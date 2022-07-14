A detailed look at Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour de France
By Paul Norman Contributions from Peter Stuart published
Disc brakes and tubeless tyres mark a new-look Ineos Grenadiers
Geraint Thomas and the rest of the Ineos Grenadiers team have been riding the Pinarello Dogma F in the Tour de France since the road stages began on Stage 2 and they relinquished their new model Bolide F time trial bikes. We've got a detailed gallery of Adam Yates' Bolide F as ridden on Stage 1.
The team's switch to disc brakes and the reasons for this were widely understood as down to the added weight that discs provide. We've not weighed Thomas' bike - covid rules prevented us from touching the bike at all - but we'd expect that unlike its predecessor, the Dogma F12, this new model can get much closer to the UCI's 6.8kg weight limit.
Ineos Grenadiers continue to take steps to keep their bikes light though, including having them painted by Silverstone Paint Technology, who specialises in lightweight paint for Formula One cars. With a standard paint job adding between 50g and 100g to a bike's weight there's a marginal gain to be made here.
Thomas continues to run the older, 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset rather than the new 12-speed Dura-Ace R9200 version, but he's kitted out with a 54/46T chainrings rather than the 53/39T that was the usual pro-level option with that groupset. They're marked 11S.
As with the switch to disc brakes, pros can be slow to change what works for them. We'd be surprised if Thomas didn't have a 12-speed option available to him, but it could also just as easily be due to stock shortages, which are still affecting the industry.
Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers have abandoned the pros' favourite tubular tyres in favour of Dura-Ace C50 tubeless-ready clincher wheels shod with Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres. They're fitted with valves from Muc-Off, also a team sponsor.
The trend to tubeless tyres is one that we highlighted in our review of Tour de France bikes ahead of the Grand Départ and we've spotted them on other teams' bikes, including Tadej Pogacar's Colnago Prototipo.
In previous years, Ineos Grenadiers have switched out to sponsor-incorrect wheels for mountain stages, but Thomas appears to be riding Shimano wheelsets throughout the Tour this year, and was seen using the lighter Dura-Ace C36 (again, tubeless) on stage 11 in the Alps.
The lightweight extras continue with the team's 17g-a-piece Elite Leggero Carbon bottle cages and Elite Fly waterbottles. Even the Most Superlight bar tape on the Most Talon Ultra Fast integrated bar/stem is claimed to save a few grams at 50g a set.
|Frame
|Pinarello Dogma F
|Groupset
|Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-speed
|Brakes
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Wheelset
|Shimano Dura-Ace C50 tubeless ready
|Tyres
|Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR
|Handlebar
|Most Talon Ultra Fast one-piece cockpit
|Stem
|Most Talon Ultra Fast one-piece cockpit
|Chainset
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 54/46
|Power meter
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Saddle
|Fizik Arione
|Bottle cages
|Elite Leggero Carbon
|Bottles
|Elite Fly Ineos Grenadiers
|Bar tape
|Most Superlight
|Computer
|Garmin Edge 830
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.
- Peter Stuart Editor