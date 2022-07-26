Best gravel race bikes 2022 – Speed machines that can handle the rough stuff

Exploring the best gravel race bikes is to explore the nature of the gravel bike genre. For some, the key attribute of the best gravel bikes is versatility; the possibility to transition from road to rough with as little disruption as possible. But with versatility comes trade-offs. The further you go from the tarmac, the more the bike needs to change to suit the conditions.

For a racer, though, speed is a prerequisite, no matter where you want to find it and how you get it. So that simplifies matter somewhat: the best gravel race bikes are those that compromise the least on speed.

Therefore, you might ask, are the best gravel race bikes just road bikes with bigger tyres slapped on? The short answer is 'no'. While some of the bikes in this guide are closely related to their road bike cousins, their designs have all been adapted more thoroughly than to just accommodate a bigger tyre treads.

For some, this will include advanced suspension and dampening technology added into the build, while others rely more on the way the carbon fibre frame itself is manufactured to supply the compliance needed to handle rough surfaces.

As with anything, personal preference will come into it. Everyone will have their own ideas of what they are willing to trade off for the sake of something else. But we have put ourselves in the mindset of a racer. While comfort will still be a factor, it might not be as high on the agenda as handling, responsiveness or outright acceleration. Whether or not the bike has 1x or 2x gearing may be a key ingredient or whether or not it comes with one of the best gravel wheelsets.

All the bikes in this guide have been extensively tested with a full review written about each one. We looked at how their specs stack up against the competition, how they deal with different surfaces from road to light gravel to more extreme off-road that starts to bleed into mountain-biking terrain. We, of course, looked at their speed as well responsiveness, handling, acceleration and control on flats, climbs and descents. The groupsets they were fitted with along with wheelsets and other aspects of their finishing were all taken into account too.

The best gravel race bikes available now

Despite its aero focus, the 3T Exploro comes into its own off the beaten track (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

3T Exploro For versatility without losing out on speed Weight: 1,090g (frameset, medium) | Sizes available: S-XL | Tyre clearance: 700 x 40c, 650b x 2.1in | 650b: Yes Lively, racy geometry Tyre clearance Can take 650b and 700c wheels 650b wheels are slow on the road

The 3T Exploro thumbs its nose at the suggestion there are no aerodynamic advantages to be gained in gravel racing. 3T claims its Sqaero tubing shows aero savings at speeds as low as 20mph/32kph in testing and, in real life, we found it to result in a racey-yet-playful ride.

But don't get hung up on its aero tagline, this bike ticks so many boxes for us and will be the versatile friend many will be looking for in a gravel bike. Slap on a pair of trainers – in this case 700c wheels with road tyres – and it's time to hit the tarmac; pull on the hiking boots (650b with 2.1in rubber) and you're ready for the trails. And for those who aren't a fan of faffing about with wheel switches, we found that 3T's Hang Loose rear derailleur hanger really made this process easier.

There's the option for a 1x setup if you've decided you sit on that side of the fence in the great gravel bike debate and a fun, flickable nature to the Exploro's ride performance.

Find out why we gave it five stars to rank it amongst the best gravel race bikes with our in-depth 3T Exploro review.

The Specialized S-Works Diverge has a striking look to go with its next-level performance (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specialized S-Works Diverge Best for a smooth ride and heavenly handling Weight: 8.95kg (actual, medium) | Sizes available: 49-61 | Tyre clearance: 700 x 47c, 650b x 2.1in | 650b: Yes Stealthy, refined aesthetics Compliant ride quality Flattering geometry Reactive steering Dropper post is overkill and adds unnecessary weight

There are so many great things to say about the Specialized S-Works diverge, from its gorgeous metallic-copper finish to its flattering geometry and impeccable pedigree in annals of gravel history. But what really impressed us when we got hold of this mighty steed – and what gives it a point of difference to many of the other bikes in this guide – has to be the smoothness of the ride it provides.

The No.1 reason for this is its adjustable, hydraulically damped Future Shock 2.0 front suspension assembly, which is positioned above the head tube. While some might argue this feature takes away from its raciness, we'd suggest it is fundamental to what makes it one of the best gravel race bikes out there.

The tweaks in the geometry from the previous model of the diverge have given it a wonderful manoeuvrability and finesse, leading to confident, enjoyable handling – and as a result a high-speed, high-octane ride.

One of the other great things about the Diverge stable is that there are so many to choose from, with 10 models in its line-up catering for almost any budget, starting with an aluminium frame around the £1,000 mark and even including flat-bar option.

Find more with our comprehensive Specialized S-Works Diverge review.

The Basso Palta II could easily double up as a road bike (Image credit: Basso)

Basso Palta II The top choice for all out speed Weight: TBC | Sizes available: XS-XL | Tyre clearance: 700 x 42mm | 650b: No Precise and agile handling Excellent levels of compliance Plenty of range and faultless shifting from the SRAM RIVAL XPLR groupset 45mm tyre clearance is below the 50mm status quo Wavering composure on really rough gravel

If speed is your No.1 concern then the Basso Palta II is where you want to set your sights. Its predecessor was already one of the raciest bikes on the market but Basso set out to address its only real downside – a lack of comfort – and they didn't disappoint.

The new Palta still retains the same outright pace, confident handling and agility but small tweaks to the geometry have resulted in a more compliant ride. The seat stays have been curved and further flex is provided by dropping their meeting point with the top tube to expose more seat post. Basso’s 3B seat post clamp system helps to absorb vibrations and the tyre clearance is now up to 45mm from the previous 42mm.

But Basso recognise that speed is the Palta's raison d'etre and have not taken their eye off the ball on that front, adding aero gains with internal cable routing and Kammtail shaping for the fork, head tube and down tube. These changes are not dramatic – it is not as aero-focused as the 3T Exploro or the Pinarello Grevil below – but ensure the Palta remains the type of bike that would be supremely comfortable on the road with a simple switch of wheels.

The trade-off, we found, was that its short wheelbase and higher bottom bracket compared to, say, the Specialized S-Works Diverge, meant the Basso Palta II does lose its composure somewhat on more extreme sections of gravel.

Get the full rundown in our extended Basso Palta II review.

The Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap has distinctive 'hoverbar' handlebars that makes it unique among the best gravel race bikes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap Perfect for gravel racers on a budget Weight: 8.79kg (actual, medium without pedals) | Sizes available: XXS-XXL | Tyre clearance: 700 x 42mm | 650b: No Super fast on all terrain Well-balanced handling manners Relatively lightweight Well priced thanks to the direct-sell model Colourway not the most inspiring

Straight out of the box, the Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap delivers frightening pace on road and trail. It is relatively lightweight, the shifting with SRAM's Rival eTap AXS XPLR is responsive and reliable, its braking is precise and it climbs and descends equally proficiently on technical sections.

There is very little to fault it and, when considering you can pick it up for a third of the price of a Specialized S-Works Diverge, it has to warrant a place among the best gravel race bikes that we have tested.

Yes, when the road gets really rough it starts to bump you around but a combination of the chunky frame, 40mm tyres, S15 VCLS 2.0 CF suspension seat post and 'hoverbar' do a great job of ironing out buzz.

That hoverbar – the Canyon CP07 Gravel Cockpit – is the bike's most defining feature and, perhaps – along with the bland paint schemes on offer – the most likely to turn off potential buyers. Featuring two parallel bars between the drops, it soaks up the chatter with the 'flex area' in its upper section and offers up a multitude of potential hand positions. The frame is built around the CP07, however, so fitting regular-style drop bars is not really an option as it is likely to ruin the handling dynamics and comfort.

Read the full Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap review to get the complete picture.

The Specialized S-Works Crux 2022 is rapid over light gravel but lacks the built-in compliance for more severe off-road terrain (Image credit: Etienne Schoeman)

Specialized S-Works Crux 2022 For those who prioritise weight Weight: 7.25kg (actual) | Sizes available: 49-61cm | Tyre clearance: 700 x 47c, 650b x 2.1in | 650b: Yes Impressively low weight at 7.25kg Nimble and responsive handling Power meter included The feeling of being 'under-biked' comes early, though maximising the 47c tyre clearance would no doubt help Cockpit integration would have been a nice finishing touch

The Specialized S-Works Crux may appear a little bit of a left-field option but will suit those looking for a lighter-weight, lighter-gravel ride.

The Crux model, once a purely cyclocross bike in the Specialized stable, has been adapted to take advantage of the growing interest in gravel bikes. Why, you might ask, would Specialized need this in its line-up when it already has the S-Works Diverge?

The simple response is that the Crux offers something different. It comes with same impressive Roval Terra CLX wheelset as the Diverge but otherwise has more road-bike characteristics such as narrower handlebars and – perhaps most significantly – an ultra-light 725kg frameset. Our test bike came in at an overall weight of 7.25kg, which is more than a kilogram-and-a-half saving on the Diverge.

Much of that saving will be accounted for by the absence of the Future Shock front suspension assembly that features on the Diverge. So while we were impressed with the levels of small-bump compliance from the Crux frame to handle the high-frequency vibrations on the gravel surfaces we took in on, there's nothing else to add the large-bump compliance its sister bike possesses.

In terms of performance, it is therefore more closely related to the likes of the Factor LS featured below. We found it an absolute rocket over the smoother gravel surfaces that suit it and – proving it has moved away from its cyclocross roots – we were comfortable taking it on multiple-hour rides.

To find out if this is the best gravel race bike for you, read our Specialized S-Works Crux review.

The Factor LS shares many of the attributes of the company's O2 road bike (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Factor LS For speed freaks seeking feel over comfort Weight: 7.95kg (actual, medium) | Sizes available: 49-58cm | Tyre clearance: 700 x 43 | 650b: No Super-lightweight performance Agile handling GRX Di2 performs flawlessly in any setting Can double up as a road bike Ride quality can come across quite harsh on choppy singletrack and dirt roads

The Factor LS is a no-holds-barred gravel racer, rich in feel, feedback and outright speed. It's another good option if weight it a key consideration but, like the Specialized S-Works Crux, won't be suitable if comfort is high up your list of priorities.

Sharing much in common with Factor's O2 road bikes, we found the LS to be an exceptionally stiff machine that was superbly reactive to pedal inputs, especially on steep climbs, and agile on tight, technical turns. That was helped by our test bike coming with an impressive build, including Black Inc's fabled Thirty carbon gravel bike wheels, CeramicSpeed bottom bracket and gravel-specific 2x Shimano GRX Di2 groupset. Whether barrelling along flats at 40km/h or sailing up hills, we were astonished by the rate at which we could eat up the miles.

A maximum tyre clearance of 43mm is less than most of the bikes featured on this guide, a reminder that it is not the choice if you are looking for an ultra-compliant ride at the heavier end of the gravel spectrum, but it could very happily double up as a road bike.

Check out the full Factor LS review to get a more in-depth look.

The Scott Addict Gravel 10 has been given a 'gravel race geometry' by Scott (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Scott Addict Gravel 10 A short-haul racer that makes successful switch from its road relative Weight: 9.07kg (58cm) | Sizes available: XS-XL | Tyre clearance: 700 x 45 | 650b: No Fast-rolling and bombproof 700c Syncros wheels GRX Di2 hood shape is brilliant Gear ratio of 48/31 x 11-34 allows for road speed and steep climb success Fragile tyres Lack of mounts make it a no go for epic rides

Scott has not tried to hide the fact that they have taken a road bike and turned it into a gravel machine, even borrowing the Addict moniker. But this isn't simply a road bike with bigger tyres.

It very much at the road end of the spectrum, however, which puts it firmly among the best gravel race bikes. In fact, Scott have given it a 'gravel race geometry' with the 602mm stack height on our XL model 30mm lower than the Specialized Diverge and only 14mm taller than its road equivalent, the Addict RC 10.

Another indication that it is not aimed at day-long adventurers comes in the lack of extra bottle or bag mounts.

While it isn't rated to take 650b wheels, we found the 700c Sychros Capital 1.0 X40 wheelset supplied with our test model to be absolutely bombproof – and we certainly tested their durability. The Schwalbe 35mm G-One Evo tyres were a mixed bag, however. Tubeless, they went on like a dream and managed to be fast-rolling over tarmac while providing ample levels of off-road grip in the wet and dry. But we found them to be a little fragile and managed to tear a sidewall climbing over not-all-that-sharp rocky terrain.

Like the Factor LS, our bike came with Shimano's gravel-specific GRX Di2 groupset, which was a huge plus. Its ergonomic hood shape gave huge levels of comfort and control, and the 2x chainset with 11-34 cassette offered ample shifting for short-and-steep climbs as well as fast stretches of tarmac between bridleways.

Read our full review of the Scott Addict Gravel 10 to see if it meets your criteria for the best gravel road bikes.

The Pinarello Grevil has a very distinctive look that is more akin to a road bike (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Pinarello Grevil A single-minded speedster that looks and feels at home on lighter gravel Weight: 9kg (actual, 50cm) | Sizes available: 44-59cm | Tyre clearance: 700 x 42mm, 650b x 2.1in | 650b: Yes Extremely snappy handling and acceleration Good tire clearance Campagnolo’s Ekar groupset is superb Odd geometry Rims filled with water

Pinarello's racing DNA shines through in the construction of the Grevil and it is perhaps the most distinct example of speed triumphing over comfort in this guide to the best gravel race bikes.

The swoopy, fluctuating aero tubing is unmistakably Pinarello and certainly won't be to everyone's taste. Initially it wasn't to ours but, once we got riding, we began to be won over by its taut, communicative frame eating up the flats and descending with dynamic grace. Campagnolo's 13-speed Ekar 1x groupset perfectly complemented the bike's speed and efficiency with smooth, reliable shifting and excellent braking performance to boot.

However, it is the Grevil that made us realise, while versatility is admirable quality, some of the best gravel race bikes are best being just that - racing bikes.

The Grevil began to show its insecurities when the going got rough. As we left the light gravel and found corrugated roads and singletrack, the stiffness that at first translated to responsiveness and acceleration began to transfer the impacts from all the lumps and bumps through our hands and the intuitive handling became nervous.

Some of the worst chatter would have been offset by the Grevil's 650b wheels with 47mm tyres – which actually did little to stifle its speed on the flatter, smoother surfaces – but the aluminium Fulcrum Rapid Red 300 wheelset, while functional, was a little unremarkable for a bike of such lofty ambition (and price) and we found the rims filled with water easily.

This is a bike that won't reward you for pushing its boundaries and is best sticking to what it does best. But that best – an aggressive all-out racing bike – is pretty spectacular.

Get all the details in our full review of the Pinarello Grevil.

How to choose the best gravel race bike for you

Are gravel bikes good for racing? There is no reason why gravel bikes cannot be raced and, as this guide has shown, there are plenty of gravel bikes out there that have been designed with speed in mind. The type of racing is the most significant factor here. While many gravel bikes will behave much like a road bike when fitted with road tyres, an equivalent road bike will simply be more suited to racing on the tarmac. The geometry of the frame – with a shorter stack height and head tube, and longer reach – will facilitate a more aero position. The frame will not need as much built-in compliance to handle off-road lumps and bumps so can be made lighter and stiffer for better responsivity and efficiency. Gravel bikes are typically more upright, with aerodynamics less of a concern, and with longer wheelbases to improve handling and stability, as well as that all-important clearance to handle thicker tyres. The best gravel race bikes will sit between the two extremes, trying utilise the attributes of the best road bikes while also giving the compliance needed to make riding off-road comfortable for the rider.

Can a gravel bike go as fast as a road bike? In essence, no. A road bike is always going to be faster than an equivalent gravel bike because it can be built purely to handle smooth road conditions underneath. Bike design is often a balance between stiffness (which will essentially translate to speed) and comfort, and the further you venture from the tarmac, the more comfort has to be taken into consideration. These adaptations to make the ride more comfortable off the road can come in many different ways but are always likely to lead to a trade-off in either aerodynamics, weight, stiffness or rolling resistance that will make the gravel bike essentially slower – until, of course, it ventures off the road.

What groupset is best for a gravel bike? The 'big three' manufacturers all now supply groupsets to suit the best gravel race bikes, with single-chainring – or 1x – systems becoming ever more popular for the discipline, taking its cue from cyclocross. Campagnolo arguably leads the way with its 13-speed Ekar, while Shimano have several groupsets under the GRX moniker. SRAM lumps its road and gravel groupsets in together, but its XPLR collection is particularly gravel-oriented. Essentially, though, it comes down to what suits your riding style and also the type of gravel riding you will be undertaking. If you aren't intending on getting too muddy and will be mixing light gravel with tarmac, a traditional road groupset could suit your needs. But if you are hitting undulating singletrack terrain, you'll need smaller chainrings at the front and a larger cassette at the back, more akin to mountain-biking gearing.