cassette and both are fitted with Fulcrum wheels with 28mm Continental Grand Sport Race tyres. The Venturi gets an FSA integrated cockpit, while the Gold STC's bars and stem come from Deda and have exposed brake hoses - no need for shifter wires with 105 Di2 of course.

Dolan Ares Disc Dedicated aero bike from established British bike brand Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t or 11-36t Wheels: Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc Tyres: Continental Ultra Sport 25mm

Dolan bikes offers a lot of configuration options - everything from wheels and cockpit down to bar tape colour.

The Ares is Dolan's aero bike and you can choose between a fully integrated Deda cockpit or external cabling. The stock build includes wire bead 25mm Continental Ultra Sport tyres. They're probably a good place to start on upgrades, with Dolan offering tyre options up to 32mm Conti GP 5000.

Dolan builds its bikes in the UK but ships to most other countries, including the US. There's a range of other Dolan bikes available with 105 Di2 too, including Dolan's endurance and gravel bikes.

Although you can order now, Dolan doesn't state a delivery date on its site.

Mason Aspect For the titanium crowd Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t Wheels: Range of Hunt options Tyres: Schwalbe G-One 30mm or Pro One 28mm

Niche Sussex-based builder Mason Cycles will offer its alloy Definition and steel Resolution bikes with 105 Di2, as well as the built-to-order titanium Aspect. Mason will build the bikes up to your specifications and can fit a wide range of Hunt wheels and Schwalbe 28mm or 30mm tyre options.

Mason expects to have availability of Shimano 105 Di2 groupsets from the first quarter of next year, but you can pre-order straight away.

Orro Terra C 105 Di2 More rugged gravel, but still with 105 Di2 Specifications Gearing: 50-34t, 11-34t Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 DB Tyres: Continental Terra Trail 40mm

If you're looking more for a gravel bike rather than a road bike, the carbon frame Terra C from Orro mixes a 105 Di2 50-34t chainset with an 11-34t cassette for enough range for all but the steepest gravel ascents.

It's kitted out with Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 DB wheels with Continental Terra Trail 40mm gravel tyres and a Deda cockpit.

Availability is low, but Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle have a couple of bikes showing as available to buy now in sizes S and XL.